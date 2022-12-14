Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Kroger-Albertsons Merger Raises Concern
A proposed merger between retail giants Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. Inc. has sparked scrutiny by congressional leaders over the potential for anticompetitive behavior. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust panel recently questioned the heads of Kroger and Albertsons about whether a union between the two could result in potential price abuses.
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers while they slept: "Stress and despair"
United Furniture is facing a lawsuit from its employees after it fired 2,700 workers before Thanksgiving via email and text messages sent during the "middle of the night." The lawsuit claims United Furniture violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law that requires employers provide a written notice to workers 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closing. The job cuts represent the furniture maker's entire workforce, most of which lives in Mississippi, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
BBC
Cost of living: 'It upsets me that I rely on a food bank to eat'
Since September, 20-year-old Elijah Heyns has seen his bills triple, forcing him to live off £15 a week. Despite studying Level 3 Engineering at college in Southend in Essex full time whilst living independently, Elijah's age means his grant excludes free college meals. This has left Elijah increasingly dependent...
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX Resumes Payments of Employees, Meanwhile Sam Bankman-Fried Keeps Telling People He is Still Looking for a Bailout
According to bankruptcy managers, FTX and most of its subsidiaries are resuming ordinary course payments of salary and benefits to employees worldwide as well as payments to certain non-US contractors and service providers. New FTX CEO John J. Ray III said:. “With the Court’s approval of our First Day motions...
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Efforts to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt wobble
Puerto Rico's power company appears destined for an even longer bankruptcy than expected after several creditors have rejected a new debt restructuring plan following years of failed negotiations
In the midst of Amazon's record layoffs, corporate employees of the company float a forbidden word: Union
Amazon is undergoing the largest corporate layoffs in its history, reportedly shedding 10,000 employees. Job cuts, and a lack of communication from leadership, have sent many employees into a tailspin of anxiety. A small group of corporate Amazon staff is discussing unionizing, according to messages seen by Insider. Anxiety generated...
Shopping with buy now, pay later programs is on the rise. But tread lightly
App-based buy now, pay later programs are emerging as an easy way to finance high-ticket items, or even groceries, if your funds are short. But experts warn they can be a financial trap.
BBC
GTech staff to get £1k Christmas cost of living bonus
Vacuum cleaner firm GTech is giving its workers a £1,000 Christmas bonus to help with the rising cost of living. The company said the payment would be made to all 162 employees at its headquarters on Brindley Road, Worcester. Inflation stands at 11.1%, according to government figures, the highest...
Co-Founders Design FDA-Approved Protective Gear for Muslim Women in Healthcare
Two healthcare workers are rewriting history for Muslim women in healthcare after discovering a line of hygienic hijabs to protect them in hospital settings. Yasmin Samatar and Faraoli Adam served on the frontlines during the onset of Covid-19 when they found it difficult to find personal protective equipment (PPE) that would keep them safe from being exposed to the virus.
San Francisco food delivery giant DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees
DoorDash's CEO said it is "the most difficult change" in company history.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Buyers Edge Buys Restaurant Finance Firm RASI
Two firms are combining their complementary offerings for the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform, a digital procurement platform for the industry, has acquired Restaurant Accounting Services Inc. (RASI), a provider of accounting, payroll and finance software for the industry, the firms said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. The...
10 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S. Based on Housing Costs
When deciding where to live, you need to not only consider job opportunities but the overall cost of living anywhere you might go. To assist in that endeavor, a number of organizations rank cities in the U.S. and worldwide based on how expensive it is to live there. Here’s a roundup of the most expensive cities in the U.S. today.
abovethelaw.com
Lawyers Of Color Gears Up For Tenth Anniversary Promoting Diversity In The Legal Industry
As it happens, Above the Law had a role — not necessarily a positive one — in inspiring the non-profit. When Lawyers of Color president Yolanda Young got “laid off” after reporting an attorney using racial slurs, she sued Covington & Burling. Her experience in the old Above the Law comment boards, where a small clique of sometimes virulent trolls lurked, helped bring Young realize “there needed to be a Black ATL!” Not just as a blog (though the now-dormant On Being A Black Lawyer certainly was that), but as a community.
agupdate.com
Rural veterinary shortages create risks for food system, report says
The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas, threatening public health, food safety, and economic growth in communities that depend on agriculture, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation. More than 500 counties across the U.S. have shortages...
Just Funky Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
Just Funky Just Funky Best In Business Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
