Read full article on original website
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Odell Beckham. He gave a simple […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team
It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season, it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league. If he Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
Vikings Sign a New Sheldon
He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
thecomeback.com
Major Jimmy Garoppolo update revealed
The San Francisco 49ers provided an update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The worrisome news for Garoppolo and the Niners is that it isn’t a good one. It was thought a few weeks ago that Garoppolo might be able to return to the 49ers for the playoffs since he didn’t appear to have broken his foot. But on Wednesday, his status changed for the worse.
thecomeback.com
Las Vegas Raiders get massive news
It’s been quite a disappointing year for the Las Vegas Raiders so far this season with quarterback Derek Carr even getting emotional about his struggles and head coach Josh McDaniels facing plenty of criticism. But it looks like the Raiders could be getting a major boost with the return of some key players.
Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status
Will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl? That’s perhaps the biggest Alabama football storyline with the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State slated for New Year’s Eve. Young and Anderson, the Tide’s two best players, have been garnering a considerable amount of NFL Draft hype ever since last year. While both Alabama […] The post Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
NFL Fans Slam Amazon Over ‘Thursday Night Football’ Issues
While the 49ers and Seahawks go at it head-to-head on Thursday Night Football, a lot of fans are having a hard time watching. It has nothing to do with the product on the field. It has to do with the quality of the streaming service. Those same problems have never gone away.
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Reportedly 'Leaning' Toward 1 Decision
Despite initial belief that he could help a team make a run at a Super Bowl, it appears Odell Beckham Jr. won't take the field at all this season. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, several teams believe OBJ is "leaning toward" sitting out for the remainder of the year.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below. San Francisco,...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season
Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
Strategy tips for the fantasy football playoffs: Time to chase a trophy
It’s time to do our yearly strategy check-in piece for the Fantasy Football playoffs. I recognize there’s an irony to this, we’re offering advice to the managers who might need it the least. You probably got here because you know what you’re doing. You’re organized, you’re detail oriented, you’re nuanced, you’re smart.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols
The Denver Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and although Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol on Friday, the team has decided to give him another week off to rest and will instead start Brett Rypien. That news was slightly disappointing to Wilson, who clearly wants to be out there competing with his boys. […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL world reacts to questionable TNF penalty
The San Francisco 49ers took on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and a controversial roughing-the-passer call in the game has certainly caught the attention of many around the NFL world. It occurred in the third quarter with the Seahawks facing a 21-3 deficit. San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa got past Read more... The post NFL world reacts to questionable TNF penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brandon Crawford responds to Giants’ Carlos Correa signing
The San Francisco Giants’ signing of Carlos Correa is a big boost to the organization, but is bittersweet for one member of the organization. Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said he would accept a position change, albeit reluctantly, after the Giants signed Correa to a 13-year deal. Crawford said he had been told he would have to change positions, and would work hard to make the transition.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0