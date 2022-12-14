ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne wants to tour but 'just can’t f***ing walk much now'

By Joe Cingrana
 2 days ago

As fans following along know, British rocker Ozzy Osbourne hasn’t toured since forced off the road with an infection in late fall 2018. After being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and undergoing a number of life-altering procedures since then, getting back in front of crowds has been a top priority.

Discussing the possibility of hitting the road again on “Ozzy’s Boneyard,” he said plainly the challenges he’s faced have been, “so f***ing tough because, I mean, I want to be out there,” adding, “I want to be doing it. This f***ing surgery this guy did. F***ing hell, you have no idea.” Ozzy went on to explain, “The thing is my head is all right, my creativity is OK, my singing OK, but I just can’t f***ing walk much now… That surgeon told me if I didn’t have the surgery there would be a good chance I would be paralyzed from the neck down.”

“I can’t begin to tell you how f***ing frustrating life has become. It is amazing how you go along in life and one stupid thing can screw everything up for a long time,” Osbourne said. “I have never been ill this long in my life.”

Despite a number of one-off performances, (and a long-awaited return to the GRAMMY nominations list) Ozzy -- who this year released his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9 , a record he spoke about with Audacy’s own Ryan Castle -- feels the place he truly belongs is on the road. His interrupted No More Tours 2 is scheduled to return in 2023 on May 3 in Finland.

Ozzy's feature-packed 2022 album, Patient Number 9 , has gathered an impressive list of nominations for the upcoming ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 5, 2023, including Best Rock Song , Best Rock Album , Best Rock Performance and Best Metal Performance.

