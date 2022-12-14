Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Paxton head basketball coach Jeff Bradley gets to 500 wins
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The boys basketball head coach at Paxton High School, in the north end of Walton County, is celebrating a rather significant milestone. Coach Jeff Bradley and his Bobcats beating Destin Tuesday 75-60 on the home floor. That taking the team to 7-0 on the season. It also just happened to be win number 500 for coach Bradley, with, rather significantly, all those wins coming with this program. The Baker native has spent his entire 25 year coaching career at Paxton, coaching boys basketball, while also spending many years coaching baseball and softball as well. At this point he’s just the coach of the boys basketball team. After the game the folks there holding a ceremony to mark the occasion, and eventually a team hug for the guys and their coach. I spoke with the coach and asked him what getting to 500 and all the ensuring fuss means to him!
Andalusia Star News
Red Level finishes second in tournament behind Hillcrest
Red Level gave a valiant effort in the boys’ championship game of Richard Robertson’s 56th Annual Andalusia Christmas Tournament but came up just short to Hillcrest-Evergreen Saturday, Dec. 10. The Jaguars won their third straight tournament title with a 68-59 win over the Tigers. Red Level opened the...
Andalusia Star News
Remember When: A story woven in yesterday’s life
Cotton Street Gallery on North Cotton Street is a new business just off Court Square for artists working with textiles in recognition and celebration of the rich culture of textiles in the Andalusia area. Various textile creations are displayed for the public to view. Starting in January of 2023, the gallery will begin a series of Textile Techniques Community classes. The long term plan for the site is a residency program with studios for artists working with textiles. A gift shop in the gallery features a wide array of handmade textile items and vintage quilts available for purchase.
Andalusia Star News
THE REAL DILL: Sixteen teams participate in Opp’s first pickleball tournament
Pickleball is a fast-growing new sport, and within the City of Opp and its Park and Recreation Department, a tournament was held for the first time Saturday, Dec. 10. The tournament was held at the Opp Sports Complex tennis courts. All six courts were restriped and prepared for pickleball. “Our...
Andalusia Star News
Kiwanis Club fundraiser lighting up fairgrounds
A new fund raiser by The Kiwanis Club of Andalusia, a drive through Christmas Lights Show. Trans-forming the fairgrounds located 20096 Kiwanis Drive on the south by pass in Andalusia into an ani-mated light show, featuring a 65-feet tall, 30-feet diameter Dancing Tree. Other scenes include jumping fish, truck wheels, star bursts and dancing trees to Christmas music scattered throughout the drive.
Andalusia Star News
COLUMN: Charles P. Cope, Gunners Mate 3, U.S. Navy, WWII
In a 2015 interview, the late Charley Cope talked about his service in the Navy during WW II, “When I was 15, I got my mother to sign papers saying I was 17, so I could join the Navy. When I was discharged in 1946, I was 17 and legally eligible to join the Navy.”
Alabama Man Finds ‘Good Luck’ Playing Mega Millions In Florida, Winning $2 Million
An Alabama man found his luck in the sunshine state, winning a $2,000,000 Mega Millions prize after choosing a Quick Pick ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Florida Lottery announced that Nekevie Guilford, 42, of Clio, Alabama claimed a $2 million prize from the July
WSFA
Greenville couple marks 75th wedding anniversary
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked another year of wedded bliss for a south Alabama couple who are quietly marking their 75th wedding anniversary. Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, of Greenville, married on Dec. 14, 1947. He’ll mark his 95th birthday later in the week. The couple married 27,394...
Troy Messenger
Baumhower’s Victory Grille holds groundbreaking in Troy
Some rainy weather couldn’t dampen the groundbreaking ceremony held at the future site of Baumhower’s Victory Grille in Troy on Dec. 12. Members of the state government, Troy City Council, Pike County Commission, City of Troy employees, Pike County residents and representatives from Baumhower’s Victory Grille were all on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.
Andalusia Star News
Civitan introduces new flag fundraiser
The Andalusia Civitan Club is holding a fundraiser that will help fill the stocking of any patriot. The Civitan is introducing its new flag service program, “Civitan Stars and Stripes.” For $25, a new American Flag can be delivered to a home or business in January 2023. The flag will be mounted onto a flagpole. The flagpole holder will be installed by the Civitan Club.
Shooting investigation underway in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Frisco City Police said they are investigation a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to Chief Omar West. Police did not say where the shooting happened. WKRG News 5 learned one victim was airlifted to an area hospital for injuries. There is no more information available at the time as […]
Andalusia Star News
Myers named new CEO at Mizell Memorial Hospital
After an extensive search process, the Mizell Memorial Hospital Board of Directors announced that Mitchell Myers would be stepping up to lead Mizell Memorial Hospital as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “I am extremely grateful and blessed to be given this opportunity and look forward to the successful future...
Andalusia Star News
Two-county pursuit ends with arrest
A suspect led local law enforcement agencies on a two-county pursuit early Sunday that ended with an arrest in Butler County. William Daniel Little, 43, of Forest Home in Butler County, was arrested when the chase came to an end and is charged with multiple violations, including driving under the influence, attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, and reckless endangerment. Additional charges could be filed by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.
Troy Messenger
Local law enforcement responds to false report of active shooter at CHHS
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, law enforcement from around the area responded to a report of an active shooter at Charles Henderson High School but that report was false. Troy City Schools Superintendent Cynthia Thomas confirmed that the report was false and all students and faculty are safe at CHHS and that the school system is thankful for law enforcement’s response.
wdhn.com
1985 murder conviction upheld in Covington County
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Attorney General’s office announced the Alabama Court of Criminal appeals upheld the conviction of Charles McCrory for a 1985 murder. Charles McCrory, 64, of Andalusia was convicted in Covington County Circuit Court on November 1, 1985, for the murder of his...
Troy Messenger
TFD responds to structure fire
According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on West Orange Street on Tuesday morning. The Pike County Communications District received a call about a structure fire in the 400 block of W. Orange Street in Troy at 8:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to the release, TFD arrived on scene within four minutes of receiving the call and firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and flames visible coming from an outbuilding located in the back yard of a residence, being utilized as a utility shed. The residential home was not impacted by the fire.
WSFA
2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer. Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects
Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
wdhn.com
New Commissioner appointed in Coffee County
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Governor Kay Ivey has appointed a new Coffee County Commissioner to take the place of Josh Carnley, who was recently elected to the Alabama state Senate. Alvin “Sonny” Moore III will serve as the representative for the Third District in the commission for the rest...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville police shut down illegal gambling, drug operation
The Greenville Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Greenville area Drug Task Force broke up an illegal gambling operation while serving a search warrant on Thursday. The cooperative effort resulted in seizure of gambling devices, cash, marijuana, and multiple weapons as well as the arrest of two men,...
