Related
Democratic Senator Says Biden's Remarks Are "Outrageous" and "Offensive"
Democratic United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke out earlier this month about remarks made by President Joe Biden, calling the remarks “outrageous and divorced from reality,” according to Axios.
WH ripped over 'bold-faced lie' on Biden border visit: President avoided border ‘like the plague'
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech reacts to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that President Biden has visited the border during his presidency.
Biden slammed for comments dismissing border crisis: 'Tell that to Border Control'
Critics blasted President Biden on Tuesday after he claimed there were "more important" things going on in response to a question about visiting the border.
How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?
President Joe Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." Read to see his current net worth, how he made his money, and how it compares.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Biden torched for brushing off Peter Doocy's question about border visit: 'A shocking statement'
The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed Biden's response to Peter Doocy that he has 'more important things' to do than visit the southern border while on his Arizona trip.
Donald Trump Announced He'll Run for President but Not Every Republican is Supportive
President Donald Trump makes his announcement to run for presidentScreenshot from Twitter. On Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump announced his run for office in the 2024 election. Many were expecting him to make his announcement afterhe hinted over the past year in Texas and at other events.
Abbott says, "Biden's continued dereliction of duty has forced Texas to ramp up border security efforts"
"President Biden's continued dereliction of duty has forced Texas to ramp up border security efforts. We will continue to protect our country from Biden’s dangerous open border policies." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Here's What Governor Abbott Wrote to President Biden on the Migrant Crisis
Governor Abbott wrote a letter to President BidenPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. The Constitution has recognized protecting the sovereign territory for close to 150 years under the federal government.
White House fires back at Biden critics, says border visit would be a 'political stunt'
The White House struck back at critics attacking President Biden for stating he had "more important things" to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border while in Arizona on Tuesday.
Biden says there "are more important things" than the border crisis
"President Biden says there are 'more important things' than the border crisis. He refuses to visit the border or acknowledge his admin's failure to step up. As he fails, Texas continues to take unprecedented action to secure our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, Again
President Joe Biden visits Phoenix, Arizona but ignores the southern borderPhoto byTwitter. President Joe Biden is visiting a border state but has no plans to visit the southern border. Since October, under Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, he has bussed 2,043 migrants on 57 buses according to Axios. Ducey followed Texas Governor Greg Abbott when he started bussing migrants to the Washington capital to show President Biden the issues he was dealing with.
Wife of Trump special counsel donated to Biden and produced Obama film
Fresh revelations that the wife of recently appointed Trump special counsel Jack Smith was a producer on a Michelle Obama documentary have fueled conservative misgivings about his impartiality.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Biden earned political capital this fall. He’s quietly spending it.
The president and his team are making moves ahead of a likely 2024 announcement.
Bay News 9
Biden administration proposes crackdown on scam Medicare ads
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed a ban on misleading ads for Medicare Advantage plans that have targeted older Americans and, in some cases, convinced them to sign up for plans that don't cover their doctors or prescriptions. The rule, proposed by the Centers for Medicare...
Bay News 9
Pelosi, Schumer urge Biden to run again in 2024: ‘He’s done an excellent, excellent job’
While recent polling suggests that a majority of Americans in both parties do not want to see a rematch of the 2020 election, the two leading Democrats in Congress are urging President Joe Biden to run again in 2024. In an interview with CNN, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Biden signs bill to avoid rail strike
President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill (H.J. Res. 100) that blocks rail workers from going on strike, preventing workers from walking off the job ahead of the holiday season. The resolution, with respect to the unresolved disputes between certain railroads represented by the National Carriers’ Conference Committee of the National Railway Labor Conference and some of their employees, was signed Dec. 2.
White House not 'naive' about Biden's gloomy prospects for more bipartisan deals
The White House pumped the brakes Tuesday about the prospects of passing "historic" bipartisan legislation over the next two years despite President Joe Biden's repeated vows to work with Republicans following November's midterm election results.
