Bay Hill home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2
A home in Bay Hill topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2. The home at 6216 Indian Meadow St., Orlando, sold Nov. 28, for $820,000. Built in 1983, it has four bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 2,709 square feet of living area. Days on market: Six.
Susana’s Café brings new feel to classic Kissimmee eatery
A staple for comfort food in downtown Kissimmee, in the shadow of the Osceola County Courthouse, is officially back open with a (slightly) new name but with all the charm it’s had since originally opening 20 years ago. Susan’s Courthouse Café, at the corner of Orlando Avenue and Bryan...
Local team responds to shipwreck discovery near Daytona Beach
The Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) from the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is working with the Florida Department of State Bureau of Archaeological Research and FPAN (Florida Public Archaeology Network) to study a shipwreck that was discovered recently in Daytona Beach Shores. The wreckage began appearing after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but it has been partially buried on and off due to the tides.
Taste of Apopka winners announced
The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community for their participation in Taste of Apopka with a Twist. Through the production of the official Passport to Apopka website (produced by YellowJack Media) as well as other modes of advertising, promotion for this event proved to be a success. Participation in this project produced new engagement for our local businesses and overall increased the value and image of The City of Apopka. We are very encouraged by the traction and the reach of our audience in attracting people inside and outside of the Apopka community as they begin to travel and spend their time and money at our local establishments.
Orange County storm debris removal set to end today
Last week, Orange County announced that the removal of hurricane debris from Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole will be complete by Friday, Dec. 16. "All areas with storm debris at the curb will be serviced by this date," the county said in a press release. "There will be a multiple-step verification process to ensure that every public road has been cleared of roadside hurricane debris."
Twinwaters home tops Winter Garden sales from Nov. 19 to 25
A home in Twinwaters topped all Winter Garden residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 19 to 25. The home at 16548 Raven Rock Place, Winter Garden, sold Nov. 21, for $1,350,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 4,283 square feet of living area. Days on market: 18.
After Hurricane Maria, many Puerto Ricans fled to Florida. Then Ian happened.
When Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida last fall, Milly Santiago already knew what it was like to lose everything to a hurricane, to leave your home, to start over. For her, that was the outcome of Hurricane Maria, which struck her native Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing thousands of residents and leaving the main island without power for nearly a year.
Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology celebrates grand opening in Winter Garden
Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology recently celebrated its grand opening in Winter Garden. The privately owned medical practices are known for having served the Central Florida area for 25 years. The businesses offer services and specialties including gynecology and women's health, obstetrics, mental health screening, prenatal care, and infertility counseling. The...
Ocoee complex will feature 16 baseball fields
The Ocoee Commission approved the memorandum of understanding between Montierre Development, PLLC and the city of Ocoee during its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting. This will bring the second largest regional sports and entertainment complex, which will consist of 16 baseball fields, nine batting cages, multi-purpose fields, a recreation park and playground areas, a splash pad area, and a welcome center.
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa Restaurant
I love really good Mexican / Tex-Mex food. We found Salsa Restaurant and Bar about a year ago and have never been disappointed. Salsa Restaurant & Bar, 2270 Vindale Rd, Tavares, Florida 32778Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening.
Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.
SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Daytona Beach Associate Medical Director at Outreach Community Care Network Recognized as 2022 Educator of Distinction for HIV
BOONTON, N.J. – December 14, 2022 – Today, POCN, the largest nurse practitioner (NP) and physician associate (PA) network in the United States, announces it has established the HIV Center of Excellence, a central portal to support excellence in clinical practice for patients with or at risk for HIV. The portal is a first-of-its-kind resource curated by practicing HIV/AIDS NP and PA specialists, designed to educate their peers outside of the practice area. The portal is free and aims to give NPs and PAs the latest news and best practices in the HIV specialty to better support their patients.
Windermere Town Manager hosting virtual Q&A
Town Manager Robert Smith will host the session at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Windermere Town Manager Robert Smith is hosting a question and answer session to help residents stay informed. The Q&A will take place virtually at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Those who wish to join...
Deputies: Woman found shot after calls of gunfire at 2 Orlando resorts
Deputies said a woman was found shot and a suspect is in custody after gunfire was reported at two Orlando resorts late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested after getting into an accident on I-4 at the Osceola County line.
Threat prompts second evacuation of Conway Elementary, Orange County school district says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Conway Elementary was briefly evacuated for the second time this week after a threat was called into the school Thursday morning, according to the school district. Orange County Public Schools said the evacuation was lifted following a law enforcement investigation and all students and staff safely returned...
Winter Park High School locked down due to patient loose in the area
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon. Winter Park police officials say the lockdown was ordered after a patient from a nearby VA hospital was seen jumping a fence onto WPHS property. Police searched the buildings and parking lot and the patient...
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
Best places to see Christmas lights in the Orlando area in 2022
Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Orlando area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Downtown for the Holidays. December 14, 2022 to December 23, 2022. Experience the sights...
Passerby discovers human remains near Osceola County high school
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A passerby discovered human remains Wednesday near Liberty High School, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. The remains were discovered along Pleasant Hill Road near Kissimmee. A death investigation is now underway. Check back for updates on this developing story. See a map of...
New Ruth’s Chris now open in Winter Park Village
Ruth’s Chris Steak House (Facebook | Website) has reopened in Winter Park Village in a new space in the former Pier 1 Imports location at 480 N. Orlando Avenue [GMap]. The new restaurant now features two private dining rooms, the main dining room, a bar area, and a new patio area. The website, however, still says, ” Whether your evening includes a show at the Bob Carr, an event at the Amway Arena or a film at the nearby Regal Cinema or Enzian Theater, a handcrafted cocktail with a fantastic meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is the perfect way to make your night extra-special.”
