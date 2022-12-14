ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa’s Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA Blew It On N-I-L

Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery says the NCAA blew it when it came to regulating Name, Image and Likeness. What started as a way for players to make some money has turned into a recruiting inducement and many players across the country are reportedly upset that promises are not being kept.
What the analytics say about Iowa basketball after 10 games

Iowa basketball is 7-3 on the season through 10 games as the Hawkeyes hope to get back on track after losing three of their last five games against high-major opponents. Iowa will play two games against low-major competition, and then it's full throttle into Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes will kick off the Big Ten slate on Thursday, Dec. 29 on the road at Nebraska.
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination

After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer

Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
New Michigan State commit Sean Brown breaks down his decision

Simi Valley (Calif.) defensive back Sean Brown announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at Michigan State. Brown committed to Arizona back in June but Michigan State offered last week and he officially visited over the weekend. The Spartans came in for a home visit earlier this week and Brown decided to make the switch to Michigan State.
Mississippi State hosting transfer B1G receiver for visit

From a nonexistent passing attack to one that throws 50-plus times a week? Talk about a cultural shock for Arland Bruce. The former Iowa receiver is set to visit Mississippi State this weekend as 1 of several schools on his transfer portal list. Bruce elected to transfer from the Hawkeyes after a 7-5 season.
21-year-old named Davenport West’s new softball coach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At just 21 years old, Erica Ralfs is the new head coach of the Davenport West softball team. “I learned so much from the West program, and I’m really looking forward to giving back to that,” Ralfs said. Ralfs is currently a senior on...
