No one should die trying to cross the street on their way home from work, but that is sadly what happened to Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano early in the morning on Dec. 3 when a driver hit them with a car on Washington Boulevard and killed them. Their deaths are tragic and an outrage. We mourn their loss and send our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO