Tomah, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Neillsville woman accused of OWI 2nd offense with children in the vehicle

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Neillsville, Wis. woman is accused of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 2nd offense with minor children in the vehicle. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 16, 2022, around 9:52 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man accused of OWI 5th offense, operating over 100mph in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is accused of a 5th OWI offense and operating over 100mph in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 12, 2022 around 11:37 p.m. a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle suspected of operating over 100mph on State Highway 95 in the Town of Curran.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports – November 25 to December 11

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Reports submitted by Marshfield Police Department:. During a traffic stop, K-9 Rika indicated to a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her. One pill bottle also contained THC residue. The female was transported to jail on a probation hold. A request for charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s office for their review.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Officer Involved Shooting in Adams County

TOWN OF NEW CHESTER, WI (WSAU) – There was an officer-involved shooting in Adams County on Wednesday night. The State Department of Justice is investigating. A sheriff’s deputy arrived at a home on the 400-block of Ember Street in New Chester around 9pm. A report says a man inside was armed with a knife. He was shot and wounded.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Adult Male Reports Robbery, Ends Up Arrested Himself

(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a call yesterday around 10:00 p.m. of a robbery that occurred on Druey Ct. and W 7th St. in Winona. The victim of the robbery, who asked to remain anonymous, but is a 22-year-old male, told dispatch that he was robbed at gun point and gave a description of the culprit as a black male with a dark coat, neck gator, ripped jeans and grey Nike shoes.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse officials give update on Rotary Lights

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Rotary Lights is in full swing with new lights and a new route. This annual La Crosse tradition sees thousands of visitors each year and has donated over 5 million food items. With snow on the ground, the lights transformed Riverside Park into a winter wonderland. Founder Pat Stephens says volunteers play a big role in...
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAW

Communities ending snow emergencies earlier than expected

(WSAW) - Before the snow started falling, central Wisconsin communities declared snow emergencies in anticipation of Wednesday’s snowstorm. During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense. Cars...
STEVENS POINT, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through

(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

Three Vehicle Crash Leads to Man Stuck Inside Own Car

(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 4:02 p.m. the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle traffic crash on US Hwy 53 near Jim Johnson Ln. According to the press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, A Ford Focus and a Dodge Grand Caravan were traveling northbound on Hwy 53 when the Ford Focus began slowing to a stop in order to turn left into a driveway when the Dodge Grand Caravan stuck the rear of the Focus.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

School Closings and Cancellations: Wednesday December 14

***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math teacher in Wisconsin Rapids and public address...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Winter Weather Conditions Bring Power Outages, Downed Branches

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Freezing rain and ice moving through Central Wisconsin have caused numerous power outages through the WPS service area. Outages have been reported in the Schofield, Knowlton, Marathon City, and Mosinee areas. The number of customers impacted in each incident ranges from a handful to around...
MOSINEE, WI

