Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring
Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
Gordon’s Education Group Offers Few Specifics on Improving Wyoming Education
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release on Monday that his Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) advisory group has released a report on improving Wyoming education. The report comes after the RIDE Group surveyed 7,705 parents, school employees, concerned citizens, students, teachers, and former students and...
Wyoming Department of Health Adds New Options to Senior Program
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced in a press release that the GetSetUp program is adding new options for the holidays. Jeff Clark, a Community Health Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, said in the release that the platform helps older adults in the state. "Wyoming residents can...
Can Technology Help You Battle The Wyoming Cold?
Technology usually will make life easier and make normal tasks easier. It was only time before technology put it's mark on keeping us warm. As we brave the Wyoming winter cold, snow and outdoors, we constantly look for items to give us an advantage keeping warm. If you're one that can't seem to stay warm, there may be an option for you.
North Dakota Governor Bans TikTok in Executive Agencies
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch. Burgum joins several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform’s Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. He...
Colorado River Water Users Convening Amid Crisis Concerns
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for a conference in Las Vegas about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. This year's Colorado River Water Users Association meetings are addressing crisis concerns after more than two decades of record...
Black Ice Is Big Danger To Wyomingites On The Roads
It is a hidden killer on the roads of Wyoming. Black ice has been the main cause of many accidents across the Cowboy State. It's exactly what the name says. Black ice forms on the roads and because ice is clear, it magnifies the color of the road. Since most roads are made of asphalt, the black becomes a bit glossy, but you can't really see the ice forming.
Why It’s Important To Clear Your Car Of Wyoming Snow?
There are just a few things in life you can count on happening. Sunrise, sunset, arguing over politics and snow during the winter in Wyoming. Depending where you are in Wyoming, the snow totals every year will be different, but many places will experience many feet of snow over the winter months and driving in those conditions are dangerous.
Court Denies State’s Motion to Dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s School Finance Lawsuit
WEA President Grady Hutcherson announcing the WEA’s school finance lawsuit in front of the Capitol building in Cheyenne (Above). Courtesy WEA. The 1st Judicial District Court of Laramie County has denied the State’s motion to dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA’s) school finance lawsuit. The Court...
Wyoming, This is the Last Week to Get Christmas Packages in the Mail
The U.S. Postal Services (USPS) is getting ready for it's busiest week of the year. According to the USPS, this is the last week to get holiday gifts and other packages in the mail by the recommended deadlines. Customer traffic has been increasing steadily since Dec. 5, and this week...
We Love To Celebrate With Holiday Candy In Wyoming
A popular Christmas tradition many families have is making Christmas candy and cookies. If you don't make it, you surely like to eat it. The types, shapes, flavors and difficulty levels vary, but the result is the same... happiness. My mom, sisters, sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews get together a couple...
Here’s How To Winterize Your Home In The Wyoming Cold
The winter wind, snow, ice, sub-zero temperatures, are all weather problems we deal with during the Wyoming winters. We know it's coming and we know we have to prepare, but sometimes we run out of time and forget. We've already had freezing temps and snow storms, and with the official date of winter lurking, you still have time to act and get your home ready.
ROCK 96.7
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock967online.com
Comments / 0