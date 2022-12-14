ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Related
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Stolen Jeep found floating in Kansas River

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stolen vehicle found in submerged in a river in Douglas County. Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, a person in the area of Riverfront Park, 1594 N 3rd Street in Lawrence, noticed a vehicle in the Kansas River, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff. The caller was unsure if someone was in the vehicle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

$10M bond set for Topeka man accused in Nebraska kidnapping

TOPEKA/OMAHA - (WIBW/WOWT) - The Topeka man accused in the disappearance of an Omaha woman made his first appearance in Nebraska court Friday afternoon. Aldrick Scott, 47, was formally charged with the kidnapping of Cari Allen. He also faces a count of being an accessory to a felony. In court,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One arrested after leading Troopers on Shawnee Co. chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly led KHP Troopers on a chase through Shawnee County. Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that Matthew Scott Cusumano, 47, was arrested following a police chase in Shawnee Co. on Tuesday night, Dec. 13. Troopers said they attempted...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Armed suspect robs woman of purse outside Town Center Plaza, police say

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - An armed male subject approached a woman in her car and demanded her purse Tuesday night in the area of Town Center Plaza, police said. Leawood Police Officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of West 119th Street at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday night. There, a victim said a Hispanic male in his 20s with a thin build, thin mustache and black hooded jacket knocked on her car window and demanded her purse.
LEAWOOD, KS
WIBW

75-year-old driver seriously injured after hitting semi with her SUV

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 75-year-old driver was seriously injured after she hit a semi-truck with her SUV. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 224 on westbound I-70 with reports of a semi-SUV collision.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting. The Topeka Police Dept. says they responded to reports of a shooting shortly before. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Brentwood apartments. A little more than 5 minutes later they received reports of...
TOPEKA, KS

