VT gets $19.6 million for affordable housing funding
Funding Will Create, Preserve 78 Affordable Units in Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (FHLBank Boston) awarded nearly $19.6 million in grants, loans, and interest-rate subsidies to support 32 affordable housing initiatives in New England and beyond. These projects, funded in part through FHLBank Boston’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP), will create or preserve 929 rental and homeownership units for individuals and families earning up to 80% of the area median income. As part of this funding round, Vermont received $900,000 for 78 affordable units of rental and homeownership housing in Hinesburg, Randolph, and Vergennes.
Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber
Property costs are going in the wrong direction. One solution: Tax land, not buildings and other improvements. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber.
$50K now available for Trade Show Assistance Grants
Working Lands Enterprise Initiative supports Vermont agriculture and forestry business’ trade show activity. Summer fancy food festival. VAAFM photo. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) is now accepting applications for Trade Show Assistance Grants. Funded by the Working Lands Enterprise Initiative (WLEI), these grants provide Vermont agricultural and forestry businesses with funds to identify, plan, exhibit, and sell their Vermont products at out-of-state and international trade shows or virtual shows targeting out-of-state buyers. WLEI has set aside $50,000 to support Vermont businesses with their tradeshow marketing between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.
RuralEdge and Evernorth celebrate 23 affordable apartments in West Burke
Vermont Business Magazine Evernorth and RuralEdge were joined by community members, funders and local elected officials on Friday afternoon to celebrate newly renovated buildings and significant progress to a newly constructed building on Burkeland Lane. Burkeland Lane (formerly known as West Burke Housing and Pilgrim Manor) is a mixed-generation affordable...
Business leaders discuss lack of housing as economic roadblock
Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, left, poses a question during the Vermont Chamber Business Roundtable. Courtesy photo. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont business leaders voiced their economic concerns and urged action on workforce and housing initiatives at a roundtable discussion with State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale. The meeting, hosted by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, centered on the top issues facing the business community in advance of the legislative session.
Homelessness is a crisis of housing, not unhousable Vermonters
By Anne Sosin Editor’s note: This commentary is by Anne N. Sosin, a policy fellow at the Nelson A. Rockefeller Center for Public Policy and the Social Sciences at Dartmouth College. A recent Vermont Public story profiled a home health […] Read More The post Homelessness is a crisis of housing, not unhousable Vermonters appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Shupe & O’Mara: The biggest wildlife bill in 50 years needs Vermont’s support
Our wildlife can’t wait. For wood turtles and hundreds of other at-risk species like Canada lynx and the Eastern meadowlarks, it would be a shame if this bill died inches from the end zone. Read the story on VTDigger here: Shupe & O’Mara: The biggest wildlife bill in 50 years needs Vermont’s support.
Vermont State Parks seeks public input for parks modernization study
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont State Parks is seeking public input as part of a modernization study that is currently underway. This study will provide a comprehensive assessment of the state park system including park amenities, operations, maintenance, revenue, and program delivery. It will identify key challenges, and resources needed to maintain core services and enhance offerings to meet current and future demands.
Gray and Krowinski host legislative summit on child care and paid family leave
Vermont Business Magazine On December 8th, Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and House Speaker Jill Krowinski hosted a summit of policymakers and advocates focused on working families, the caregiving economy, and universal access to paid family leave as well as child care in Vermont. The Summit was held at the...
NE-DBIC opens supplemental grant to increase resiliency for Northeast organic dairy farms
$450,000 in grant funds will support organic dairy farms after 2021 milk contract cancelations. Vermont Business Magazine The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC), hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announces the Organic On-Farm Milk Storage & Handling Grant(link is external). This grant opportunity opened December 13, 2022 and closes on February 9, 2023. In a continuing response to the ongoing organic dairy crisis brought to the forefront when dozens of farmers across the Northeast lost milk contracts in 2021, and in response to the high demand for milk storage and handling upgrades in previous funding rounds, the NE-DBIC is opening a special grant round for organic dairy producers.
VCBB congratulates CVFiber on its upcoming construction launch
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) is celebrating CVFiber, one of Vermont’s 10 Communications Union Districts (CUDs), on its launch of construction set for Wednesday, December 21. CVFiber leadership will welcome state and local officials to the Calais Town Hall, 1662 Kent Hill Road, at 11...
Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims
The service provider for adults with developmental disabilities will pay at least $112,000 and make changes to its operations under the terms of the agreement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims.
State officials want to incorporate ethnic studies into classrooms. Private schools say the new rules shouldn’t apply to them.
The Ethnic and Social Equity Standards Advisory Working Group spent three years drafting updates to make Vermont’s education rules more inclusive and equitable. An attorney will weigh in on whether they can apply to independent schools. Read the story on VTDigger here: State officials want to incorporate ethnic studies into classrooms. Private schools say the new rules shouldn’t apply to them..
Speaker Krowinski appoints Brenda Churchill to Vermont Commission on Women
Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski has appointed Brenda Churchill, a Bakersfield select board member and unsuccessful candidate for state representative in 2022, to the Vermont Commission on Women. Churchill will become the first transgender woman on the independent, nonpartisan state commission. “Brenda has long been dedicated to the work...
A call-taker advises the anxious during a shift on Vermont’s suicide-prevention hotline
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has two call centers that are part of the new nationwide 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The 24-hour service, chronically underfunded since its inception in 2005, received a $400 million federally funded reboot this summer in response to a surge of mental illness in the U.S.
Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction
The company has not revealed how many people in Vermont are losing their jobs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction.
New UVM Institute to help Vermont’s rural communities thrive
Vermont Business Magazine Helping Vermont’s rural communities thrive—in the face of big challenges brought about by climate change and population shifts—will be the focus of a new institute at the University of Vermont. UVM’s Institute for Rural Partnerships, which will begin its work immediately but will be...
Student reporters provide more than 1,100 news stories to 1,200 media outlets in 17 states
Vermont Business Magazine University-led student statehouse reporting programs provided more than 1,000 news stories to 1,200 media outlets in 17 states, according to a new report(link is external) from the Center for Community News at the University of Vermont. “Student reporters are holding legislators accountable as the number of regular...
