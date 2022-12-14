ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Donations to the Salvation Army are down in Chicagoland: ‘The need is greater than ever’

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r81rV_0jiQZxHE00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Salvation Army is facing a decline in donations this holiday season in the Chicago-area, as the need for help is rising.

Brian Duewel, of the Salvation Army, said inflation is the main reason why.

“[People] don’t have the money to buy their kids presents for Christmas or even put a meal on the table, pay their rent,” Duewel said. “We’re seeing greater need. We’re seeing people that we’ve never seen before need our services, so the need is greater than ever this year, but unfortunately the donations are falling behind.”

Duewel said the Salvation Army is appealing for more donations of any sort.

“This year, we need donations of all kinds,” Duewel said. “Obviously, financial. Volunteers are another way that you can give back. If you can’t do those, we’re always looking for new toys for kids to put under the tree; new, slightly used coats — our shelters always need new clothing, so we take those kinds of donations as well.”

Anyone who would like to help should visit the Salvation Army’s website for more information.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

Roseland Church Will Give Out Hats, Scarves, Food And More At Free Event Saturday

ROSELAND — A Roseland church is giving personal care items to neighbors this weekend ahead of the winter holidays. The free event is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at St. George and St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 164 E. 111th St. Organizers will give out 100 care packages filled with hats, scarves, gloves, socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, deodorant and soap.
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

St. Mary’s Students Spread God’s Love with Annual Christmas Food Drive

Half of St. Mary’s food collected went to Catholic Charities in East Chicago. L to R: Catholic Charities staff leader, Mrs. Torres, Principal Tom Ruiz, Mrs. Megan Henry, Mrs. Theresa McLoughlin, Lorelai Bronson, Lucas Raloff, Sommer Branigin, Mrs. Michelle Sarabia, Kailana Urbanek, Jaci Dumas. Thanks to Polar Express Day...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
fox32chicago.com

Free Food Market in Woodlawn offers fresh food to Chicagoans in need

CHICAGO - The Free Food Market is a pantry where choice is key. Like any local grocery store, the Free Food Market in Woodlawn has fresh produce, milk and eggs. There are also shelves filled with canned goods, cereal, bread and meat of every kind. You pick what you like, so nothing goes to waste.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Army veteran gifted new roof on his East Beverly home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the spirit of giving, a local contractor is teaming up with a veterans' organization to give one man a brand-new roof, free of charge. Retired U.S. Army veteran Edward Ollarvia served in Vietnam, Germany, and other military bases around the world.On Thursday, he got a well-deserved "thank you" for his sacrifice; a new roof for his house in the East Beverly neighborhood as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. "There are I don't know how many veterans here, and people will always occasionally say 'thank you for your service,' but to see someone actually put that 'thank you' into actual deeds, it's beyond mind-blowing. It's beyond that," Ollarvia said.His new roof was donated and installed by Style Exteriors. They're working in partnership with Purple Heart Homes.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Fashionette estate sale marks closing of iconic Lansing shop

LANSING, Ill. (December 15, 2022) – Pat Kremer remembers buying much-loved Christmas gifts for her mother and mother-in-law at Fashionette. Grace Bazylewski remembers how owner Jackie Protsman befriended her when she took on the role of Lansing’s Economic Development Director in 1989. And other shoppers at the Fashionette estate sale shared memories of being treated elegantly even when they weren’t able to afford the high-quality merchandise in the iconic women’s clothing store.
LANSING, IL
CBS Chicago

Some Cook County residents to receive first $500 guaranteed income checks

CHICAGO (CBS) – The first $500 checks from Cook County's guaranteed income pilot program are on their way to the residents chosen for the program.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Thursday in a news release the checks have been release and will reach the selected residents in the coming days. The county said the $42 million pilot is the largest publicly-funded guaranteed income program in U.S. history."This is a proud moment for us at Cook County," said Preckwinkle in a statement. "After months of hard work, participants in our Promise Pilot will now have their cash in hand. Our hope is that this money will serve as a foundation for residents so that they can achieve financial stability, pursue professional development opportunities, and invest in themselves and their children."The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will send the $500 monthly checks to 3,250 residents for two years.Preckwinkle said county leaders have committed to creating a permanent program after the completion of the pilot, which will be supported by a combination of county funds and philanthropic support.The county received over 230,000 applications for participating in the program.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

St. Sabina Parish hosting meal giveaway with 1,200 free meals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This time of year can be difficult for many families trying to keep everyone fed.That's why Chicago's Saint Sabina Parish is hosting a free meal giveaway Tuesday and 1,200 meals will be handed out at BJ's Market and Bakery at 79th and Racine.The giveaway takes place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. 
CHICAGO, IL
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Lottery Payment Will be Given Away to Thousands of Americans – Are You Eligible?

Only 48 hours remain before thousands of Americans who are tight for cash receive their first $500 monthly payout. 48 Hours Left to Receive the First Monthly $500 Payment. According to the officials 3,250 residents in Cook County, Illinois, have been randomly selected for a guaranteed income scheme. The lucky beneficiaries will get monthly $500 checks for two years as part of the program. Moreover, December 15 is set to issue the first payment.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Daily Energy Insider

ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint

As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy