Read full article on original website
Related
A Democratic congresswoman just joined the long list of lawmakers who've violated a federal conflict-of-interest law
Fernandez, of New Mexico, was nearly two years late to disclose her sale of stock in an investment company.
Fourth stimulus check update after lawmaker asks congress to provide new payment up to $3,600 to Americans
A LAWMAKER has urged Congress to approve a new stimulus payment that could be worth as much as $3,600. There were three rounds of federal payments between 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid pandemic, but there hasn’t been a fourth. Payments have been sent out on a state and...
Democrats in U.S. Congress aim to pressure Republicans with go-it-alone funding bill
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Congress plan to unveil a bill to fund the government through the end of the current fiscal year in a bid to pressure Republicans ahead of a Dec. 16 funding deadline, a top Senate Democrat said on Thursday.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Schumer, Pelosi weighing whether to include Joe Manchin's energy permitting deal in must-pass defense bill
Congressional Democrats are hoping to tie legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is favored by Joe Manchin to the annual must-pass defense policy bill.
Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act; Utah Sens. Lee, Romney divided in vote
The U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, with Utah. Sen. Mike Lee voting against, and Sen. Mitt Romney voting in favor. Lee’s amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act failed to get enough support from the Senate despite a ‘yes’ vote from Sens. Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell and other Republicans.
Nine million people were mistakenly told their student loans had been forgiven
Around nine million people received emails mistakenly telling them their student loans had been forgiven.The group of borrowers who received the emails from the Department of Education have now started to receive new messages clarifying the situation, according to CNN.The emails went out last month to people who had applied for student loan forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s debt relief programme.The White House’s programme is currently blocked by federal courts and, although the applications had been received, none have yet been approved or rejected.While the error was made in the subject line of the email, the body of it,...
Washington Examiner
Manchin permitting reform rider fails a second time with NDAA agreement
Congressional negotiators reached an agreement Tuesday on annual defense legislation that excludes Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) permitting reform legislation, a second failed attempt for the Energy and Natural Resources chairman to get his bill passed this year. Manchin sought to have his Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, which...
Congress makes last-minute push for bipartisan immigration reform
A bipartisan group of lawmakers is making a last-minute push for an immigration reform bill. While advocates say comprehensive immigration reform would also help solve labor shortages, getting enough Senate votes is an uphill battle.
WGME
Maine Senate Republicans kill $474 million energy relief bill
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republicans in the state Senate moved to kill a planned $474 million energy relief bill Wednesday. The plan would have sent out $450 relief checks to most Mainers to help with sky high heating costs this winter, but it needed a two-thirds vote to pass as an emergency and send the checks out right away.
The difference a 51-49 Senate majority makes to Democrats
Democrats were going to control the Senate in January regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, since a Democrat occupies the White House. CBS News projects Warnock will keep his seat in the Senate, meaning Democrats will have...
U.S. House overwhelmingly approves bill backing record military spending
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives backed legislation on Thursday paving the way for the defense budget to hit a record $858 billion next year, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden.
Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
Manchin pitches permitting reform as NDAA amendment
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is not giving up his fight to reform the nation’s energy approval policies after they were not included in the annual defense spending bill. Manchin’s office released a statement on Wednesday in which the senator calls for his energy project permitting reform push to be included in the National Defense Authorization…
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans should 'stop compromising' with Democrats, arguing that Senate GOP leaders 'routinely cave in' to Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer
"I ran for leader because Republican leaders in the Senate routinely cave in and allow Schumer and Biden to win," Scott said during a Nevada speech.
New Democrat Coalition calls for immediate action to protect pathway to citizenship for Dreamers
Members of the New Democrat Coalition (NDC) called for Congress to pass legislation protecting Dreamers before the end of the lame-duck session at the end of this month, describing the immigration reform as an “urgent action” for legislators. NDC Chair Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) released a statement on Wednesday along with immigration task force chairs Salud…
NBCMontana
Montana House, Senate committees pass preliminary legislative rules
HELENA, Mont. — Lawmakers kept the lid on simmering conflict between Republican factions Tuesday and passed amended versions of the rules that govern legislative procedure and decorum in advance of formal votes that will codify those rules in the opening days of the 2023 session. Tuesday’s process proved a...
eenews.net
New powers, flexibility await Senate Democrats next year
After winning an outright majority in the Senate on Tuesday, Democrats are delighted at the prospect of being able to move legislation and confirm nominees more easily. Many of President Joe Biden’s nominees have been stuck in limbo for months due to the current 50-50 partisan split in the Senate. A number of them are crucial to agencies such as EPA, the Department of the Interior, the Department of Energy and even an obscure mine safety and health commission.
Lawmakers labor to break impasses stalling massive spending bill
At the moment, Democrats are asking for about $26 billion overall more than GOP lawmakers are willing to give.
Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session
Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Comments / 0