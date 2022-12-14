Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
The lessons I learned at Sandy Hook Elementary
There were nine words etched on the door of my elementary school, a school motto that I read every morning: “Think you can, work hard, get smart, be kind.” I recalled that message a decade ago, when I was 19 years old and watching that same school — Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn. — on TV, as I waited for my sister to come home. The shooter was initially rumored to be inside our high school, where my sister was, but he went to the elementary school instead.
May we honor their sense of wonder
Editor's note: Leah Hager Cohen wrote an essay for Cognoscenti just a few days after the Dec. 14, 2014 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn. Ten years later, we asked her to reflect on that gruesome tragedy. Ten years have passed since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook...
Advocates question conditions at shelter for migrants and families experiencing homelessness
Showers in a tent outdoors. Dozens of cots lined up in tight rows. A chilly draft blowing all night. These are some of the conditions alarming advocates at a new facility set up to help families with children who are experiencing homelessness in Massachusetts. State officials opened the temporary shelter...
Holiday mental health check
The holidays can be a time of immense joy and excitement, but it's also common to experience feelings of loneliness, stress or anxiety. And those short, chilly days? They're probably not helping. But, help is available. On today's episode, Michelle Ward-Gilles of NAMI Massachusetts join the show to discuss how we can take care of our mental health during the holiday season, and through winter more broadly.
Bully Boy Distillers continue a family tradition
Massachusetts has a long history of distilling spirits. According to the Department of Agricultural Resources, the commonwealth was the nation's leading exporter of rum back in the 1700s. Today, two brothers are continuing that tradition with the Roxbury-based Bully Boy Distillers. This segment airs on December 15, 2022. Audio will...
Former Lynn Schools superintendent named as next secretary of education
Governor-elect Maura Healey has named a longtime public school educator and former superintendent of the Lynn Public Schools as her education secretary. Dr. Patrick Tutwiler is among Healey's earliest Cabinet appointments to head a major division. As Secretary of the Executive Office of Education, Tutwiler will oversee policy concerning early education, the K-12 school system and higher education.
Healey sketches out plans, priorities for new administration
Maura Healey spent eight years as Massachusetts attorney general. Now she has just a few more weeks to prepare to take office as governor. She said one of the first orders of business is finding strong people to run major parts of state government. On Friday, she named former Lynn schools superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as secretary of education. But there are many other picks left. And Healey said she has had a schedule packed with meetings, getting suggestions and advice.
Mass. officials (almost) done with tax rebate distribution
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Mayor Michelle Wu gave her yearly update on Boston’s winter weather preparations yesterday, but it doesn’t look like we’ll need that big pile of salt just yet. Forecasters say the storm hitting New England tonight through Saturday will mostly be rain in the Boston area — though it looks like amazing news for the region’s ski areas.
In Montana, young activists take fight against climate change to court
Young people across the country are challenging state energy policy in court. One lawsuit in Montana — where the state Constitution guarantees the right to a clean environment — might have the best chance of success. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with Nate Bellinger, senior staff attorney...
After a record high, overdose deaths may be declining slightly in Massachusetts
The record-breaking pace of the opioid overdose crisis may be slowing, according to preliminary numbers from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The agency estimated a 1.5% decrease in overdose deaths through September of this year, compared to the first nine months of 2021. Last year, 2,301 Massachusetts residents died...
A look at transition teams as Healey preps to take office in January
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 15. Tiziana Dearing is our host. While Maura Healey's term as governor may not start until the new year, dozens of people have already been working on her behalf. We take a look at the work of gubernatorial transition teams with three former members of two teams.
Christmas trees in short supply this season. Experts blame drought and Great Recession
If you're just starting your Christmas decorating, you may have a harder time finding the perfect tree for your living room this year. Many places in Greater Boston have already sold out or have sparser supplies than usual. And even when you can find a tree, expect to pay more.
N.H. says it will continue to host the first presidential primary. Democrats have other ideas
New Hampshire officials say they have no intention of giving up what might be the state's greatest claim to fame: the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. That's despite a move by the Democratic National Committee and President Biden to end the long tradition of allowing New Hampshire to hold the first primary and for Iowa to hold the first caucus every four years. Their proposal would have South Carolina, the state that saved Biden's 2020 election campaign, go first.
Offshore wind company asks state to pull deal, says it will rebid
Avangrid on Friday asked Massachusetts regulators to scrap the agreements the company reached with utilities and reopen a new round of bidding, saying that its Commonwealth Wind project, the largest offshore wind farm in the state's pipeline, "cannot be financed and built" under existing contracts. Avangrid filed a motion with...
