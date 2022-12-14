ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Fire Department Fundraiser Benefits Young Girl Fighting Cancer

A Hudson Valley community is coming together to help a volunteer fire department member's daughter who is currently in the fight of her young life. A cancer diagnosis is something many of us had to deal with over the course of our lives. Whether it's you or someone you know, we've all had our own experiences dealing with it. It is NOT something we wish on anyone but if it ever happens I hope that you are surrounded by people like the folks in the Red Hook area of Dutchess County.
RED HOOK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Santa Surprises Hudson Valley Child With Special House Call

A Hudson Valley 9-year-old got the surprise of his life when Santa showed up at his doorstep. LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is celebrating the holidays with its first-ever Holiday Bricktacular. Visitors to the Orange County theme park can experience special holiday magic including seasonal shows, holiday characters, tasty treats, LEGO activities, a dazzling light display and more.
GOSHEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

You Can Now Live in a 1920s Shirt Factory in the Hudson Valley

Have you ever thought about where you currently live? Do you live in a new place or were there people who resided there before you?. Some of us may already have these questions answered but what if we lived somewhere that was once a business? Those who reside in a historic building within the Hudson Valley may not even know how symbolic their home is.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

First Native American ceremony to be held at Kingston City Hall

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston, the Association of Native Americans of the Hudson Valley, and members of the Munsee, Esopus, and Ramapough Lenape nations will hold the first Wiping of Tears-Winter Solstice ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. The traditional Native American...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Free bus service comes to Newburgh for three months

NEWBURGH – Travel in the City of Newburgh has gotten a little easier for residents who do not have cars as state funding will cover the cost of city bus fares for the next three months. Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall) secured $67,500 in the state budget to pay...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Balmville 5th Grade Class Hosts Special Guests

BALMVILLE – Ms. Lopez and Ms. Corbett’s fifth grade class welcomed two very special guests on Friday, December 2nd. Orange County Legislator, Genesis Ramos and Councilmember, Giselle Martinez stopped in to visit and speak with the Balmville scholars. Each woman has made history in their own right. They...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tenants’ rights groups call on state to adopt good cause legislation

NEWBURGH – Several tenants’ rights organizations are banding together to urge the state to adopt good cause legislation to prevent landlords from evicting tenants without a good reason. The Newburgh City Council adopted such a local law recently; however, landlords challenged it in court and had it thrown...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Seamon Park Christmas tree lights are worn and hazardous

Holiday in the Village was a great success, said trustee Jeannine Mayer at a Village of Saugerties Board meeting on Monday, December 5. The one problem that cropped up in the village celebration was the revelation that the lights on the living Christmas tree in Seamon Park have become corroded, and were making sounds that indicated they could be a fire hazard, Mayor Bill Murphy said. The decision was made to light the tree while the crowd of people who had come to the village celebration at the park were there, then shut it down. The many lights and decorations around the park are still a spectacular sight, he said. It may be possible to light the tree for short periods each night, but “you would have to keep an eye on it; it sizzles.” Trustee Vincent Buono said an electrician had inspected the tree, and found some of the wood was soft and some wires were bare.
SAUGERTIES, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve in Westchester

Looking to enjoy a delicious meal with your Christmas Eve with your family that you don’t have to cook? In Westchestser, there are many restaurants that are open and offer speciality menus for season. Check out our on-going list below to enjoy a feast at one of these delicious Westchester restaurants.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True

Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy