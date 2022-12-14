Read full article on original website
Attorneys tussle over land survey provisions for pipelines
District Associate Judge Shawna Ditsworth is considering a request to dismiss a trespassing charge against a carbon pipeline surveyor. (Photo by Seth Boyes/Dickinson County News) A company that wants to build a sprawling carbon dioxide pipeline in northwest Iowa should have obtained a court order before attempting to survey private...
Watch now: Kenia Calderon, an Iowa 'Dreamer' urges Iowa's congressional delegation to take action on protecting DACA recipients
Iowa's Congressional members urged to pass immigration reform. Faith leaders in the Quad-Cities and Iowans with DACA status want Congress to act on immigration reform before the end of the lame duck session.
Lead threat prompts call for greater action
Last year, 728 kids in Davenport tested positive for lead in their blood. And while health experts say no amount of lead is safe for kids, public health authorities took their most stringent action in only a fraction of those cases. Just nine cases met the threshold to assign a...
