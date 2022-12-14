Queens home invader indicted after 'reign of terror': DA

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Queens man was indicted by a grand jury for his role in a violent armed home invasion, the borough's district attorney announced Wednesday.

Michael Rispers was arraigned Tuesday on a 13-count indictment charging him with attempted rape, burglary, assault, and other felonies for the July 25 attack.

According to the charges, Rispers broke into a home on 144th Place in Jamaica around 8:20 a.m., walked into the bedroom of a 58-year-old female resident, and began to punch and strangle her while demanding money.

The 36-year-old brandished a sharp metal object and, during the struggle that ensued, inflicted lacerations on the victim’s arms.

Rispers then allegedly threw the woman down, unzipped his pants, and attempted to forcibly remove items of her clothing, according to the complaint.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said a family member heard the victim’s screams and kicked in the door, interrupting the attack.

Court records show that the Rispers threatened the man with a sharp metal object and demanded money. He then allegedly proceeded to grab a wallet from the bedroom of a third family member before fleeing.

Rispers was arrested near the home shortly after the incident. A wallet containing the third victim’s identification, cash and credit cards was recovered from him at the time of his arrest.

Prosecutors said there's no indication that the defendant knew any of the victims prior to the incident.

"The reign of terror allegedly perpetrated by this defendant will not go unanswered," Katz said. "We fully expect to be safe in our own homes. That sense of security was violated for the three occupants of the home allegedly assaulted by the defendant, who faces a lengthy prison term if convicted."

If convicted, Rispers faces up to 25 years in prison. He is slated to appear in court on Feb. 21.