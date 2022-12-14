Read full article on original website
WTHI
Avian flu outbreaks impacting Wabash Valley farms
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Avian influenza, or the avian flu, has returned to the Wabash Valley. So far, over 220,000 birds have been affected by the virus. Indiana officials have released information about a turkey farm in the area that had a high-risk of bird flu exposure. That's spread out...
vincennespbs.org
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Council Approves 3 Development Projects at Meeting
The Daviess County Council approved three economic development projects at Tuesday’s meeting. The first item on the agenda was a confirmatory resolution granting a ten-year tax abatement for the GPC expansion. In a change from normal practice, the GPC abatements are backloaded, with a smaller abatement in the early years of the abatement period and a larger abatement in the final years. The Council also approved moving forward with an application for a 20 percent abatement for the WestGate One Microelectronics project. Four companies are combining for a $350 million project that will employ 341 people with average salaries of approximately $100,000. The requested abatement is for a 100 percent abatement for ten years, with a renewal of the abatement at a regular decreasing schedule for the next 10 years.
wibqam.com
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread of bird flu among commercial turkey populations in the Wabash Valley. According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, the flock was determined to be at high risk for exposure to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly called bird flu.
vincennespbs.org
Income tax rate increases in Greene County
Income taxes are rising in Greene County. In a news release, the Indiana Department of Revenue reported that individual income tax rates are changing in 3 counties including Greene. The local increase was put in place by county officials. The current local rate of .0195 is rising to .0215 as...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes RDC receives update on Main St. Project
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission heard another Main Street update at their meeting today. Mayor Joe Yochum reported concrete work is being done on Phase 2 while driveway work on Phases 2 and 3 has been completed. The intersection at Felt King and Ramsey Road is open but Main Street remains...
vincennespbs.org
Committee assignments given to Knox County lawmakers
Two state lawmakers representing Knox County have gotten their committee assignments. In the 2023 General Assembly Session, State Representative Bruce Borders of Jasonville will be on the House Commerce, Small Business, and Economic Development Committee as well as the House Insurance and Local Government Committees. He’s also been reappointed as...
WTHI
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is set to cost millions more to build
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Queen of Terre Haute Casino will now cost more to build. An update on the project was given at Thursday's Indiana Gaming Commission Meeting. The casino was originally slated to cost $260 million. Now it's estimated to be a $290 million project. Some design...
witzamfm.com
Chicago Family Awarded 22nd Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper- The Kueller family has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
wbiw.com
Indiana Recount Commission begins Monroe County Manual Recount of the Indiana House District 62nd Race
BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana Recount Commission and State Board of Accounts have begun the manual recount of the Indiana House District 62 race between Democrat Penny Githens and Republican Dave Hall. Chair David G. Henry filed the recount paperwork on the morning of November 28th at the Indiana Election...
vincennespbs.org
Companies to invest billions in Sullivan County
Five solar companies and a power plant are looking to locate in Sullivan County. The total investment is estimated at around $3 billion. They would lease farmland to be utilized in their operations. The county commissioners approved an agreement related to tax abatement with the companies that now goes to...
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: Suspected Vigo County meth dealer
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers need your help in locating a wanted person. Darielle Jordan is wanted on several warrants out of Vigo Superior Court Div 3. These warrants include Residential Entry, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Jordan is a 30-year-old...
vincennespbs.org
Live Nativity scene in Vincennes over the weekend
A surprise Christmas event has been announced for Vincennes. City Council President Tim Salters took to Facebook to unveil a Live Nativity scene. The scene will be set up on 6th and Barnett Street from 6 pm to 9 pm tomorrow (Saturday). Salters says local Councilmen, Commissioners, county friends, and...
WTHI
Arrest made in two-year-old's death in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on the investigation into the death of a two-year-old child. The investigation started on November 9 when the young child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes with a gunshot wound. The child later died. On Friday, police arrested Triston Kelley...
Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train. According to […]
wrul.com
Illinois New Harmony Bridge Authority To Meet
The Illinois New Harmony Bridge Authority will be holding a meeting on Friday December 16th at 2 p.m. Following the financial report, the board will address old business on the agenda. The board will receive updates on the Senator Duckworth Grant application, fiscal year 2022 Raise (Build) Grant, the Reconnecting Communities Grant Application and an update on the Illinois Infrastructure funding. Also in old business for discussion is legislation to allow the bundling of Illinois bridge projects, an update on Media items-updating web page and the Sparklight cable line contract.
Deputies respond to wreck on Old Princeton Road
VANDERBURGH, CO. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road in Vanderburgh County on Thursday morning. VCSO said a Dodge Challenger was upside down in a ditch and partially underwater. Investigators say the Challenger was heading south on Old Princeton when it hit a […]
14news.com
Tell City receives new grant to pave roads
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A new grant coming to Tell City will help the city pave their roads. The grant is part of INDOT’s “Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.”. Tell City was approved for just under $900,000 for street paving. In April, the city received just over...
wevv.com
Fire breaks out at Vanderburgh County home
Officials are at the scene of a Thursday morning house fire in Vanderburgh County. Around 8:40 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that its deputies were helping the German Township Fire Department at the scene of the fire. The fire broke out at a home in the northwestern area...
vincennespbs.org
New water tower groundbreaking is in January.
Construction on a new water tower in Vincennes begins next month. It will be built close to Lincoln High School as part of an over $9 million water improvement project. Financing for the tower was approved by city officials earlier this year. Part of the money comes from ARPA funds.
