Couple charged with stealing $30,000 from group affiliated with American Legion post

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Joliet couple has been charged with stealing money from a group affiliated with a southwest suburban American Legion post.

Remon Knowlton, 50 was the commander of the American Legion Marne Post 13 in Plainfield. Now, he and his 50-year old wife Penny Knowlton are accused of stealing as much as $30,000 from a motorcycle group connected to the post.

According to the Joliet Herald-News , the Knowltons are accused of using the money to buy clothing, shoes, furniture and pay utility companies. Because of Penny Knowlton’s health issues, the couple has not yet been arrested, but is due in bond court next month.

