San Antonio, TX

H-E-B's first San Antonio brand shop opens in time for holiday shopping

Not even a month after H-E-B launched its first brand shop just outside of the Alamo City, the locally-based grocery store is finally catering to more of its superfans by opening a brand shop at its largest San Antonio store on the Far Westside. Superfans of the grocery store can now grab those H-E-B brand shoes and tortilla koozies at the H-E-B plus! at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, according to a news release.
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
