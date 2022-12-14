Man steals woman’s car from Kroger gas pump, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail nearly six months after stealing a woman’s car from a Kroger gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that 23-year-old Carl Remble jumped into a woman’s Toyota Camry while she was parked at a gas pump at a Kroger on Kirby Road on June 25 and drove off in her car.

On December 13, officers said they were in the area of Bellevue Road and South Parkway when they saw a Toyota Camry with a temporary tag speeding.

MPD said the Camry sped off before they could pull it over, but officers soon found the car again after it crashed into a pole near Elvis Presley Boulevard and Norris Road.

Witnesses told police that the driver went into a nearby business and that’s where officers said they found Remble with a key fob in his pocket. MPD said the car checked out to be stolen and officers found a backpack in the car containing weed, a digital scale and a pill bottle full of Percocet.

Remble was charged with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver.

