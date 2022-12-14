ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

David Shepard demands recount in State Senate race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Melissa Hurtado was sworn into the California State Senate on Saturday after an extremely close race. However, her opponent David Shepard officially requested a recount in all four counties under Senate District 16, which include Kern, Kings, Fresno and Tulare County. Shepard said Tulare County...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

New city ordinances seek to hold property owners accountable

The Bakersfield City Council unanimously passed on Wednesday three ordinances that will fill holes in the city’s jurisdiction to hold accountable property owners for vacant or damaged buildings. “We have dealt with code enforcement issues downtown and buildings not being maintained to the level we wanted them maintained,” said...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA

Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Toy giveaways around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects

TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fog may be expected in Kern County’s forecast

The clouds dominated the skies across Kern County today with temperatures running a few degrees cooler than yesterday reaching only a high of 52. The potential for freezing overnight temps will remain strong over the next three nights/mornings with a Freeze Warning in place through Monday morning. Today, the latest drought monitor data indicated a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Final 10 ballots in Nov. general election to be counted this Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The final 10 ballots in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election are pending but will be processed Dec. 17, 2022 at the Kern County Elections Office, according to Mary Bedard, Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk in a statement. The general election votes were certified Dec. 8,...
KERN COUNTY, CA

