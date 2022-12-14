Mae Francis Thompson took her flight home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born to the late Frankie Lucille Ewing and Willie Thompson Jr. on January 28, 1950. Mae attended the elementary school in Emory Gap, TN. She, along with other students from the Emory Gap School, integrated into the South Harriman Middle School in 1965. She was a member of the girls’ basketball team at South Harriman Middle School and later Harriman High School. After graduating from Harriman High School, she later attended Roane State Community College where she majored in Art History and Photography. She was employed at Y-12 National Security Complex for many years. She was a lifelong member of Williams Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. She sang in the choir and was a member of the W.H.O.M.S. until her health rendered her unable to attend. She was an avid basketball, softball, and tennis fan and loved playing all three sports. In addition, she enjoyed drawing, painting, fishing, camping, and working in her many flower beds. She was friendly, kind, and most of all she loved children and enjoyed spoiling them.

ROCKWOOD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO