WEAU-TV 13
Neillsville woman accused of OWI 2nd offense with children in the vehicle
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Neillsville, Wis. woman is accused of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 2nd offense with minor children in the vehicle. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 16, 2022, around 9:52 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12.
WEAU-TV 13
Man accused of OWI 5th offense, operating over 100mph in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is accused of a 5th OWI offense and operating over 100mph in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 12, 2022 around 11:37 p.m. a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle suspected of operating over 100mph on State Highway 95 in the Town of Curran.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports – November 25 to December 11
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Reports submitted by Marshfield Police Department:. During a traffic stop, K-9 Rika indicated to a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her. One pill bottle also contained THC residue. The female was transported to jail on a probation hold. A request for charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s office for their review.
Adams County deputy on leave after shooting domestic disturbance suspect
ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. — An Adams County deputy is on administrative leave and the Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after a deputy shot at a suspect during an altercation Wednesday night. Officers were called to a home in the town of New Chester just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, where the critical incident happened, according to a press release from...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. DA secures stalking conviction against repeat offender
A Stevens Point man this week was convicted on charges of stalking and bail-jumping following a one-day jury trial.
“She mattered” Loved ones say death of woman found in Cameron Park was preventable
It has been about a month since La Crosse police discovered the body of a woman in Cameron Park. Her name was Eve Mulac, and her loved ones believe her death could have been prevented.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Officer Involved Shooting in Adams County
TOWN OF NEW CHESTER, WI (WSAU) – There was an officer-involved shooting in Adams County on Wednesday night. The State Department of Justice is investigating. A sheriff’s deputy arrived at a home on the 400-block of Ember Street in New Chester around 9pm. A report says a man inside was armed with a knife. He was shot and wounded.
winonaradio.com
Adult Male Reports Robbery, Ends Up Arrested Himself
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a call yesterday around 10:00 p.m. of a robbery that occurred on Druey Ct. and W 7th St. in Winona. The victim of the robbery, who asked to remain anonymous, but is a 22-year-old male, told dispatch that he was robbed at gun point and gave a description of the culprit as a black male with a dark coat, neck gator, ripped jeans and grey Nike shoes.
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.
winonaradio.com
Walmart Theft Leads to Arrest of Man with Outstanding Warrant, Culprit from Theft Still At Large
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 6:49 p.m. Winona Police Department received a theft call at the Walmart located off of Mankato Ave. The theft is reported to be at a misdemeanor value, meaning the total value stolen was under $250. It was reported that the culprit entered a blue pick-up truck after leaving the store.
USPS is Suspending Services in Arcadia, Wisconsin
wizmnews.com
Power out in parts of north La Crosse, police ask to avoid travel in those areas
Power outages are reported Tuesday in north La Crosse, near the Xcel substation on Lang Drive. Xcel reports one major outage in that area, affecting more than 2,000 customers. In the immediate La Crosse area, nine separate outages were reported around 5:30 p.m., affecting a total of 5,000 people. There...
La Crosse officials give update on Rotary Lights
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Rotary Lights is in full swing with new lights and a new route. This annual La Crosse tradition sees thousands of visitors each year and has donated over 5 million food items. With snow on the ground, the lights transformed Riverside Park into a winter wonderland. Founder Pat Stephens says volunteers play a big role in...
WSAW
Communities ending snow emergencies earlier than expected
(WSAW) - Before the snow started falling, central Wisconsin communities declared snow emergencies in anticipation of Wednesday’s snowstorm. During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense. Cars...
winonaradio.com
Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through
(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
winonaradio.com
Three Vehicle Crash Leads to Man Stuck Inside Own Car
(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 4:02 p.m. the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle traffic crash on US Hwy 53 near Jim Johnson Ln. According to the press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, A Ford Focus and a Dodge Grand Caravan were traveling northbound on Hwy 53 when the Ford Focus began slowing to a stop in order to turn left into a driveway when the Dodge Grand Caravan stuck the rear of the Focus.
onfocus.news
School Closings and Cancellations: Wednesday December 14
***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math teacher in Wisconsin Rapids and public address...
spmetrowire.com
City considers new utility fee, possible spending referendum
Stevens Point is considering a new Utility to help pay the increasing costs of road maintenance. The city already has several ...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Winter Weather Conditions Bring Power Outages, Downed Branches
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Freezing rain and ice moving through Central Wisconsin have caused numerous power outages through the WPS service area. Outages have been reported in the Schofield, Knowlton, Marathon City, and Mosinee areas. The number of customers impacted in each incident ranges from a handful to around...
