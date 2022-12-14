ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Let's turn Veterans Day into a learning experience in Stamford

An open letter to, Mayor Caroline Simmons, Schools Superintendent Tamu Lucero and the Stamford Board of Education. Columbus Day is special to Stamford citizens of Italian descent. Juneteenth is a special day to Stamford’s citizens of African-American descent. Eid al-Fitr is a day of importance to Stamford’s Muslim citizens...
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Safer road design can save lives in Stamford

No one should die trying to cross the street on their way home from work, but that is sadly what happened to Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano early in the morning on Dec. 3 when a driver hit them with a car on Washington Boulevard and killed them. Their deaths are tragic and an outrage. We mourn their loss and send our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones.
STAMFORD, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County

Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com

Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature

Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.
orangetownnews.com

State Plans Future Improvements to Route 1 Corridor

The state Department of Transportation (DOT) is planning to install a center two-way left-turn lane on the Boston Post Road in Orange. A virtual hearing regarding the project was scheduled for December 15, after the Town News press time. “This turn lane is something many residents and motorists are familiar...
ORANGE, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Somos Arepas in New Haven and Shelton launches Empanada Bros, a virtual kitchen

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Somos Arepas, which offers fast-casual Venezuelan food in its New Haven and Shelton locations, has introduced a new "virtual kitchen" brand out of its stores. Empanada Bros, offering a variety of baked empanadas with meat, vegetable and cheese fillings,...
SHELTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Canaan ice rink set to open next week following selectmen approval of contracts

NEW CANAAN — While patches of ice were beginning to harden on the Boucher Community Skating Rink Tuesday, selectmen approved five contracts totaling $137,945 for the rink. A ribbon cutting for the 60-by-120 square-foot rink is being planned for Dec. 17 in Waveny Park and skaters are expected to be gliding across the ice in the ensuing week.
NEW CANAAN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Nor'easter brings mostly rain with limited snow to CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A nor'easter expected to dump several inches of snow on parts of Connecticut mostly fizzled on Friday morning, with much of the state receiving rain. A few areas in northern Litchfield County reported 4 to 6 inches of snow,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
longisland.com

Suffolk Officials Eye Huntington Seminar Grounds For Preservation

Suffolk legislators and others toured the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor recently to build support for open space preservation of land owned by the Catholic institution. An historic site, the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception has been a center for the theological education and priestly formation of...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
ABA Journal

Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program

The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Serino to take position in Dutchess County government in January

POUGHKEEPSIE – After losing a re-election bid to Senator Michelle Hinchey, retiring Senator Sue Serino (R-Hyde Park) will be assuming a new role in Dutchess County in January, according to a Mid-Hudson News source. Serino is also being encouraged to run for the position of Dutchess County executive in...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
zip06.com

Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’

Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Brennan: We’ve heard enough from certain high school sports fans

DERBY — “You know you can hear me!”. Yes, he could hear you. The official heard your incessant screaming. We all heard it. After all, it was impossible to ignore — irate, embarrassing, shameful bluster from a parent at a high school football game. On one hand,...
DERBY, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Churches announce Christmas services

NORTH BRANFORD — There will be a Christmas Eve service at Northford Congregational Church, 5 p.m. Dec. 24, led by the Rev. John Vigneri. All are welcome. The church will not have a service on Christmas Day. The historic Northford Congregational Church is located at 4 Old Post Road...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
New York Post

‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes

The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy