Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring

Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?

There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
Can Technology Help You Battle The Wyoming Cold?

Technology usually will make life easier and make normal tasks easier. It was only time before technology put it's mark on keeping us warm. As we brave the Wyoming winter cold, snow and outdoors, we constantly look for items to give us an advantage keeping warm. If you're one that can't seem to stay warm, there may be an option for you.
North Dakota Governor Bans TikTok in Executive Agencies

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch. Burgum joins several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform’s Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. He...
Colorado River Water Users Convening Amid Crisis Concerns

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for a conference in Las Vegas about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. This year's Colorado River Water Users Association meetings are addressing crisis concerns after more than two decades of record...
Black Ice Is Big Danger To Wyomingites On The Roads

It is a hidden killer on the roads of Wyoming. Black ice has been the main cause of many accidents across the Cowboy State. It's exactly what the name says. Black ice forms on the roads and because ice is clear, it magnifies the color of the road. Since most roads are made of asphalt, the black becomes a bit glossy, but you can't really see the ice forming.
Why It’s Important To Clear Your Car Of Wyoming Snow?

There are just a few things in life you can count on happening. Sunrise, sunset, arguing over politics and snow during the winter in Wyoming. Depending where you are in Wyoming, the snow totals every year will be different, but many places will experience many feet of snow over the winter months and driving in those conditions are dangerous.
We Love To Celebrate With Holiday Candy In Wyoming

A popular Christmas tradition many families have is making Christmas candy and cookies. If you don't make it, you surely like to eat it. The types, shapes, flavors and difficulty levels vary, but the result is the same... happiness. My mom, sisters, sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews get together a couple...
Here’s How To Winterize Your Home In The Wyoming Cold

The winter wind, snow, ice, sub-zero temperatures, are all weather problems we deal with during the Wyoming winters. We know it's coming and we know we have to prepare, but sometimes we run out of time and forget. We've already had freezing temps and snow storms, and with the official date of winter lurking, you still have time to act and get your home ready.
