Sara A Bumpus, Clinton
Sara A Bumpus, age 76, of Clinton passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Thursday, December 14, 2022. She was born in Knoxville, TN on December 12, 1946, to the late Amos and Myrtice Miller Offutt. Sara was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton. In addition to her parents, Sara is preceded in death by, daughter Tracey Bumpus-Cook.
Ronald Douglas, Powell
Ronald Douglas Powell of Andersonville passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2022, at Tennova North Medical Center. He was born January 19, 1946, in Manchester, Kentucky, to Clarence and Helen Duff Powell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother William Duffy Powell. Ronnie was a civil engineer for TVA for more than 50 years.
Rebecca “Becky” Lou Pratt, Oak Ridge
Rebecca “Becky” Lou Pratt age 61 of Oak Ridge passed away on November 30th, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was of the Christian faith and loved reading, fishing, and spending time with her son, her sisters and extended family. Becky also enjoyed walking her dog, Ivan. She...
Mae Francis Thompson, 72
Mae Francis Thompson took her flight home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born to the late Frankie Lucille Ewing and Willie Thompson Jr. on January 28, 1950. Mae attended the elementary school in Emory Gap, TN. She, along with other students from the Emory Gap School, integrated into the South Harriman Middle School in 1965. She was a member of the girls’ basketball team at South Harriman Middle School and later Harriman High School. After graduating from Harriman High School, she later attended Roane State Community College where she majored in Art History and Photography. She was employed at Y-12 National Security Complex for many years. She was a lifelong member of Williams Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. She sang in the choir and was a member of the W.H.O.M.S. until her health rendered her unable to attend. She was an avid basketball, softball, and tennis fan and loved playing all three sports. In addition, she enjoyed drawing, painting, fishing, camping, and working in her many flower beds. She was friendly, kind, and most of all she loved children and enjoyed spoiling them.
Amanda Lee Crawford, Oak Ridge
Amanda Lee Crawford, age 43 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born on October 31, 1979, in Knoxville, TN to the late William D. Taylor and Vida Goins Taylor. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Tracy Goins,...
Valerie Ann Fateley, Clinton
Valerie Ann Fateley of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 65. She was born to George (G.B) Comer and Edith Mae Winchester Comer on February 14, 1957. Valerie grew up in LaFollette, TN then later became a...
Craig A. Dillworth, Knoxville
Craig A. Dillworth, age 65 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on December 10, 2022, after a long fight with Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Craig was born on October 10, 1957, in Akron, Ohio to Reginald and the late Sara (Sisco) Dillworth. Craig’s career was in the Oil and Gas industry as an Operations/Sales Director of Nitrogen Generation. He was a world traveler in his work life and personal life. Craig was a very friendly man that loved to meet and talk with everyone. He grew up loving to fish and hunt with family and friends. He loved sports, especially the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens. He was a faithful man that loved to teach, and song lead. Most recently he attended the Oak Ridge Church of Christ. He was a wonderful father and grandfather.
George Hayes Smith, Powell
George Hayes Smith, age 79 of Powell, Tn formally of Campbell County, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville, Tn. George was the son of the late John and Mary Smith. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife Cassie Smith. George was a member of Fair Haven Baptist Church for many years. He loved working in his yard, he loved serving and helping others, he was also a retired Merita bread route salesman for 43 years in Lafollette, Tn. Many knew him as Bread Man.
Charles “Chuck” Lowery, Harriman
Mr. Charles “Chuck” Lowery, 91, of Harriman, passed away on December 10, 2022, at Victorian Square Assisted Living in Rockwood. He was an Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Chuck retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge. He is preceded in death by his wife: Goldie York Lowery.
Wright recognized for distinguished service as an administrator and coach
Long-time Fulton coach active at school and in the community. The job wasn’t even one for which he had applied, and after three years and 13 wins, it hardly seemed destined to result in one of the most remarkable coaching journeys in the history of Tennessee high school athletics – or anywhere, for that matter.
