KENS 5
Watch parties: Cheer on UTSA at one of these San Antonio bars or restaurants
SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio is looking to make program history and win their first bowl game in Orlando. This contest is just about as even as you can get -- the Roadrunners are ranked #22 and the Troy Trojans are ranked #23. Both teams are on 10-game win streaks.
KSAT 12
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
Bésame — new San Antonio food truck park from owner of El Camino — to hold soft opening Friday
Bésame is situated on East Grayson Street at the site of the former Alamo BBQ building.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodent droppings, repeat violations lead to low score for sports bar
SAN ANTONIO – Rodent droppings and repeat violations led to a low score for a bar on the Northeast Side, and two West Side restaurants also scored below an 80 in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door. La Perla Del Pacifico Sports Bar. La Perla Del Pacifico Sports...
'Shit Sandwich Cop,' Pearl Parking: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Folks also read up on an armed militia's attempt to intimidate the city's LGBTQ+ community by protesting outside a Christmas-themed drag show.
MySanAntonio
H-E-B's first San Antonio brand shop opens in time for holiday shopping
Not even a month after H-E-B launched its first brand shop just outside of the Alamo City, the locally-based grocery store is finally catering to more of its superfans by opening a brand shop at its largest San Antonio store on the Far Westside. Superfans of the grocery store can now grab those H-E-B brand shoes and tortilla koozies at the H-E-B plus! at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, according to a news release.
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
Mexican Pizza wars? San Antonio's Taco Cabana launching double-decker snack a la Taco Bell
The product launch comes a little more than three months after the debut of a musical Taco Bell sponsored about its own Mexican Pizza.
Construction begins on $33M Bluff View apartment complex in Boerne
The apartments won't be completed until 2024.
San Antonio's La Panadería tops Yelp's list of 25 best spots to get hot chocolate in Texas
Other SA-based spots — I Love Churros and Tlahco Mexican Kitchen — rounded out the top five.
Charles A. James, San Antonio's oldest bicycle shop, in danger of closing
It's hoping to reach its 103-year mark in 2023.
We went holiday shopping at San Antonio's new $5 store pOpshelf
Get your holiday shopping done at Dollar General's new store.
San Antonio holiday shopping made easy with our puro gift guide
Make the holiday season less stressful.
15 Dishes from San Antonio restaurants to put on your culinary bucket list now
It wasn’t easy to narrow the list down to just 15, but we gave it the ol' college try.
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In San Antonio
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
KSAT 12
How high is mountain cedar? Keep up with the South Texas allergy season here
Mountain cedar season occurs from December through mid-February, when the male trees pollinate. The peak of cedar season usually occurs in mid-January, when a cubic meter of air can contain 10,000+ of grains of pollen. WHAT IS MOUNTAIN CEDAR?. Technically, mountain cedar trees aren’t cedar trees at all! The plant...
San Antonio named one of the top 'Grinchiest' cities in nation
If it was summer weather, you'd be a Grinch too.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank hosting 3 mega food distributions this week ahead of the holidays
SAN ANTONIO - For the rest of the week, the San Antonio Food Bank are making sure no family goes hungry. With the help of local partners, the food bank is hosting several food distributions throughout the city. The first of the three events will be held on Wednesday at...
