Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Johnson County to ban truck traffic on some rural roads
Johnson County will now prohibit commercial truck traffic on more than a dozen segments of rural roadways.
Sheriff: Stolen Jeep found floating in Kansas River
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stolen vehicle found in submerged in a river in Douglas County. Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, a person in the area of Riverfront Park, 1594 N 3rd Street in Lawrence, noticed a vehicle in the Kansas River, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff. The caller was unsure if someone was in the vehicle.
Firefighters respond to large blaze at apartment in northeast Kansas City
Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a large blaze in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday evening.
Crash shuts down Linwood, Prospect for short time overnight
Kansas City, Missouri, police say at least two people were injured in a crash near Linwood and Prospect overnight.
‘Senseless violence’: Woman in ICU after rock thrown on I-435 in Kansas City
A woman is hospitalized after Kansas City police say someone threw a rock through the window of her car, hitting her in the head.
Person hit and killed crossing Independence street
Independence police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian crossing Noland Road at Lynn Court.
17-year old boy dies in 3-vehicle crash Wednesday in Clay County
A teen driver died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Clay County, the county sheriff's office said.
One person dead after car hits Kansas City building
Kansas City police are investigating after one person died when a car hit a building in Midtown.
WIBW
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
WIBW
Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
WIBW
$10M bond set for Topeka man accused in Nebraska kidnapping
TOPEKA/OMAHA - (WIBW/WOWT) - The Topeka man accused in the disappearance of an Omaha woman made his first appearance in Nebraska court Friday afternoon. Aldrick Scott, 47, was formally charged with the kidnapping of Cari Allen. He also faces a count of being an accessory to a felony. In court,...
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
WIBW
One arrested after leading Troopers on Shawnee Co. chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly led KHP Troopers on a chase through Shawnee County. Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that Matthew Scott Cusumano, 47, was arrested following a police chase in Shawnee Co. on Tuesday night, Dec. 13. Troopers said they attempted...
Lenexa PD arrests 20 people, recover $8k in stolen property
Lenexa police arrested 20 suspects and recovered $8,000 in stolen property during a special operations sting near 95th and Quivira last week.
WIBW
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
Cyclist says crash, injuries at notorious Northland intersection ended Army career
A U.S. Army colonel, out for a bike ride, was slammed by a turning vehicle which caused injuries forcing an end to his military career.
KCTV 5
Armed suspect robs woman of purse outside Town Center Plaza, police say
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - An armed male subject approached a woman in her car and demanded her purse Tuesday night in the area of Town Center Plaza, police said. Leawood Police Officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of West 119th Street at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday night. There, a victim said a Hispanic male in his 20s with a thin build, thin mustache and black hooded jacket knocked on her car window and demanded her purse.
WIBW
75-year-old driver seriously injured after hitting semi with her SUV
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 75-year-old driver was seriously injured after she hit a semi-truck with her SUV. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 224 on westbound I-70 with reports of a semi-SUV collision.
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
WIBW
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting. The Topeka Police Dept. says they responded to reports of a shooting shortly before. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Brentwood apartments. A little more than 5 minutes later they received reports of...
Comments / 0