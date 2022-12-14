Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Crypto 1 Acquisition to Liquidate 12 Months After $230M IPO
Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. plans to dissolve and liquidate by Dec. 19. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) has been primarily focused on mergers with cryptocurrency and FinTech companies, according to a Friday (Dec. 9) press release. “The company anticipates that the company cannot consummate an initial business combination within...
Indian eCommerce Firm Snapdeal Halts Planned IPO
Indian eCommerce retailer Snapdeal has reportedly halted its planned initial public offering (IPO). The firm filed papers for an IPO in December 2021 but changed its mind after seeing the drop in the valuations of technology companies in the stock market that has happened since then, Reuters reported Friday (Dec. 9).
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Is Working On Allowing Depositors To Withdrawal Their Crypto Assets Amid Bankruptcy Petition
FTX Token USD (FTT USD)Photo byYahoo Finance. On November 2, Coindesk reported that Alameda Research and FTX were entangled and extremely risk-laden. November 9, the Wall Street Journal reported investments into crypto trading firm Alameda Research By FTX, two companies owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Following concerns over FTX being unable to pay its debts, investors began withdrawing $6 billion out of their blockchain wallets. FTX subsequently halted withdrawals temporarily and demands legal protection from the US as the exchange aspires to return money back to account holders. The cryptocurrency exchange firm is also investigating roughly $370 million and hundreds of fraudulent withdrawals from FTX's 5 million investors’ accounts. Binance and FTX were negotiating Binance’s acquisition of FTX however that deal did not go through prompting FTX to file for bankruptcy. FTX is seeking U.S legal protection from the Department Of Justice, the FTC, the Federal Reserve, and SEC.
Exclusive-India's Snapdeal to shelve $152 million IPO amid tech stocks rout
MUMBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal has decided to pull the plug on its $152 million IPO, the company told Reuters, making it the latest casualty of a meltdown in tech stocks that has soured investor sentiment.
BlockFi files for bankruptcy as FTX contagion grips crypto markets
Crypto lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy Monday, becoming the latest casualty of the financial contagion unleashed by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.
The tech slowdown has started to bite in Europe: Less cash, dwarfed fundraising and fewer unicorns
Niklas Zennstrom, chief executive officer of Atomico UK Partners in Paris, France in May 2018. The last year in the European tech sector can practically be split down the middle. The first half of the year continued the bumper growth of 2021, with strong investment flowing into the market despite the war in Ukraine and rising inflation.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
todaynftnews.com
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
Michigan man pleads guilty after using COVID-19 relief money to pay for BMW convertible, wedding expenses: DOJ
A Michigan man plead guilty to multiple financial charges after obtaining $170,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funding to buy personal items like a BMW convertible, the DOJ announced on Friday.
coingeek.com
Hero Mining in the Philippines hit with unregistered digital mining firm warning
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines has issued a public advisory against Hero Mining International Group for offering unregistered securities to members of the public. Hero Mining has been offering Filipinos the chance to earn profits on their investments in mining equipment. Investors can earn up to...
Crypto investing is like gambling on horse races and the market was caught in a 'bubble doomed to burst,' ECB's Panetta says
European Central Bank's Fabio Panetta says crypto "urgently" needs a regulatory crackdown. The economist says parts of the industry were a "bubble doomed to burst," but crypto is still here to stay. "It turns out that crypto-assets are not money. Many are just a new way of gambling," Panetta said.
