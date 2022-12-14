ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City police mourning sudden passing of detective

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdrrL_0jiQbwy700

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police force is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department announced the passing of MSgt. Loc Nguyen.

Nguyen was a 20-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department recently served as a detective in the Sex Crimes Unit.

Police release arrest video of popular Norman bakery owner

Authorities say Nguyen passed away on Tuesday night after he was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency.

“We offer our sincere condolences to Detective Nguyen’s family, friends, and acquaintances during this very difficult time,” the department posted on Facebook.

Nguyen came to the United States as a refugee from Vietnam and settled in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

State says technology for mental health related calls available, but cannot confirm its use by Norman Police

Law enforcement in Oklahoma is given multiple options to handle mental health related calls, according to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse. Members of the Norman community wondered why these services were not employed by Norman Police Department during the arrest of Shannon Hanchett, who owned Okie Baking Co., also known as the “Cookie Cottage.”
NORMAN, OK
kaynewscow.com

Two killed in accident near Perry on U.S. 412

PERRY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two are dead following a fatality collision that occurred on Dec. 15 at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 412 just east of I-35, approximately seven miles north and 0.5 miles east of Perry in Noble County. Troopers report that a 16-year-old...
PERRY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police officer dead after medical emergency

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer is dead after a medical emergency Tuesday night. MSgt. Loc Nguyen is being remembered by his colleagues and the community he served. The president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Mark Nelson, said Nguyen will be missed. The FOP said Nguyen...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after fire sparks at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a home in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Authorities say a fire sparked in the attic and spread to the rest of the home near Northwest 83rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard. Two adults and two children were inside when the fire started.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

“Mom” gives young Tinker airmen a home away from home

Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City is home to hundreds of young airmen, many of whom, for the first time in their lives, are away from their families. To thank our nation's warriors for their service, one woman is going above and beyond with a program where local families foster airmen, giving them a second family, when home is too far to travel.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy