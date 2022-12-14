ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local expert explains heart condition that killed U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl

By Megan Fee
 2 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — New details about the death of U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl are shedding light on a medical condition often left undetected.

According to NBC News , the wife of U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl revealed he died of an aortic aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar Friday.

Local cardiovascular surgeon Dr. James Benner, MD of Trident Medical Center weighed in on why this heart condition often goes undetected.

“They’re known as the silent killer,” Benner said. “It takes years for them to grow, and most people don’t know that they have them.”

Benner said aortic aneurysms are more common than one might think — in fact, he said he completes about 80 aortic aneurysm repairs each year.

“They’re not always present on a physical exam,” Benner said. “If people are young and healthy, they really wouldn’t have a reason to get a CT scan or a chest X-ray that would pick these up.”

Benner said in many cases, the aneurysms are found incidentally while patients are being tested for other health problems.

Although most cases do go undetected, Benner said high blood pressure, smoking, elevated cholesterol and family history are contributing factors.

Benner explained that an aortic aneurysm is like “having a blister on a tire.”

“As it gets bigger, it gets thinner. And as it gets thinner, it loses its strength. That little weakened area will continue to enlarge with normal blood pressure,” he said. “And if you have high blood pressure, it’s even under more stress or strength.”

Wahl, 49, was covering the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal match when he collapsed, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after, according to NBC News.

In the days leading up to his death, Wahl shared online he had been feeling ill. He said local medical personnel told him he likely had bronchitis, and he was given antibiotics, according to NBC News.

To learn more about aortic aneurysms, click here .

