4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Three Keys and a Pick: Southeast Missouri State vs. Iowa
Iowa will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Dec. 17 as the Hawkeyes will face off against Southeast Missouri State. Iowa is coming off a home loss to Wisconsin this past Sunday and are 7-3 on the season, while SEMO is 5-6 on the season and has lost its last six games.
Michigan offensive lineman says he will ‘most likely’ return in 2023
Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart, who has started eight games at tackle this season, says he will “most likely” return to the program in 2023. Asked on Friday about his future plans, Barnhart replied, “most likely I’ll be here.”. A former four-star prospect in the class...
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
Michigan Top100 commit Chris Ewald recruiting other top Florida targets
On Friday, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald made a commitment to Michigan. He becomes the first commitment in the 2025 class for the Maize and Blue. The talented youngster had been to Ann Arbor a few times early on in his recruitment and formed a strong...
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
Iowa’s Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA Blew It On N-I-L
Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery says the NCAA blew it when it came to regulating Name, Image and Likeness. What started as a way for players to make some money has turned into a recruiting inducement and many players across the country are reportedly upset that promises are not being kept.
What the analytics say about Iowa basketball after 10 games
Iowa basketball is 7-3 on the season through 10 games as the Hawkeyes hope to get back on track after losing three of their last five games against high-major opponents. Iowa will play two games against low-major competition, and then it's full throttle into Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes will kick off the Big Ten slate on Thursday, Dec. 29 on the road at Nebraska.
Another Michigan Quarterback Entered The Transfer Portal On Thursday
The Michigan Wolverines are one of four teams set to compete in the upcoming College Football Playoff. After making a quarterback change to start the year, the Wolverines cruised to a perfect 13-0 record in 2022, including a beat down of arch-rival Ohio State and a dominating performance in ...
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann pulls trigger on transfer to Michigan
Since Matt Rhule was named the Nebraska football team’s head coach, there have been some big ups and downs. One of those downs was definitely the day that linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since the linebacker did announce he was intending to transfer, there...
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination
After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer
Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
New Michigan State commit Sean Brown breaks down his decision
Simi Valley (Calif.) defensive back Sean Brown announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at Michigan State. Brown committed to Arizona back in June but Michigan State offered last week and he officially visited over the weekend. The Spartans came in for a home visit earlier this week and Brown decided to make the switch to Michigan State.
Mississippi State hosting transfer B1G receiver for visit
From a nonexistent passing attack to one that throws 50-plus times a week? Talk about a cultural shock for Arland Bruce. The former Iowa receiver is set to visit Mississippi State this weekend as 1 of several schools on his transfer portal list. Bruce elected to transfer from the Hawkeyes after a 7-5 season.
Hawkeyes Healing During Finals Break
Iowa Basketball Returns to Action Saturday at Home
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said during Thursday's press conference
The Iowa Hawkeyes are in the midst of finals week, but they are also preparing to host Southeast Missouri State inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday night. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss the week, what he wants to see moving forward, NIL and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
Iowa Native’s Latest Honor Proves Commitment to His Roots
Not that they ever left him. The pro golfer from Cedar Rapids has already had a storied career in his sport, most notably with the 2007 Masters win that put him on the map. If there's one thing we know about Zach Johnson, it's that he's never forgotten where he came from.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
21-year-old named Davenport West’s new softball coach
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At just 21 years old, Erica Ralfs is the new head coach of the Davenport West softball team. “I learned so much from the West program, and I’m really looking forward to giving back to that,” Ralfs said. Ralfs is currently a senior on...
State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand says the Iowa Board of Regents and the University of Iowa’s agreement with a private company to run its power plant is risky and could cost Iowa taxpayers. The Iowa Board of Regents approved a more than $1 billion University...
