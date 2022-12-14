PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The boys basketball head coach at Paxton High School, in the north end of Walton County, is celebrating a rather significant milestone. Coach Jeff Bradley and his Bobcats beating Destin Tuesday 75-60 on the home floor. That taking the team to 7-0 on the season. It also just happened to be win number 500 for coach Bradley, with, rather significantly, all those wins coming with this program. The Baker native has spent his entire 25 year coaching career at Paxton, coaching boys basketball, while also spending many years coaching baseball and softball as well. At this point he’s just the coach of the boys basketball team. After the game the folks there holding a ceremony to mark the occasion, and eventually a team hug for the guys and their coach. I spoke with the coach and asked him what getting to 500 and all the ensuring fuss means to him!

