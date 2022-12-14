ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Nine million people were mistakenly told their student loans had been forgiven

Around nine million people received emails mistakenly telling them their student loans had been forgiven.The group of borrowers who received the emails from the Department of Education have now started to receive new messages clarifying the situation, according to CNN.The emails went out last month to people who had applied for student loan forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s debt relief programme.The White House’s programme is currently blocked by federal courts and, although the applications had been received, none have yet been approved or rejected.While the error was made in the subject line of the email, the body of it,...
Washington Examiner

Manchin permitting reform rider fails a second time with NDAA agreement

Congressional negotiators reached an agreement Tuesday on annual defense legislation that excludes Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) permitting reform legislation, a second failed attempt for the Energy and Natural Resources chairman to get his bill passed this year. Manchin sought to have his Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, which...
WGME

Maine Senate Republicans kill $474 million energy relief bill

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republicans in the state Senate moved to kill a planned $474 million energy relief bill Wednesday. The plan would have sent out $450 relief checks to most Mainers to help with sky high heating costs this winter, but it needed a two-thirds vote to pass as an emergency and send the checks out right away.
MAINE STATE
CBS News

The difference a 51-49 Senate majority makes to Democrats

Democrats were going to control the Senate in January regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, since a Democrat occupies the White House. CBS News projects Warnock will keep his seat in the Senate, meaning Democrats will have...
KOLR10 News

Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill

Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
The Hill

Manchin pitches permitting reform as NDAA amendment

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is not giving up his fight to reform the nation’s energy approval policies after they were not included in the annual defense spending bill.  Manchin’s office released a statement on Wednesday in which the senator calls for his energy project permitting reform push to be included in the National Defense Authorization…
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana House, Senate committees pass preliminary legislative rules

HELENA, Mont. — Lawmakers kept the lid on simmering conflict between Republican factions Tuesday and passed amended versions of the rules that govern legislative procedure and decorum in advance of formal votes that will codify those rules in the opening days of the 2023 session. Tuesday’s process proved a...
MONTANA STATE
eenews.net

New powers, flexibility await Senate Democrats next year

After winning an outright majority in the Senate on Tuesday, Democrats are delighted at the prospect of being able to move legislation and confirm nominees more easily. Many of President Joe Biden’s nominees have been stuck in limbo for months due to the current 50-50 partisan split in the Senate. A number of them are crucial to agencies such as EPA, the Department of the Interior, the Department of Energy and even an obscure mine safety and health commission.
Colorado Newsline

Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session

Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE

