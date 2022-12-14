ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Oconomowoc Area School District seeking feedback on facility projects that could be part of a potential $91.15 million referendum

By Alec Johnson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIHq5_0jiQaOVO00

The Oconomowoc Area School District is seeking feedback on facility projects that could be part of a potential $91.15 million capital referendum.

The district is sending surveys to parents, staff and community members seeking input on facility projects at Oconomowoc High School and Ixonia Elementary School. The potential projects would include updating and expanding spaces at Oconomowoc High School, which would cost an estimated $39.4 million; replacing the heating and cooling systems, as well as roof sections at Oconomowoc High School and roof sections at Ixonia Elementary School, at an estimated $32.9 million; build a multipurpose indoor turf facility at Oconomowoc High School, estimated at $13.1 million and expand Ixonia Elementary School, which would cost an estimated $5.75 million, according to information listed on the district's website.

Surveys were meant to go out in November, but a mechanical failure at the printing company resulted in a delay, according to the district. The district said surveys began arriving at residents' homes Dec. 9; the district has extended the deadline to complete the surveys to Dec. 19.

Proposed projects at Oconomowoc High School

The board began updating its facility plan last winter.

As part of the process, the district assessed the condition of each of its schools, studied enrollment projects at each school and reviewed needs in Oconomowoc High School's art, music, physical education and athletics areas; as a result, four projects were prioritized for feedback.

The proposed projects for the music program area would accommodate increased participation by converting the upper gym into a larger area for band, orchestra, choir and drama students; adding more storage space and practice rooms for each music program and keeping programs on the second floor for easy access and to the Oconomowoc Arts Center.

The proposed projects for the art program would also accommodate increased participation in classes by creating five art classrooms, adding storage space, adding a student artwork display space, adding natural light to several classrooms and adding a cafe and commons area.

To solve the problem of a lack of space in the school's cafeteria, the district is proposing an expansion of cafeteria seating and expansion of the serving area in the main cafeteria.

The district also wants to create additional gym space for physical education classes, athletics, large group programs, community groups, youth sports and more. This would replace space lost by renovating the upper gym into music classrooms.

The district also proposes a multipurpose indoor turf facility to accommodate programs, avoid scheduling conflicts and eliminate weather cancellations.

HVAC and roofing projects at OHS and Ixonia Elementary

Replacing Oconomowoc High School's HVAC system and roof sections are immediate needs because the existing HVAC system is 60 years old and roof sections are more than 25 years old.

Replacing some roof sections at Ixonia Elementary is also an immediate need, as they are 25 years old and were left out of the 2016 referendum projects at the school.

Proposed expansion of Ixonia Elementary

The district is proposing building six new classrooms and removing temporary modular classrooms to handle current enrollment and projected increased enrollment at the school. By expanding the school, the district said it would allow the school to have three classrooms per grade level and provide 4-year-old kindergarten programming, its website said.

The district said the school's current enrollment exceeds the school's functional capacity. Future enrollment projections predict continued housing growth in the area.

Potential tax impact, funding

A potential $91.15 million referendum would increase the district's property tax rate by $.09, according to the district. That would equate to a tax increase of $9 per $100,000 of property value. For a $350,000 home, the referendum would result in an annual property tax increase for schools of $31.50.

The district has some funds to pay for a small portion of the projects, through setting aside money over the last six years for future facility investments. It has also saved money by refinancing and prepaying referendum debt over the last 10 years, according to the website.

The website said the district's tax rate has decreased by 25% over the last 10 years.

What district residents think

District resident Tanya Kluck, who has children attending Nature Hill Intermediate School, said she supports the proposed referendum, but added that the old Meadow View Elementary School property should be sold before the district asks taxpayers for more money.

"For the last referendum that was passed, which included building the new Meadowview school, the board said that they would sell the old property, which has not been done yet," Kluck said in a Facebook message to a reporter.

Shane Feist, a district resident who has one child attending Oconomowoc High School, said he opposes the proposed referendum "for many reasons."

"Big issues are: they haven’t even budgeted to replace the boiler without a referendum and now they want to add on to a school they can’t budget for. 2nd they say their schools are busting at the seems, yet enrollment has been down every year for the past 5 years as a district for a total loss of 374 students. They say Ixonia is the worst for over enrollment, so I asked them why don’t they redistrict to send kids to some of the other schools that have room and they looked like that was a brand new idea. They are pushing this idea that taxes will only go up $36 for $350,000 home, but even IF that was true, they are not even including the last referendum residents are still paying for," said Feist in a Facebook message to a reporter.

Feist also said he had "a lot more questions" about the district's finances and wanted to look into those more.

"How much has already been spent on the athletics department that could have gone to replacing a boiler? They have been sitting on the old Meadow View property for years and now claim to have it for sale, but the only place you can even find it is on the sign at the property and some obscure page on their website," Feist said in his Facebook message.

District resident Joe Innis also opposes the referendum. He said there is a pending insurance claim for damage to the school's roof caused by a hailstorm in June.

"Why is the approximate $11 million for a roof being included in a referendum possible when it should be getting covered by insurance?" Innis said in a phone interview Dec. 14.

Innis also criticized the district for not mentioning approximately $10 million the district had sitting in a fund the district had been saving up to pay for the HVAC system at Oconomowoc High School.

"This is such an insane, 'wishlist' that it makes no sense. They just finished the expansion at Ixonia Elementary and then are claiming it's not enough. The first referendum from when we first moved here built the fieldhouse at the high school and they're claiming it's not enough. With inflation, recession, they're going to literally tax people right out of their homes," said Innis.

The district's last referendum was in 2016

In 2016, voters passed a $54.9 million referendum that built a new Meadow View Elementary School, renovated and expanded Ixonia Elementary School, updated career and technical education areas at Oconomowoc High School's main campus, created instructional spaces and relocated district offices at Oconomowoc High School's East Campus and updated major building systems at Greenland and Park Lawn Elementary Schools.

Next steps, more information

The Oconomowoc School Board is expected to receive the preliminary survey results at a Dec. 21 workshop, when it will discuss those results. Action related to the survey is not expected until the board's January meeting, according to district communications and marketing manager Kelly Ellifson.

Visit www.oasd.k12.wi.us/district/facilities-planning.cfm for more information.

Contact Alec Johnson at (262) 875-9469 or alec.johnson@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlecJohnson12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha Unified School Board approves estimated $3.1 million reductions to preliminary 2023-24 budget

In an effort to address a preliminary $9.7 million looming deficit, the Kenosha Unified School Board has approved an estimated $3.1 million in preliminary budget reductions for the 2023-24 school year. The reductions approved Tuesday night, which total $3.09 million, include 20% of the Education Support Center departmental discretionary budgets;...
KENOSHA, WI
discoverhometown.com

Falls commission reviews proposal for 168 lot single family development

The Menomonee Falls Plan Commission recently got a first look at the most recent plans for a subdivision located between Marcy Road and One Mile Road, just north of the Cranes Crossing subdivision. The commission reviewed plans for a request for a proposed Planned Residential District (PRD) at its Dec....
WEAU-TV 13

Watertown school district mourns three students found dead in home fire

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Watertown Unified School District held grief counseling sessions to help students and staff grieve three students found dead after a home fire on Friday. Superintendent Jarred Burke said the Watertown Police and Fire Departments contacted the school early Friday morning before class began, so administrators...
WATERTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tri-City Bank ID theft; Greenfield police seek suspect

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of ID theft at Metro Market Tri City Bank. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. Police say the suspect used a fraudulent U.S. Passport Card attempting to withdraw funds from the...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Contractor files bankruptcy; leaves trail of unhappy customers

MUKWONAGO, Wis. - A construction business with a noble-sounding name has shut down operations and left behind a trail of unhappy customers. Julie Aguilar in Mukwonago would like to do more in her attic than stow away Christmas gifts – renovating the attic into a home office was her Christmas present last year.
MUKWONAGO, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Boyle named new Executive Director of Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce

BURLINGTON — As of Jan. 9, 2023, MT Boyle has begun serving as the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce’s new Executive Director. Boyle is a former small business owner and longtime resident of Burlington, Wis. She has worked in community and legislative engagement and event planning positions for Racine County for more than seven years.
BURLINGTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

PHOTO OP-ED: Is that a mountain rising over the Port Washington lakefront?

Is that a mountain rising over the Port Washington lakefront?. Maybe not quite a mountain, but one very impressive pile of dirt has appeared beside the Port Washington Marina. No, it is not intended to be a ski hill for beginners, and it is not meant to be a permanent feature of the lakefront. The soil was dug out of the marina bottom over the last few weeks to increase the water depth to accommodate 14 additional boat slips. When the expansion was approved, it was reported the dredged material would be used to stabilize nearby areas of the shoreline, though it is possible the prodigious volume of dirt may have exceeded expectations. In any case, the dredging spoil is expected to be removed sooner or later. Meanwhile, residents of the Newport Shores and Lighthouse condominiums (the buildings in the photo) will have a good view of the marina expansion operation—and the mountain it has created. Photo by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Apartment Therapy

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Early Abandoned Designs May Eventually Get Built in Wisconsin

In 1893, at just 26 years old, world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Monona Boathouse, a circular structure with a conical roof that would replace the illegal boathouses that popped up alongside Lake Monona in his home state of Wisconsin. Wright had just opened up his architectural firm in Chicago and was ready to build, but the economic depression of 1894 prevented the project from coming to fruition.
MADISON, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy