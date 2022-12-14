The Cody Basketball teams are off and running for the 2022-23 season. Both teams are coming off an impressive opening weekend tourney where the Fillies went 3-0 over in Gillette while the Broncs went 2-1. Anytime you come out of that tourney with a winning record you’ve had a good start. Now both teams are back to the drawing board as they prepare for their fianl games of 2022. The Fillies have just one game, against Sheridan on Saturday, while the Broncs will host Powell on Friday and they travel to Sheridan as well. For the Fillies, they won all three of their games by 18 or more points.

CODY, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO