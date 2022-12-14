Next Sergeant Major of the Army announced

This week the Army announced that Command Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Weimer will become the 17th Sergeant Major of the Army.

Weimer is preceded by Sergeant Major of the Army (SMA) Michael Grinston, known for his This Is My Squad initiative and implementing the new Army PT test known as Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT).

Weimer has spent his career in Army Special Operations, first serving as a Special Forces Weapons Sergeant in 7th Special Forces Group after earning his Green Beret back in 1996. He went on to serve as the Special Operations Joint Task Force Afghanistan Command Sergeant Major, the USASOC Operations Sergeant Major, and currently serves as Special Operations Command senior enlisted advisor.

“When I joined the Army in 1993, I never would have thought I’d make it this far,” Weimer said in an Army press release . “It’s an absolute honor to be selected as the next Sergeant Major of the Army, and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve our incredible Soldiers and their families.”

Weimer is scheduled to take the job over from SMA Grinston this coming August.

Reach Jack Murphy: jack@connectingvets.com or @JackMurphyRGR .

Want to get more connected to the stories and resources Connecting Vets has to offer? Click here to sign up for our weekly newsletter.