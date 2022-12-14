ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma wind turbine is no match for Mother Nature

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A massive wind turbine at one of the country’s largest wind farms is no more, thanks to the impacts of a strong thunderstorm that moved through central Oklahoma on Tuesday. First responders arrived at the Traverse Wind Energy Center around 4:30 p.m. to find...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World

Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox13memphis.com

Tornado hits New Orleans area; storms cause at least 3 deaths across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — At least 30,000 people were without power after a tornado roared through the New Orleans area and other parts of Louisiana on Wednesday, authorities said. A tornado touched down in Gretna during the afternoon and caused significant damage before the twister crossed the Mississippi River and struck Arabi, a suburb east of New Orleans, NOLA.com reported.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KOCO

How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
WAYNE, OK
KFOR

Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!

The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 12/16/22

Breezy and cold again for Northeast Oklahoma today. Wind chills will be near 20 this morning. There is a possibility we could see some wintry weather a couple of times next week. We still have this northwest wind across the Northern Plains which is reinforcing that cold air. That cloud...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fox13memphis.com

5 Louisiana law enforcement officers indicted in deadly arrest of Black motorist

FARMERVILLE, La — A grand jury in Louisiana on Thursday indicted five law enforcement officers in connection with the deadly arrest of a Black motorist in 2019. The grand jury in Union Parish determined that four state troopers and a deputy -- all white -- will face state charges related to the death of 49-year-old Ronald Greene on May 10, 2019, on a roadside in a rural area of northeast Louisiana near Monroe, WAFB-TV reported.
UNION PARISH, LA
fox13memphis.com

Florida man seriously injured by alligator while working near pond

SANIBEL, Fla. — A worker was seriously injured Thursday after he was bitten by an alligator while working near a pond in Southwest Florida, authorities said. According to the Sanibel Fire & Rescue District, the 25-year-old man, an Arkansas resident, was attacked around 11:06 a.m. along a pond near Bailey’s General Store, WFXT-TV reported.
SANIBEL, FL
okcfox.com

Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy