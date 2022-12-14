ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Crypto 1 Acquisition to Liquidate 12 Months After $230M IPO

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. plans to dissolve and liquidate by Dec. 19. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) has been primarily focused on mergers with cryptocurrency and FinTech companies, according to a Friday (Dec. 9) press release. “The company anticipates that the company cannot consummate an initial business combination within...
PYMNTS

Indian eCommerce Firm Snapdeal Halts Planned IPO

Indian eCommerce retailer Snapdeal has reportedly halted its planned initial public offering (IPO). The firm filed papers for an IPO in December 2021 but changed its mind after seeing the drop in the valuations of technology companies in the stock market that has happened since then, Reuters reported Friday (Dec. 9).
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
Yoel Davidson

Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Is Working On Allowing Depositors To Withdrawal Their Crypto Assets Amid Bankruptcy Petition

FTX Token USD (FTT USD)Photo byYahoo Finance. On November 2, Coindesk reported that Alameda Research and FTX were entangled and extremely risk-laden. November 9, the Wall Street Journal reported investments into crypto trading firm Alameda Research By FTX, two companies owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Following concerns over FTX being unable to pay its debts, investors began withdrawing $6 billion out of their blockchain wallets. FTX subsequently halted withdrawals temporarily and demands legal protection from the US as the exchange aspires to return money back to account holders. The cryptocurrency exchange firm is also investigating roughly $370 million and hundreds of fraudulent withdrawals from FTX's 5 million investors’ accounts. Binance and FTX were negotiating Binance’s acquisition of FTX however that deal did not go through prompting FTX to file for bankruptcy. FTX is seeking U.S legal protection from the Department Of Justice, the FTC, the Federal Reserve, and SEC.
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
todaynftnews.com

PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg

Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
coingeek.com

Hero Mining in the Philippines hit with unregistered digital mining firm warning

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines has issued a public advisory against Hero Mining International Group for offering unregistered securities to members of the public. Hero Mining has been offering Filipinos the chance to earn profits on their investments in mining equipment. Investors can earn up to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy