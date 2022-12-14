Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
David Shepard demands recount in State Senate race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Melissa Hurtado was sworn into the California State Senate on Saturday after an extremely close race. However, her opponent David Shepard officially requested a recount in all four counties under Senate District 16, which include Kern, Kings, Fresno and Tulare County. Shepard said Tulare County...
Bakersfield Californian
New city ordinances seek to hold property owners accountable
The Bakersfield City Council unanimously passed on Wednesday three ordinances that will fill holes in the city’s jurisdiction to hold accountable property owners for vacant or damaged buildings. “We have dealt with code enforcement issues downtown and buildings not being maintained to the level we wanted them maintained,” said...
2 affordable housing apartment complexes to open in Delano
Two grand openings for new affordable housing in Delano will occur on Thursday, December 15th. First, a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Parkside Apartments.
KGET 17
KCSO offers $2K raise to officers willing to work in un-incorporated Kern
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the issues affecting Kern and the impact of Measure K, a one-percent sales tax in unincorporated Kern County. To combat the highly competitive law enforcement market, Youngblood said Measure K will allow the Sheriff’s department to offer...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA
Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County looks to bring more Internet funding to region, here's how you can help
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County is working to improve the National Broadband Map created by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to bring more funding to our region. This will help address high-speed internet projects throughout our rural communities and close the digital divide. Residents and business owners are...
Toy giveaways around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects
TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
Fog may be expected in Kern County’s forecast
The clouds dominated the skies across Kern County today with temperatures running a few degrees cooler than yesterday reaching only a high of 52. The potential for freezing overnight temps will remain strong over the next three nights/mornings with a Freeze Warning in place through Monday morning. Today, the latest drought monitor data indicated a […]
KMJ
$9.1 Million from Infrastructure Bill Will Boost Valley Traffic Safety Projects
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The San Joaquin Valley is getting $9.1 million in state and federal funding to beef up traffic safety. The California Transportation Commission approved $1 billion dollars in walking and biking projects. Cities in Fresno and Tulare Counties will receive money. The city of Visalia is...
Low water levels at Mill Creek Park explained
The city of Bakersfield says this is part of routine annual maintenance performed around this time of year. It's expected to be temporary and water levels should be restored once work is complete.
Bakersfield City Council approves vacant building ordinance
The ordinance, introduced by Ward 4 representative and new Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales, will make the owners of vacant buildings responsible for securing and maintaining their properties.
District 3's Mike Maggard honored in final Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting was the last for District 3 Supervisor Mike Maggard who is retiring.
New chief looks to bring 'community-oriented policing' to Wasco
Community-oriented policing is the method the new police chief for the city of Wasco wants to implement. A method he says goes back to the good old days.
Bakersfield Now
Bak. city council passes vacant building ordinances to stop trend of fires from continuing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Wednesday night, the Bakersfield City Council passed three ordinances meant to stop property owners from allowing vacant properties to be open and available for homeless people to come and start fires, like what has happened in the city multiple times. "What we're doing now when...
Bakersfield Now
Final 10 ballots in Nov. general election to be counted this Saturday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The final 10 ballots in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election are pending but will be processed Dec. 17, 2022 at the Kern County Elections Office, according to Mary Bedard, Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk in a statement. The general election votes were certified Dec. 8,...
Expected freezing temperatures have Valley farmers on high alert
Farmers are preparing to protect their crops from temperatures that could cause damage.
Outlets at Tejon to open Ariat pop-up shop ahead of opening 2 Ariat stores
The Outlets at Tejon announced that it will be opening an Ariat pop-up shop in Suite 340 on Thursday, December 15th. The announcement came via press release on Tuesday, December 13th.
Valley Feeding Project and Albertsons team up for senior food giveaway
Several years ago, Julie Walsh, co-director for the Valley Feeding Project, teamed up with Albertsons manager Teena Franko to collect food and donations for seniors like those at the Plaza.
