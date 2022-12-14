BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards gave an update on some of the successes the state had this year as well as his goals for the new year. He talked about the continued excess in the budget and the major investments the money has gone toward. Hundreds of millions went towards one-time payments for infrastructure such as road and bridge projects that have needed improvements for decades. There have also been teacher pay raises and investments into higher education and early learning. The money is thanks to an influx of federal dollars for pandemic and hurricane recovery. The state’s economy has also swung back in a big way following the pandemic.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO