Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Related
New Canaan Chief Leaving Policing To Become Darien School District's First Security Director
The chief of a Fairfield County police department is retiring from his position after almost 10 years to become a neighboring school district's first-ever director of security. New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski Jr. announced the news on Thursday, Dec. 15, saying that he is leaving the department at the...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Let's turn Veterans Day into a learning experience in Stamford
An open letter to, Mayor Caroline Simmons, Schools Superintendent Tamu Lucero and the Stamford Board of Education. Columbus Day is special to Stamford citizens of Italian descent. Juneteenth is a special day to Stamford’s citizens of African-American descent. Eid al-Fitr is a day of importance to Stamford’s Muslim citizens...
trumbulltimes.com
Later school start times in Trumbull could spike transportation costs by at least $187,000
TRUMBULL — Later school start times at Trumbull schools could end up raising transportation costs by anywhere from $187,000 to $337,000, a private consultant told the Board of Education this week. But the costs shake out to less than 25 cents per student, per day, for a change that...
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk receives $2 million to improve blighted property in MLK Corridor project
NORWALK — An additional $2 million of state funding will go toward improving the Martin Luther King Jr. corridor in South Norwalk. Gov. Ned Lamont has designated about $24.6 million in state funding to go toward local communities combating blight. The funds were distributed to 41 projects across 16...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Safer road design can save lives in Stamford
No one should die trying to cross the street on their way home from work, but that is sadly what happened to Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano early in the morning on Dec. 3 when a driver hit them with a car on Washington Boulevard and killed them. Their deaths are tragic and an outrage. We mourn their loss and send our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hochul signs law allowing tax breaks for volunteer first responders
ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed legislation allowing local governments to adopt a local law to exempt up to ten percent of the assessed value of a primary home for volunteers who have been members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service for at least two years. The...
Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County
Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
tbrnewsmedia.com
Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature
Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.
orangetownnews.com
State Plans Future Improvements to Route 1 Corridor
The state Department of Transportation (DOT) is planning to install a center two-way left-turn lane on the Boston Post Road in Orange. A virtual hearing regarding the project was scheduled for December 15, after the Town News press time. “This turn lane is something many residents and motorists are familiar...
trumbulltimes.com
Somos Arepas in New Haven and Shelton launches Empanada Bros, a virtual kitchen
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Somos Arepas, which offers fast-casual Venezuelan food in its New Haven and Shelton locations, has introduced a new "virtual kitchen" brand out of its stores. Empanada Bros, offering a variety of baked empanadas with meat, vegetable and cheese fillings,...
trumbulltimes.com
New Canaan ice rink set to open next week following selectmen approval of contracts
NEW CANAAN — While patches of ice were beginning to harden on the Boucher Community Skating Rink Tuesday, selectmen approved five contracts totaling $137,945 for the rink. A ribbon cutting for the 60-by-120 square-foot rink is being planned for Dec. 17 in Waveny Park and skaters are expected to be gliding across the ice in the ensuing week.
trumbulltimes.com
Nor'easter brings mostly rain with limited snow to CT
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A nor'easter expected to dump several inches of snow on parts of Connecticut mostly fizzled on Friday morning, with much of the state receiving rain. A few areas in northern Litchfield County reported 4 to 6 inches of snow,...
longisland.com
Suffolk Officials Eye Huntington Seminar Grounds For Preservation
Suffolk legislators and others toured the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor recently to build support for open space preservation of land owned by the Catholic institution. An historic site, the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception has been a center for the theological education and priestly formation of...
ABA Journal
Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program
The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serino to take position in Dutchess County government in January
POUGHKEEPSIE – After losing a re-election bid to Senator Michelle Hinchey, retiring Senator Sue Serino (R-Hyde Park) will be assuming a new role in Dutchess County in January, according to a Mid-Hudson News source. Serino is also being encouraged to run for the position of Dutchess County executive in...
zip06.com
Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’
Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
mycitizensnews.com
Brennan: We’ve heard enough from certain high school sports fans
DERBY — “You know you can hear me!”. Yes, he could hear you. The official heard your incessant screaming. We all heard it. After all, it was impossible to ignore — irate, embarrassing, shameful bluster from a parent at a high school football game. On one hand,...
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
trumbulltimes.com
Churches announce Christmas services
NORTH BRANFORD — There will be a Christmas Eve service at Northford Congregational Church, 5 p.m. Dec. 24, led by the Rev. John Vigneri. All are welcome. The church will not have a service on Christmas Day. The historic Northford Congregational Church is located at 4 Old Post Road...
‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes
The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
Comments / 0