Related
brproud.com
Report: Louisiana gave $152K in unemployment to fake claims during COVID
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An audit found that the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) issued COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits for 49 separate claims that are believed to be fake. Unemployment benefits totaling $151,907 were issued between May 15, 2020, and October 14, 2020, according to the audit. “The majority...
brproud.com
Louisiana Holiday Tradition: Christmas Eve bonfires on Mississippi River levee
LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) — One Louisiana Christmas Eve tradition going back hundreds of years lights a path for Cajun Santa Claus Papa Noel every year along the Mississippi River. The annual bonfires light up along the levee in St. James Parish on Dec. 24. It’s a tradition that is...
brproud.com
Drivers are urged to be safe during busy Chrsitmas travel week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families traveling for Christmas this week may cause some congestion on the roadways. State leaders are warning drivers to be extra cautious when visiting family. “We have had 785 crashes, and we’re reporting 833 fatalities just this year alone,” said Department of Transportation Secretary...
brproud.com
Governor sets sights on future investments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards gave an update on some of the successes the state had this year as well as his goals for the new year. He talked about the continued excess in the budget and the major investments the money has gone toward. Hundreds of millions went towards one-time payments for infrastructure such as road and bridge projects that have needed improvements for decades. There have also been teacher pay raises and investments into higher education and early learning. The money is thanks to an influx of federal dollars for pandemic and hurricane recovery. The state’s economy has also swung back in a big way following the pandemic.
brproud.com
Officials warn livestock owners about feeding recall
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Food and Drug Administration warns horse owners of a recent food recall on Top of the Rockies Alfafa cubes. The cubes are reportedly causing death and illness. According to the USFDA, the contaminated cubes with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and...
brproud.com
Local leaders, law enforcement help to supply toys for kids
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local leaders and law enforcement decided to come together over the weekend, to provide a toy drive to hundreds of families in need this holiday season. Louisiana State Police, in partnership with Bridge Agency Inc., hosted their 6th Annual “Christmas Toy Drive Giveaway” at...
brproud.com
Sunday Night Forecast: Chilly off and on rain Monday through early Tuesday; Frigid for Christmas weekend
Tonight: Clouds return to Southeast Louisiana ahead of Monday’s system. Temperatures will still be cold in the 30s. Monday & Tuesday: Off and on rain through Tuesday morning as a low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s. Rain totals will be around 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts.
