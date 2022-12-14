ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9dnG_0jiQadYB00

(NEXSTAR) – You’ve got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Is there a chance you still have COVID-19? Could it be something else?

The answer – to both questions – is yes.

“If you are feeling symptomatic and you test negative for COVID-19, usually the most likely reason is you’re infected with something else besides COVID-19,” said Dr. Andrew Pekosz, a virologist and professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, during a media briefing last week.

After all, two other respiratory viruses, influenza and RSV, are circulating at especially high levels this winter, and all three illnesses have overlapping symptoms .

These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds

But Pekosz went on to say that a negative test doesn’t really change much as far as next steps go.

“If you’re feeling sick, there really should be no difference whether you’re testing positive for COVID-19, flu or RSV,” he said. “If you’re feeling sick, stay home, take care of yourself. If you’re in a high-risk group, seek medical attention so you can get some advice as to what to do. There are a lot of viruses out there that are causing similar spectrums of diseases. So if you’re feeling sick, you are sick.”

Dr. Keri Althoff, an associate epidemiology professor at the Bloomberg School, suggested waiting 24 to 48 hours and then testing again. You may get a positive test result if you have COVID-19 and your viral load builds up.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that a negative COVID-19 test result does not necessarily mean you’re free of infection. Even if the virus is not detected, it could still be there in small amounts.

If you have symptoms of the virus and still are testing negative , the CDC says, “You may have COVID-19, but tested before the virus was detectable, or you may have another illness, such as the flu.”

Is it COVID, RSV or flu? These are symptoms to look out for

You may also consider getting a PCR test at a testing site, which is more sensitive and may detect the virus earlier on.

At-home and lab tests are still good at catching COVID-19 infections, despite mutations and changes in variants, Pekosz said.

Getting tested at a doctor’s office can also help you identify what’s making you sick, and get you access to the appropriate treatment.

“For both flu and for COVID, we have antivirals that work if taken early after signs of symptoms,” Pekosz told Nexstar . “So particularly if you’re in a high-risk group, it’s good to know that. … Those are important tools that we really have to keep using.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated

A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
DURHAM, NC
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis

The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
MedicalXpress

Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low

A large study found that myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was rare but higher in younger males, especially after the second mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine, suggesting that vaccine type, age and sex should be considered when vaccinating. The study is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "In this study, we found...
The Independent

Warning after scientists find faeces and dangerous bacteria at self-service check-outs

Health chiefs are warning festive shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both faeces and vomit-inducing bugs - on self-service check-out screens.The investigation, where scientists analysed swabs from several everyday objects, revealed there were thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.E.coli, which causes vomiting, was present on nearly all the surfaces, while poo and microbes that lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs) were found on self-service screens.A bug commonly found in the vagina, mouth, throat and gut called Candida albicans, which can cause yeast infections, was also discovered on an escalator handrail.And shoppers may also be...
Axios

44 states report high activity amid worsening flu season

The United States is still suffering from a hard spell of the flu so far this year, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Why it matters: Flu season normally doesn't really ramp up until December and peaks around January or February. But it appears the illness is kicking into high gear early and not slowing down.
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy