Not even a month after H-E-B launched its first brand shop just outside of the Alamo City, the locally-based grocery store is finally catering to more of its superfans by opening a brand shop at its largest San Antonio store on the Far Westside. Superfans of the grocery store can now grab those H-E-B brand shoes and tortilla koozies at the H-E-B plus! at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, according to a news release.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO