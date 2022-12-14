Read full article on original website
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
How soon could lecanemab be prescribed to treat Alzheimer's disease?
There's new hope for people who are in the early stages of dementia and Alzheimer's.
A novel blood test can detect Alzheimer's disease early
Researchers have created a new laboratory test that can check for the levels of a specific toxic protein that is associated with developing Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers from the University of Washington in the U.S. developed the test that can measure levels of amyloid beta oligomers in blood samples.
Lab-grown nerve cells to replace those destroyed by Parkinson's in breakthrough treatment
A new treatment for Parkinson’s disease that sees stem cells grown in the laboratory and transformed into nerve cells replace those destroyed by the disease will start first trials with patients in the next few months, according to a report by The Observer published on Sunday. The treatment aims...
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
Could a Drug for Parkinson's Disease Reduce the Side Effects of Chemotherapy?
Chemotherapies, drugs used to fight cancer by killing tumor cells or preventing them from growing and dividing, remain some of the most common cancer treatments. Chemotherapy regimens differ based on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer and the patient’s general health and comorbidities. Sometimes chemotherapy may be administered alone, but in some cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like surgery or radiation.
Brain's immune cells could help slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease
BOSTON -- Doctors may one day be able to enlist the help of a person's own system to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. The brain has its own immune cells called microglia and they can destroy damaged cells, viruses, and other infectious agents. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have discovered that these same immune cells can inhibit the buildup of a toxic protein, tau, found in the brains of people with early Alzheimer's disease. These cells may also be able to eat the toxic protein, in essence acting as a clean-up crew in the brain. Scientists hope drugs can be developed to stimulate these immune cells to rid the brain of toxic proteins and in turn, slow the progression of early Alzheimer's disease.
Dear Doctor: What is follicular lymphoma, and do I need to treat it immediately?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 86-year-old woman who was recently diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, stage 3A. It was discovered on a CAT scan when I went to the ER for diverticulitis. I have no symptoms. The doctor did a biopsy to confirm, and I had a PET scan as well. I feel good otherwise. I am only on blood pressure and cholesterol medications.
