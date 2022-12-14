Donations to the Salvation Army are down in Chicagoland: ‘The need is greater than ever’

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Salvation Army is facing a decline in donations this holiday season in the Chicago-area, as the need for help is rising.

Brian Duewel, of the Salvation Army, said inflation is the main reason why.

“[People] don’t have the money to buy their kids presents for Christmas or even put a meal on the table, pay their rent,” Duewel said. “We’re seeing greater need. We’re seeing people that we’ve never seen before need our services, so the need is greater than ever this year, but unfortunately the donations are falling behind.”

Duewel said the Salvation Army is appealing for more donations of any sort.

“This year, we need donations of all kinds,” Duewel said. “Obviously, financial. Volunteers are another way that you can give back. If you can’t do those, we’re always looking for new toys for kids to put under the tree; new, slightly used coats — our shelters always need new clothing, so we take those kinds of donations as well.”

Anyone who would like to help should visit the Salvation Army’s website for more information.

