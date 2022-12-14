ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man steals woman’s car from Kroger gas pump, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrNGY_0jiQXr3I00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail nearly six months after stealing a woman’s car from a Kroger gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that 23-year-old Carl Remble jumped into a woman’s Toyota Camry while she was parked at a gas pump at a Kroger on Kirby Road on June 25 and drove off in her car.

On December 13, officers said they were in the area of Bellevue Road and South Parkway when they saw a Toyota Camry with a temporary tag speeding.

MPD said the Camry sped off before they could pull it over, but officers soon found the car again after it crashed into a pole near Elvis Presley Boulevard and Norris Road.

Witnesses told police that the driver went into a nearby business and that’s where officers said they found Remble with a key fob in his pocket. MPD said the car checked out to be stolen and officers found a backpack in the car containing weed, a digital scale and a pill bottle full of Percocet.

Remble was charged with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 19

Shon Holden
1d ago

he needs to get his life together, we have to many people do this. Ask God for a job 🙏 and stop stealing people cars . 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man rams into two Memphis Police cars, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after causing more than $10,000 worth of damage to Memphis Police cars, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that an officer was trying to talk to 21-year-old Jehu Cruz just after 1 a.m. outside of a strip mall on Winchester Road on November 26.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglar breaks into homes, busted in bathtub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A homeowner in Hickory Hill called police Thursday when he saw an arm coming through his front window. The homeowner in the 4300 block of Melinda was able to give officers a good description of the would-be burglary, and police said within twenty minutes, they had Joshua McClendon, 28, in custody. It turns […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Fake tractor store employee steals $3K lawnmower

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after police say he stole an expensive lawnmower from a tractor supply store in Covington Wednesday.  According to police, a man posing as the manager of Haywood Tractor Supply called the Tractor Supply store in Covington and told them he was picking up a store-to-store transfer of a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One in custody after woman shot in neighborhood off Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday. Memphis police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Eastview Drive off of Walnut Grove. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say they have a man in custody.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Methodist North Hospital employees tired of car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at Methodist North Hospital are demanding better protection after they say a string of car break-ins has left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Employees say break-ins are nothing new for the hospital. However, it appears it’s happening more often, which is alarming to them. “It has recently picked up to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Child injured in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was injured Thursday night after being shot in Binghampton. According to the Memphis Police Department, the juvenile was shot in the 100 block of Eastview Dr. around 10 p.m. The girl was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD has a suspect,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Stolen car crashes into building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a car incident that left a hole inside a building. MPD says a driver struck an apartment building on Faulkner Ridge around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers say the driver fled the scene before police arrived. The car was stolen, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
124K+
Followers
137K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy