Texas State

coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Tom Handy

President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, Again

President Joe Biden visits Phoenix, Arizona but ignores the southern borderPhoto byTwitter. President Joe Biden is visiting a border state but has no plans to visit the southern border. Since October, under Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, he has bussed 2,043 migrants on 57 buses according to Axios. Ducey followed Texas Governor Greg Abbott when he started bussing migrants to the Washington capital to show President Biden the issues he was dealing with.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
Bay News 9

Biden administration proposes crackdown on scam Medicare ads

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed a ban on misleading ads for Medicare Advantage plans that have targeted older Americans and, in some cases, convinced them to sign up for plans that don't cover their doctors or prescriptions. The rule, proposed by the Centers for Medicare...
OHIO STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Biden signs bill to avoid rail strike

President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill (H.J. Res. 100) that blocks rail workers from going on strike, preventing workers from walking off the job ahead of the holiday season. The resolution, with respect to the unresolved disputes between certain railroads represented by the National Carriers’ Conference Committee of the National Railway Labor Conference and some of their employees, was signed Dec. 2.

