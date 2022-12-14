As it happens, Above the Law had a role — not necessarily a positive one — in inspiring the non-profit. When Lawyers of Color president Yolanda Young got “laid off” after reporting an attorney using racial slurs, she sued Covington & Burling. Her experience in the old Above the Law comment boards, where a small clique of sometimes virulent trolls lurked, helped bring Young realize “there needed to be a Black ATL!” Not just as a blog (though the now-dormant On Being A Black Lawyer certainly was that), but as a community.

