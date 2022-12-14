MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A plea deal was made Friday in a COVID-19 vaccine case on Long Island that drew national attention.Biology teacher Laura Parker Russo, who injected a 17-year-old friend of her son with a purported Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine last New Year's Eve, left court without comment after moving to resolve her felony case by pleading guilty to lesser charges."I think they should have kept it as a misdemeanor. I don't think what she did was a walk in the park," said Lisa Doyle, the teenager's mother.Doyle reiterated what she first told CBS2 last May --...

