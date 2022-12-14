Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS4 and PS5 Games for December 2022 Available Now
Sony has today pushed live the latest round of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Within the past week, Sony unveiled the lineup of three new titles that would be coming to PS Plus Essential for the month of December 2022. And while the quality of PS Plus is almost always in flux, it seems like the service is ending the year on a very high note.
ComicBook
New BioShock Game Gains Far Cry, Ghost of Tsushima Writer
The next BioShock game from developer Cloud Chamber gained a new writer this week with game developer Liz Albl announcing on social media that she's now working on the game. Albl will be the narrative lead on the game (which many are simply referring to as BioShock 4 at this point since it doesn't currently have a name) and has credits prior to this on titles like Ghost of Tsushima and more than one Far Cry game.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
Engadget
Square Enix's 'Forspoken' demo is now available on PlayStation Network
You can now play Square Enix's action RPG Forspoken after several launch delays — as a demo, that is. The developer and publisher has released a demo for the PS5 game on the PlayStation Store at this years Game Awards, where it also announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be available for Sony's current-gen console on June 22nd, 2023.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
The 10 worst games of 2022, according to Metacritic
It’s been a damn good year for video games, largely thanks to the likes of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and many others. However, for every certifiable classic, there are dozens of stinkers — at least according to reviews aggregate Metacritic. On Tuesday, Metacritic revealed what the...
ComicBook
PS5 Rumor Claims PS3 Game Series Making Unexpected Return
According to a new rumor, a PS3 series could soon make an unexpected return via PS5. The PlayStation 3 was a weird era for Sony. It's worst-selling home console to date, Sony fumbled the rollout of the PS3 so badly it never fully ecovered. It did end up outselling the Xbox 360 -- Xbox's best-selling Xbox console to date -- but only at the very end and only marginally, unlike other generations. Despite this, several great modern PlayStation franchises got their start during the generation. It was also a generation where PlayStation was still far more experimental and making games that aren't just high-quality, narrative-driven third-person action games. For example, in the PS3 era PlayStation released PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale. Fast-forward, and skipping a generation, PlayStation is interested in bringing the series back, or at least that's the claim of a new rumor.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
ComicBook
Popular PS3 and Xbox 360 Games Shutting Down Soon
A trio of popular games from the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation are shutting down next year. The trio of games comes the way of EA. During the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, EA was best known for the same games it's best known for in 2022, its sports games, particularly FIFA and Madden. It was also known during this time for series like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Dead Space, Skate, Need for Speed, The Sims, and even series like Medal of Honor, which may be more synonymous with other console generations, but certainly had its place in the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. And it's three games from this shooter series that are shutting down.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
Wayfinder is a new online action RPG from the dev behind Darksiders and Battle Chasers
A closed playtest is coming on December 13
The Verge
Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023
Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
Polygon
Horizon Forbidden West’s makers are at work on ‘separate Online Project’
Guerrilla Games, makers of the Horizon series of open-world, post-apocalyptic adventures for PlayStation, is working on a “separate Online Project” set in that series’ universe, the studio said in a tweet Friday morning. Guerrilla shared the news in an open call for designers to apply for the...
Elden Ring dethroned as 2022's best-selling game
The Game Awards are over and done with for another year, and I think we can all agree that it was an enjoyable show. For many, the highlight was Christopher Judge’s acceptance speech. The actor won ‘best performance’ for his role as Kratos in God Of War Ragnarök and deservedly took his sweet time thanking his friends, fans, and family. The evening also brought us our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s gameplay which is a major step-up from the first game.
Walmart's 'Gamer Drop' event offers holiday deals on Xbox, Switch, PlayStation, and Oculus
Get a cheap Xbox Series S, Oculus Quest 2 bundle, or Switch OLED as part of Walmart's 'Gamer Drop' event
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Most Popular Classic Game of 2022
PlayStation Plus has revealed which game that is part of the service's offering of "Classic" titles ended up being the most popular in 2022. When Sony restructured PS Plus earlier this summer, its new PS Plus Premium tier made a number of games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP available to download and play. And while these Classic games on PS Plus have been a bit divisive over the course of this year, it turns out that the title that has been played the most is one that many subscribers would likely never guess.
IGN
The Xbox Game Price Increase Is Finally Happening – Unlocked 573
This week the Unlocked crew discusses the Xbox game price change news and also the surprising agreement Xbox and Nintendo made to keep Call of Duty on Nintendo gaming platforms for the next 10 years. Plus, the crew shares a short wishlist for announcements and reveals at The Game Awards and reactions to Halo Infinite's December update.
Rockstar adds ray tracing to GTA 5, but it's almost too much
Editor's take: While there have been plenty of "next-gen upgrades" to existing games, very few have provided ray tracing, with most just focusing on higher-resolution assets. So it's nice to see that Rockstar added RT support to GTA V on the PS5 and XBSX in its latest update. Most of the time it looks great, but in some situations, it almost feels like too much reflecting cheapens the effect.
