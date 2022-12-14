Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma wind turbine is no match for Mother Nature
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A massive wind turbine at one of the country’s largest wind farms is no more, thanks to the impacts of a strong thunderstorm that moved through central Oklahoma on Tuesday. First responders arrived at the Traverse Wind Energy Center around 4:30 p.m. to find...
This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World
Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
Incredible videos show tornadoes carving deadly path of destruction across Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas
The South continues to be battered by a severe weather outbreak that spawned several tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana on Tuesday, and incredible videos and photos show the storms carving a deadly path of destruction across the region.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
The Top 10 Most Ridiculous & Crazy Oklahoma Laws That Are Still on the Books to This Day
The beautiful state of Oklahoma is well known for a great many things. For example our beautiful landscapes and scenery, rich state history, well-mannered and neighborly citizens, small-town charm, incredible outdoor experiences, and of course our amazing college teams. SCROLL DOWN TO HIT PLAY ON THE "TOP TEN" VIDEO BELOW.
fox13memphis.com
Tornado hits New Orleans area; storms cause at least 3 deaths across Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — At least 30,000 people were without power after a tornado roared through the New Orleans area and other parts of Louisiana on Wednesday, authorities said. A tornado touched down in Gretna during the afternoon and caused significant damage before the twister crossed the Mississippi River and struck Arabi, a suburb east of New Orleans, NOLA.com reported.
KOCO
How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!
The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 12/16/22
Breezy and cold again for Northeast Oklahoma today. Wind chills will be near 20 this morning. There is a possibility we could see some wintry weather a couple of times next week. We still have this northwest wind across the Northern Plains which is reinforcing that cold air. That cloud...
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
Oklahoma gas prices continue to decrease giving some budget relief
Oklahoma is averaging $2.69 per gallon of average gas, which is even 20 cents cheaper than last December.
Is It A Law To Pull Over For Funeral Processions In Oklahoma?
Odds are, whether you've lived in Oklahoma long or not, you've seen vehicles pull to the side of the road to allow a funeral procession to pass. You've probably done the same thing yourself, but is it Oklahoma state law that demands it?. It was a good classic debate we...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
fox13memphis.com
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers indicted in deadly arrest of Black motorist
FARMERVILLE, La — A grand jury in Louisiana on Thursday indicted five law enforcement officers in connection with the deadly arrest of a Black motorist in 2019. The grand jury in Union Parish determined that four state troopers and a deputy -- all white -- will face state charges related to the death of 49-year-old Ronald Greene on May 10, 2019, on a roadside in a rural area of northeast Louisiana near Monroe, WAFB-TV reported.
Respiratory illnesses renew concerns over hospital capacity in OK
With the rise in COVID, RSV and the flu, hospital capacity has become a concern all around the country, including Oklahoma.
DHS: Fraudulent activity isn’t being flagged for OK SNAP benefit users unless it’s reported
A DHS representative confirmed that, unfortunately, those who have had their EBT funding stolen will not be reimbursed.
fox13memphis.com
Florida man seriously injured by alligator while working near pond
SANIBEL, Fla. — A worker was seriously injured Thursday after he was bitten by an alligator while working near a pond in Southwest Florida, authorities said. According to the Sanibel Fire & Rescue District, the 25-year-old man, an Arkansas resident, was attacked around 11:06 a.m. along a pond near Bailey’s General Store, WFXT-TV reported.
OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise.
Watch live: Millions under threat from severe storm outbreak
A severe weather outbreak is expected to spawn tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail across parts of the South each day through Thursday on the warm side of a coast-to-coast storm tracking across the U.S.
okcfox.com
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
Comments / 0