WAPT
Jackson rental registry program aims to prevent neglect, blight
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is taking a closer look at neglected properties. A town hall was held Thursday to discuss and help the major issue of blight in the Capital City. A proposed ordinance includes changes that ensure rental units are in compliance with property maintenance, a local registered agent or representative of the rental unit who lives in Jackson, as well as ensuring rental units are properly registered.
vicksburgnews.com
VPD captures burglar in the house after an alert neighbor calls 911
The Vicksburg Police Department captured a burglar still inside the house after an alert neighbor called 911. Just after 11 p.m. a neighbor on National Street called 911 to report noise and suspicious activity in a nearby home. A home in the 900 block of National appears to have been...
WLBT
Jackson city leaders aim to clean up blight with new rental registration ordinance, accountability system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In an effort to eliminate blight across Jackson, city leaders are proposing changes to its local ordinance. The city held a public hearing Thursday to get the community’s feedback on its recommendations, including holding landlords and property owners more accountable. “We have come to the...
Vicksburg burglary suspect caught in the act
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they captured a burglar who was still inside a home after a neighbor called officers. The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 on National Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the burglar cut power to the home and proceeded to start and extinguish small fires. […]
WLBT
Amerigroup Mississippi and Comfort Cases host a ‘Packing Party’ in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Children in foster care often travel with their belongings in a garbage bag. It’s a disturbing image that a former banker is trying to change. Rob Scheer is doing that through an organization he founded called Comfort Cases. In Pearl on Tuesday, Scheer, along with Amerigroup Mississippi, hosted a “Packing Party” to support young people entering the foster care system - as well as survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.
WDAM-TV
Storm rips through Rankin Co. chicken houses on poultry farm
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy winds and powerful rain ripped through multiple chicken houses in Rankin County. It’s located on Gaddis Myers Road, south of I-20, between Pelahatchie and Puckett. Sheriff Bryan Bailey shared images, one of which included a flock of animals still standing between the remaining...
brproud.com
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13.
Plans move forward for LeFleur’s Bluff pedestrian bridge
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans are moving forward for a pedestrian bridge at the LeFleur’s Bluff Complex. According to the Northside Sun, the bridge would cross Lakeland Drive and connect the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame with the Mississippi Children’s Museum and Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. The pedestrian […]
Jackson Free Press
City to Bail Out Convention Center This Month, But Rejects Request for $790,000
Editor's note: After this story went to press, the Capital Convention Center Commission emailed the Jackson Free Press a copy of their rates. The story has been changed to reflect this. The fledgling Jackson Convention Center asked the Jackson City Council for bailout money this week and got it, but...
Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
Storm damages Madison County mobile home community
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile home community in Madison County was hit hard by Wednesday’s severe weather. One of the homes at the Red Rock Recreational Center was almost gone after the storm. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.
WAPT
Fire destroys home in downtown Jackson
The Jackson Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire near Belhaven and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. According to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, the fire was reported on North Jefferson and High streets. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, December 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a...
One injured after train hits car in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a train collided with a car in Jackson. The incident happened on Northside Drive on Tuesday, December 13. Witnesses at the scene said the train hit one side of the vehicle. They said one person was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. At least four […]
vicksburgnews.com
VFD promotes two new lieutenants in pinning ceremony
Two Vicksburg Fire Department firefighters/EMTs, Elwin Johnson and Jonah Masterson, were promoted to Lieutenant during a pinning ceremony on Wednesday. Johnson and Masterson were both hired on Feb. 13, 2019, by the Vicksburg Fire Department. They were both surrounded by families and friends who gathered at the pinning ceremony to witness them continue to live their dream and proudly serve their community.
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Burglary at Oishi in Carthage
Oishi Japanese Express located on Hwy 16 West in Carthage was broken into just before 1 am on Thursday, December 15th. Carthage Police Department tells Kicks96 News that it appears the burglar threw a rock at the glass door, causing it to shatter. The thief stole some change from the restaurant and left.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg’s Amy Brogdon Anderson kills two police officers and then self
Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson is accused of killing two Bay St. Louis police officers Wednesday morning before killing herself in the parking lot of a Motel 6. Bay St. Louis police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, were identified as the two victims in the shooting that occurred around 4:30 a.m.
1 arrested, 1 wanted after Capitol police chase in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man and are searching for a second man after a chase in Jackson on Monday, December 12. Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a man for reckless driving and disregard for a traffic device. They said the driver led them on a chase that ended […]
vicksburgnews.com
Annual Port Gibson Christmas Parade begins at 6 p.m.
The annual City of Port Gibson Christmas Parade begins at 6 p.m. in Downtown Port Gibson. Originally scheduled for Dec. 11, the Port Gibson Christmas parade was postponed until Dec. 15. The parade will feature music, food, drinks, vendors and a chance to meet Santa.
mageenews.com
5-Legged Calf!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
