ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecting Vets

Next Sergeant Major of the Army announced

By Jack Murphy
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cf2cd_0jiQZk3100

This week the Army announced that Command Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Weimer will become the 17th Sergeant Major of the Army.

Weimer is preceded by Sergeant Major of the Army (SMA) Michael Grinston, known for his This Is My Squad initiative and implementing the new Army PT test known as Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT).

Weimer has spent his career in Army Special Operations, first serving as a Special Forces Weapons Sergeant in 7th Special Forces Group after earning his Green Beret back in 1996. He went on to serve as the Special Operations Joint Task Force Afghanistan Command Sergeant Major, the USASOC Operations Sergeant Major, and currently serves as Special Operations Command senior enlisted advisor.

“When I joined the Army in 1993, I never would have thought I’d make it this far,” Weimer said in an Army press release . “It’s an absolute honor to be selected as the next Sergeant Major of the Army, and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve our incredible Soldiers and their families.”

Weimer is scheduled to take the job over from SMA Grinston this coming August.

Reach Jack Murphy: jack@connectingvets.com or @JackMurphyRGR .
Want to get more connected to the stories and resources Connecting Vets has to offer? Click here to sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Comments / 6

Related
MilitaryTimes

The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way

For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
INDIANA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Army one-star general fired from Cyber Command

A one-star Army general overseeing the capabilities and resource integration directorate at U.S. Cyber Command was removed in September, Army Times and C4ISRNET have learned. Brig. Gen. Christopher Reid was serving as head of the J8 staff element at the Maryland-based unified combatant command, where he oversaw planning for resource allocation, force structure and capability development.
MARYLAND STATE
Navy Times

Sergeant killed at Fort Stewart, soldier arrested

An Army noncommissioned officer was shot and killed by a fellow soldier Monday morning at Fort Stewart, Georgia, in a building complex belonging to the 3rd Infantry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. The shooting happened shortly before 10:00 a.m., according to Fort Stewart garrison communications chief Kevin Larson....
FORT STEWART, GA
InsideHook

What Happens to Navy SEAL Program Applicants Who Don’t Succeed at Getting In?

Navy SEALs occupy a rarefied place in both American military history and popular culture. They have a well-earned reputation for being an elite group, in terms of both their training and the assignments they’re given — and they’ve been the subject of countless films and television series. In recent years, however, some details about the SEAL program have taken on aspects of a cautionary tale, including reports of SEAL candidates dying as a result of their training.
BBC

Catterick Garrison: Young soldier dies at Army base

A soldier has died at an Army garrison in North Yorkshire following a "non-operational incident". Pte Joshua Kennington died at Catterick on 24 November, the Ministry of Defence confirmed. Pte Kennington, of 24 Squadron, 5 Medical Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, was described as a "young and popular" member of the...
MilitaryTimes

Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
marinelink.com

New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy

The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy