Interesting Engineering

A novel blood test can detect Alzheimer's disease early

Researchers have created a new laboratory test that can check for the levels of a specific toxic protein that is associated with developing Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers from the University of Washington in the U.S. developed the test that can measure levels of amyloid beta oligomers in blood samples.
KOAT 7

How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains

Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
labroots.com

Could a Drug for Parkinson's Disease Reduce the Side Effects of Chemotherapy?

Chemotherapies, drugs used to fight cancer by killing tumor cells or preventing them from growing and dividing, remain some of the most common cancer treatments. Chemotherapy regimens differ based on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer and the patient’s general health and comorbidities. Sometimes chemotherapy may be administered alone, but in some cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like surgery or radiation.
CBS Boston

Brain's immune cells could help slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease

BOSTON -- Doctors may one day be able to enlist the help of a person's own system to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. The brain has its own immune cells called microglia and they can destroy damaged cells, viruses, and other infectious agents.  Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have discovered that these same immune cells can inhibit the buildup of a toxic protein, tau, found in the brains of people with early Alzheimer's disease.  These cells may also be able to eat the toxic protein, in essence acting as a clean-up crew in the brain.  Scientists hope drugs can be developed to stimulate these immune cells to rid the brain of toxic proteins and in turn, slow the progression of early Alzheimer's disease.

