ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

On Thin Ice

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 2 days ago

By Merisa Sherman

The last paddle of the season, a chilly float in December

With the weather this ridiculously warm, we had both been on watch for quite some time. Most days, I would try to slow down as I drove by and even once I pulled into the parking lot to just sit and stare out across the ice. It was taking forever to decide what it was doing, this ice and it was beginning to stress me out a bit.

The ice was trapped in this neither thick nor thin limbo, where each afternoon you think the ice will evaporate, only to find an ice so sheer that while you could step on it you couldn’t really stand on it. It was such clear ice, a glassy ice that you could see right through to the bottom of the lake. But then it would glisten differently in the sun, more like a glitter snow than a sparkling single ray that extends over water.

But then it would look like slush some days and we would just get so excited, texting each other photos of the melting ice —making sure that we each hadn’t put our boats away just yet, ensuring that we were both still committed to the need for just one more paddle this summer. I mean, this fall or even this year. I know most Vermonters look at the world in at least five seasons (spring, mud season, second spring, mud season II, summer, fall, stick season, winter). However, I do not.

I see two seasons: paddling and skiing. And, if we are super lucky, those two wonderful things can happen at the same time. A transitional period where the excitement of one helps to say farewell to the other. You might paddle all November while you take your first runs and then you get to paddle when the mountain is closed midweek in May. It’s beautiful. I paddle, but you might think biking/skiing or golf/skiing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bmBT_0jiQZ8mm00
By Barb Wood
Paddling around the ice on Colton Pond, last Tuesday Dec. 7 for the last paddle of the year.

It’s still one of those weird contradictions that make life in Vermont so amazingly weird. My friends down south talk about putting away their summer clothes for the winter but my gear is ready to go at a moment’s notice. Like this past week — we knew we would have a two-to-three day window in which we were hoping the temps would stay warm just long enough to be able to break through the ice and float, at least float.

Because as much as I love skiing, no matter that my heart seems to beat in time with my turns, making skiing and breathing a symbiotic dance, there is something inherently nurturing about floating on water, on being supported by something greater than yourself, but also something that you can feel constantly changing. It is, perhaps, similar to the feeling as the wind wraps around you on the summit of a mountain. A constant whirling and going, through which we can only hope to maneuver through.

The breakthrough finally came and we found ourselves sitting once again in our boats, floating along on the water. Before even picking up my paddle, I let my breath adjust to the movement of the pond. With each breath, I found myself reconnecting every part of my being with the natural world around me. And then, I let a huge grin spread across my face — we were paddling in December!

It had been 19 degrees when we first arrived at the boat launch, but thankfully, we were prepared with down booties inside of our muck boots, down jackets and mittens to keep us warm. Each splash that reached my hull immediately found itself frozen to the surface. The water in the bottom of my boat … not quite water at all but instead a growing chuck of ice at my feet. It was definitely an icy experience.

We took turns exploring around the large iceberg floating in the middle of the pond, the wind creating an aggressive looking edge just beneath the water’s surface.

The subsurface ice was jagged and unbreakable to the point where I thought I would snap my paddle if I kept trying to chip it. But there were coves and little breaks here and there, perfect for our small watercraft to creep through without bothering anyone.

I think we were on the water for little over 45 minutes, but it was a lifetime of an experience and a reconnection that we most desperately needed. One last paddle before the season was over, one last time to feel the water rolling underneath me as my canoe slices across the pond.

One more time to feel as though I am moving an entire world with the stroke of my paddle.

And with that,we put our boots back on the top of our cars from the last time in 2022. It was time to go skiing.

The post On Thin Ice appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice

That would be the surprise of a lifetime. But, that’s why we get out there… Ice fishing is a bridge between seasons. An activity to get you outside and fishing through the winter months, but not something we long for year-round. It’s cold out there and the action just isn’t the same as the summer months. Lots of animals use waterways to cut down their travel time. Moose, deer, bears or elk have all been seen swimming or walking across […] The post Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Field & Stream

Wisconsin Hunter Tags Buck While Hunting With… An Emu

Here’s a hunting story I can guarantee you’ve never heard before. According to WLUK, Asher Torbeck was hunting in Gillett, Wisconsin on November 19, the opening morning of Wisconsin’s gun season, when something caught his eye. “I was hunting a stand about 100 yards from a high-fence deer farm my uncle owns,” Torbeck wrote in a Facebook post. “At about 10 a.m., I looked towards the fence and saw something walking. [It’s] not uncommon for deer to walk the fence line inside and outside the fence, so I got the binos up to take a look. There was a lot of brush that way, but I was pretty sure what I saw only had 2 legs.”
GILLETT, WI
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!

Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
MINNESOTA STATE
101.9 KING FM

Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video

The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
WYOMING STATE
Field & Stream

77 Mallards Found Dead on a WMA in Wyoming

This past Tuesday, Wyoming Fish and Game Department (WFGD) personnel discovered 77 dead mallards at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area, in Fremont County. They suspect the birds may have been killed by avian influenza. The personnel also discovered one sick Canada goose that they euthanized. The news comes...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Snowbird' returns to Wisconsin; common this time of year

MILWAUKEE - If you've gone for a walk on a cold Wisconsin day odds are you've seen or heard one of our most common birds this time of year. But what is it?. This is a dark-eyed junco – otherwise known as the literal "snowbird" – comes and goes with the colder months of the year and is highly adaptive to numerous habitats. While many songbirds head much farther south to avoid harsh winters, the junco happily sticks around in the Upper Midwest.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Wisconsin

Wisconsin has many creeks, rivers, and lakes, so there are numerous places to cool off and flush away a bit of the heat of the summer. This summer, pack your sunscreen and splash in one of the best swimming holes in America’s Dairyland. These Wisconsin swimming holes are ideal for soaking in the sights and sounds of a more natural environment while cooling down on a hot summer afternoon.
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Most Minnesota snowmobile trails not ready for use, says DNR

MINNEAPOLIS – By law, Minnesota's snowmobile trails opened on Dec. 1, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says most of the state's trails need more snow before they can be groomed for use.  To be considered safe, the DNR says the ground must be frozen, especially crossing wetlands. There needs to be about 12 inches of snow for packing and grooming. And a minimum of 5 to 7 inches of new, clear ice is recommended for riding on lakes.The DNR also says to make sure your registrations are current, and snowmobiles are in good operating order before hitting the trails.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
787
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy