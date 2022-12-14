Read full article on original website
Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
Hudson Valley Fire Department Fundraiser Benefits Young Girl Fighting Cancer
A Hudson Valley community is coming together to help a volunteer fire department member's daughter who is currently in the fight of her young life. A cancer diagnosis is something many of us had to deal with over the course of our lives. Whether it's you or someone you know, we've all had our own experiences dealing with it. It is NOT something we wish on anyone but if it ever happens I hope that you are surrounded by people like the folks in the Red Hook area of Dutchess County.
Robert Hoagland, Missing For 10 Years, Found in Sullivan County
A person who has been declared missing for almost ten years has finally been discovered. Robert Hoagland of Newtown, Connecticut was discovered in Sullivan County, New York. Hoagland was pronounced dead on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Missing Man Living Double Life in Sullivan County. Robert Hoagland was a local chef...
Santa Surprises Hudson Valley Child With Special House Call
A Hudson Valley 9-year-old got the surprise of his life when Santa showed up at his doorstep. LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is celebrating the holidays with its first-ever Holiday Bricktacular. Visitors to the Orange County theme park can experience special holiday magic including seasonal shows, holiday characters, tasty treats, LEGO activities, a dazzling light display and more.
You Can Now Live in a 1920s Shirt Factory in the Hudson Valley
Have you ever thought about where you currently live? Do you live in a new place or were there people who resided there before you?. Some of us may already have these questions answered but what if we lived somewhere that was once a business? Those who reside in a historic building within the Hudson Valley may not even know how symbolic their home is.
First Native American ceremony to be held at Kingston City Hall
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston, the Association of Native Americans of the Hudson Valley, and members of the Munsee, Esopus, and Ramapough Lenape nations will hold the first Wiping of Tears-Winter Solstice ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. The traditional Native American...
Free bus service comes to Newburgh for three months
NEWBURGH – Travel in the City of Newburgh has gotten a little easier for residents who do not have cars as state funding will cover the cost of city bus fares for the next three months. Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall) secured $67,500 in the state budget to pay...
Winter storm brings snow, power outages to Catskills, other northern sections of region
A winter storm brought a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the area Thursday afternoon into Friday, with the Catskills and other northern parts of the region most affected. By mid-afternoon Friday, the number of power outages had been reduced to 322, down from nearly 2,500 in the morning. The largest number of...
Balmville 5th Grade Class Hosts Special Guests
BALMVILLE – Ms. Lopez and Ms. Corbett’s fifth grade class welcomed two very special guests on Friday, December 2nd. Orange County Legislator, Genesis Ramos and Councilmember, Giselle Martinez stopped in to visit and speak with the Balmville scholars. Each woman has made history in their own right. They...
Tenants’ rights groups call on state to adopt good cause legislation
NEWBURGH – Several tenants’ rights organizations are banding together to urge the state to adopt good cause legislation to prevent landlords from evicting tenants without a good reason. The Newburgh City Council adopted such a local law recently; however, landlords challenged it in court and had it thrown...
Seamon Park Christmas tree lights are worn and hazardous
Holiday in the Village was a great success, said trustee Jeannine Mayer at a Village of Saugerties Board meeting on Monday, December 5. The one problem that cropped up in the village celebration was the revelation that the lights on the living Christmas tree in Seamon Park have become corroded, and were making sounds that indicated they could be a fire hazard, Mayor Bill Murphy said. The decision was made to light the tree while the crowd of people who had come to the village celebration at the park were there, then shut it down. The many lights and decorations around the park are still a spectacular sight, he said. It may be possible to light the tree for short periods each night, but “you would have to keep an eye on it; it sizzles.” Trustee Vincent Buono said an electrician had inspected the tree, and found some of the wood was soft and some wires were bare.
Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve in Westchester
Looking to enjoy a delicious meal with your Christmas Eve with your family that you don’t have to cook? In Westchestser, there are many restaurants that are open and offer speciality menus for season. Check out our on-going list below to enjoy a feast at one of these delicious Westchester restaurants.
Bomb threat forces evacuation of New City Elementary School
Clarkstown police tell News 12 that someone called New City Elementary School this morning and said a bomb was going to go off.
Fire Blazes Through 3-Story Home In Rye While Firefighters Comb It For Residents
A residence in Westchester County is heavily damaged after flames ripped through it. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 just after 9:30 p.m., firefighters in Rye responded to a house fire in the area of Grapal Street, according to the Rye Fire Department. Upon arriving, firefighters saw heavy smoke pouring out of...
Highly Anticipated Adams Orange County, NY Location One Step Closer To Opening
One of the Hudson Valley's most loved grocery stores and farms will be expanding. Loyal customers are excited about their newest location. Adams Fairacre Farms Will Soon Have Their 5th Location Up And Running To The Public. Adams Has a Fascinating Story to Tell. "In 1919, Ralph and Mary Adams...
Fire station hosts fundraiser for member’s daughter
The Red Hook Fire Company is hosting a Christmas Eve breakfast with Santa this year. The fundraiser will benefit a member's daughter who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma.
“Ridiculous, Outrageous” Note Left for Hudson Valley Business
A local business in the Hudson Valley recently took to Facebook to share a note that was left during Sunday's snowstorm. The note, which is being called "ridiculous", "terrible", and "outrageous" by loyal patrons may have helped identify the worst customer in the Hudson Valley. Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson,...
Spring Valley Police Department’s first Haitian officer dies at age 66
Demetrius was the first Haitian police officer in the Spring Valley Police Department, and was given numerous awards during his career.
State’s newest casino set to open in Newburgh
New Yorkers will soon have a new place to strike it rich. The state's newest casino, Resorts World Hudson Valley (RWHV), is slated to open on Wednesday, December 28, at 10 a.m.
Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True
Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
First responders prepared for storm’s impact in Orange County
First responder Brendan Casey says rescuers and crews are ready for heavy snowfall in the Greenville Mountain area of the county - including Port Jervis, Greenville, Deerpark and Mount Hope.
