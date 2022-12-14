Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Rare Moment Captured of Barred Owl
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Cindy Stacy, a member of the Anne Springs Close Greenway Birding Club, snapped this photo of a rare moment of a beautiful barred owl. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.
cn2.com
Neighbors Continue Light Display Legacy to Benefit Non-Profit
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With Christmas fast approaching many people venture out into neighborhoods to see beautiful holiday light displays in neighborhoods and town. In Tega Cay, one neighbor brought out all the stops to benefit a cause close to their hearts while continuing a legacy of one of it’s own.
WBTV
‘Go full force on it!’: Waxhaw family has ‘Christmas Vacation’ moment when squirrel gets in tree
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) – It was a holiday moment that would put a smile on Clark Griswold’s face. Just like the scene from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” a squirrel was hiding out in a Waxhaw family’s Christmas tree. Earlier this week, the critter got...
FOX Carolina
Upstate author has book turned into movie
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - What started as a hobby for Dr. John Reizer has been transformed into a feature film that will hit the screens for the first time this weekend. Reizer is a chiropractor by day, but writing is one of his big passions. “Since I’m 12 years...
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Navigating Grief During the Holidays
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Holidays can be a hard time for some in the community if you are grieving the loss of a loved one. CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil sits down with Michelle Stone of Epic Care Health in Fort Mill who explains some tips to keep in mind during the holiday season if you or a loved one is grieving this season.
cn2.com
CN2 Business Spotlight – “Poppyseed” Offering an Eclectic Breakfast and Brunch
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We take you inside Poppyseed Kitchen a new restaurant in Fort Mill serving up delicious eclectic breakfast and lunch items. Two families coming together after meeting at Johnson and Wales to “combine passion in hospitality” serving good food that they would want to eat.
Mobile home catches fire in Spartanburg Co.
A mobile home caught fire Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
'He will be missed' | York County custodian passes away at school
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County custodian died Thursday morning while at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced on Facebook. Officials said the employee, Al Palmer, died while at the school Thursday morning and confirmed the tragic event happened out of sight of students and staff. You...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 9-15)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 9-15 • Appetite European Market, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96 • Appetite Plus Catering, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93 • Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road –...
WBTV
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Might Finally See A True White Christmas This Year
Weather forecasts for the Charlotte region are now predicting conditions that might finally give the Queen City a true white Christmas (snow on the ground when you look outside your window on Christmas morning). According to Weather Underground, we could see up to a half-inch of snowfall on Thursday night,...
charlotteonthecheap.com
New Year’s Eve at Papa Doc’s Shore Club
Papa Doc’s Shore Club, at 3990 Charlotte Hwy, Lake Wylie, South Carolina, is hosting a New Year’s Eve party. It’ll take place Saturday, December 31st, 2022, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available on Eventbrite. Check out our big list of New Year’s Eve...
kiss951.com
7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds
Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
kiss951.com
Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina
I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
wspa.com
Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions
Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions. Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health …. Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions. Holiday Weather Week: Weather & baking gingerbread. This year marked the 13th anniversary of the National Gingerbread House Competition, held each year at...
Builder
Shea Homes Purchases 51 Acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina
Shea Homes—No. 32 on the 2022 Builder 100—is planning two new South Carolina communities with the purchase of 51 acres in Fort Mill. The land is slated for 137 single-family homes in two distinct new communities: Windell Woods and Solis at Windell Woods. Both communities will offer a variety of single-family floor plans and design options in a location within Tega Cay, South Carolina, city limits.
Councilman tours apartments where residents live in poor conditions
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has been investigating dangerous and unsafe living conditions for some renters in northwest Charlotte and now a city councilman who represents them is getting a first-hand look. Residents at Scarlet Pointe Apartments have told Channel 9′s Almiya White they have nowhere else to go.
cn2.com
York School District Remembers Beloved Custodian
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York School District One is in mourning today following the death of a custodian at York Comprehensive High School. District Officials say Al Palmer passed away Wednesday morning at the school while he was working. As of now a cause of death has not...
WCNC
Charlotte-area mom says long COVID cost her the life she once had: 'It has changed everything'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By now, the majority of Americans have tested positive for COVID-19. But a decent-sized population is still dealing with lingering symptoms of an infection, months and even years later. New research released Wednesday shows the impact of long COVID-19. According to the CDC, in the first...
