NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught Shoplifting
A young mother kicks her infant daughter across a Walmart floor as she's being taken into custody for shoplifting.Photo by(@Jamira McDaniel/Facebook) The following story may be a tough one for some readers.
Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners
Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
Plea deal made in L.I. unauthorized COVID vaccine case
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A plea deal was made Friday in a COVID-19 vaccine case on Long Island that drew national attention.Biology teacher Laura Parker Russo, who injected a 17-year-old friend of her son with a purported Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine last New Year's Eve, left court without comment after moving to resolve her felony case by pleading guilty to lesser charges."I think they should have kept it as a misdemeanor. I don't think what she did was a walk in the park," said Lisa Doyle, the teenager's mother.Doyle reiterated what she first told CBS2 last May --...
