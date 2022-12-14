ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IL

Couple charged with stealing $30,000 from group affiliated with American Legion post

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RHxa_0jiQZNwQ00

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Joliet couple has been charged with stealing money from a group affiliated with a southwest suburban American Legion post.

Remon Knowlton, 50 was the commander of the American Legion Marne Post 13 in Plainfield. Now, he and his 50-year old wife Penny Knowlton are accused of stealing as much as $30,000 from a motorcycle group connected to the post.

According to the Joliet Herald-News , the Knowltons are accused of using the money to buy clothing, shoes, furniture and pay utility companies. Because of Penny Knowlton’s health issues, the couple has not yet been arrested, but is due in bond court next month.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 4

who cares not me
2d ago

screw her health issuses .they didnt think about the 30000 worth of other people issuses

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walls102.com

Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80

MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
MORRIS, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday. Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Illinois AG Charges Owner Of Chicago Clinic With Fraud

The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging the owner of a Chicago clinic with theft, fraud and forgery. Jean Watson is accused of filing more than 244-thousand-dollars in false Medicaid claims. Watson is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Loudek Community Services. Raoul claims she submitted claims for psychotherapy and counseling services that she didn’t provide to ten Medicaid Managed Care patients.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings at Chicago Ridge Mall

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A scary moments outside a Southwest suburban mall Thursday night. Police are investigating a call of shots fired outside the Buffalo Wild Wings attached to the Chicago Ridge Mall. There was a large police presence outside the mall just before 8:30 p.m.Police confirmed someone fired multiple rounds in the parking lot. The gun was recovered and police are talking to multiple people. Police said no one was hurt and there's no active threat to the public.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Peru Man Gets Police Attention Twice in Three Days

Peru police Monday morning arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Washburn of the 1900 block of Putnam Street. They'd been called to the CVS Pharmacy on Shooting Park in Peru, on complaints of damaged merchandise and retail theft. Two days later, on Wednesday, Washburn caught police attention again when he was caught allegedly entering vehicles in the parking lot of St. Margaret's Physical Rehab on Midtown Road. In this case, Washburn was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and cut loose with a notice to appear in court in January.
PERU, IL
959theriver.com

Dozens of Santas Invade Downtown Plainfield Saturday for SantaCon 2022

This Saturday, like many other Satuday’s before it, bars and restaurants will be open in downtown Plainfield. Unlike the other Saturdays, dozens of Santa Clause-clad merrymakers will be filling those establishments…and all for a good cause!. For the price of one toy for Toys for Tots, you are...
PLAINFIELD, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy