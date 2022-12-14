ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how to score free coffee at Sheetz for the holidays

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and Sheetz is adding to it by letting you score free coffee all December.

That’s right! Sheetz announced the return of its holiday coffee program and is offering customers one free self-serve coffee or Cup’occino every week in December.

Sheetz vs Wawa: Here’s what the numbers say

The offer extends to all 670+ Sheetz locations in the country and will be added weekly to every “My Sheetz Rewardz” member’s account every Friday through Dec. 31. Sheetz says every coffee or Cup’occino will be redeemable for one week after it hits that Rewardz account.

To add the Holiday Coffee enter the offer code: COFFEEME

Sheetz said that after a week, the offer will be replaced with another one, which means you can’t wait and save them for a rainy day. You’ll have to live in the moment and enjoy it as it hits your account.

