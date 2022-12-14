ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France vs. Morocco start time, live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, picks, odds

By Jonathan Johnson
CBS Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
HOLAUSA

Meet Moroccan soccer superstar Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is one of this World Cup’s superstars. The soccer player is of Spanish and Moroccan descent and has made a name for himself over the course of his professional career. Still, the World Cup elevated him to new levels, especially since his team, Morocco, became...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
CBS Sports

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces men's Club World Cup starting from 2025 with 32 teams involved

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke on Friday ahead of the last weekend of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a big announcement. Starting in 2025 we will have an expanded 32-team FIFA men's Club World Cup that will change the format of the current competition. Infantino also added that the success of four-team groups in this World Cup has changed FIFA's mind on future World Cups: "We have to revisit or re-discuss the format." As a consequence there may not be groups of three in the next 2026 World Cup as was previously announced. The first competition that will see 48 teams involved.
CBS Sports

World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe

This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
CBS Sports

Argentina vs. France: Thiago Almada is making MLS history at World Cup, and he's earned it

With Argentina's run to the final, Thiago Almada is the first Major League Soccer player to make it to the big game. Atlanta United's attacking midfielder has only logged six minutes as an injury replacement in the squad, but at 21, he is a rising star after being a fixture in youth sides. While other players in MLS have been in World Cup finals before like David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, and others, Almada is the first to do so as an active MLS player.
ATLANTA, GA
The Jewish Press

Unhappy Arabs Riot Over Morocco’s World Cup Loss to France

Thousands of Arab fans of the Morocco national soccer team rioted late Wednesday night in Ramallah, Jerusalem, Brussels (Belgium) and France over their team’s loss to France in the World Cup semi-finals. Morocco lost to France 2-0. Jerusalem and Ramallah. In Jerusalem, Arab fans were seen cheering Morocco despite...
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
The Associated Press

Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco was rewarded by FIFA on Friday with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February, with an expanded 32-team edition set to launch in 2025. European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders, the first CONCACAF Champions League winner...
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
NBC Sports

How many times has Argentina won the World Cup? Past history and appearances for Lionel Messi, Argentina

After defeating Netherlands on penalty kicks in a madcap quarterfinal matchup and dominating Croatia in the semifinals, Argentina is on to the final of the 2022 World Cup. That means one last shot for the legend Lionel Messi to win his first World Cup, one of the only things he has yet to accomplish in a historic soccer career. To get ready for the final on Sunday, December 18th, see below for a look at Argentina’s past performance at the men’s World Cup, including their wins and results year-by-year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy