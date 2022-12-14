Read full article on original website
Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
Fatal Kan. hit-and-run driver put victim in his vehicle, fled
LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run crash and asking for help to locate a suspect identified as 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado of Emporia. Just before 7:30p.m. Thursday the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a car striking a pedestrian at 6th...
Police: 2 armed robberies in same Kan. building days apart
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies in Lawrence that may involve the same suspects. Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a business in the 900 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence for a report of an armed robbery. A male suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee before making off with cash and fleeing on foot.
Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge
MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Bench warrant announced for attempted robbery suspect, offender registry suspect set for pretrial
A man accused of attempted aggravated robbery had his preliminary hearing delayed Thursday because he allegedly failed to appear at the hearing. A bench warrant was issued for Derek Hill. A new hearing date has not been listed on the state’s online court portal. Hill was charged with one...
16-year-old Kansas boy dies after pickup, motorcycle crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as Ethan Long, 16, of Olathe. Lenexa Police reported that just before 9p.m. Tuesday, pickup was on northbound Woodland Road and was making a left turn onto Falcon Ridge Drive. A motorcycle driven by Long was...
Criminal charges under consideration after threats of gun violence made at Kansas school
WAVERLY, KS (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office responded to a threat of school violence on Tuesday. Coffey County Sheriff officers were called to an elementary school in Waverly after reports that one student verbally threatened to hurt other students. Investigators say students told officers a 12-year-old boy became angry and said he would use […]
Police: Gunfire struck child's bed at Kansas home
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating shots fired that could have been deadly in Lawrence. Just before 8p.m. someone fired gunshots into multiple homes in the area around 27th and Louisiana Street, according to a media release. One round struck a child's bed. Fortunately, no one was in the...
KVOE
EMPORIA FATAL HIT-AND-RUN: Emporia Police seeking information on possible witnesses to Thursday’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia
In addition to searching for the suspect believed to be involved in Thursday night’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia, Emporia Police are now seeking information on potential witnesses to the incident. According to Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes, Emporia Police, as part of their investigation, have come...
20 arrested, $8K in stolen property recovered in Kan. police operation
JOHNSON COUNTY—From Dec. 6-10, police conducted a special operation to combat retail thefts in Lenexa, according to a media release. This operation comprised personnel from our various units including the K9 Unit, Bike Unit, Directed Patrol Unit, Uniform Patrol, and Communications. These individuals worked to saturate the high-density shopping areas around W. 95th Street and Quivira.
Douglas County deputies recover car from Kansas River
A car possibly stolen out of Leavenworth, Kansas, was recovered from the Kansas River Wednesday morning.
kggfradio.com
Bomb Threat In Yates Center High School
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Yates Center High School. The Woodson County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at about 5:05 pm on Monday from a subject who said they were a student of YCHS. The caller claimed they were bullied earlier in the day and had broken into the school via a window.
KVOE
Morris County deputies asking for public’s help in illegal livestock disposal case
Morris County deputies are dealing with what they say is an illegal method of livestock disposal, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible. Deputies say there are individuals disposing of baby calves and goats by dumping them off the Elm Creek Bridge on South 1400 Road near Helmick Road, or about 10 miles west-southwest of Council Grove.
Kansas veteran must pay over $500k for defrauding VA, judge says
An Army veteran was sentenced to prison and was ordered to pay $537,000 in restitution for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Emporia gazette.com
Law enforcement 'taking a beating', Emporia chief says
Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve. Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
Topeka woman asks for community support while living with rare condition
Imagine being in pain 24 hours a day, not being able to get the help you need because doctors can't fix what it is. That's what Shawna Deters goes through all the time. But she still gets up every day, fighting the pain to keep going in life.
WIBW
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
KVOE
Drivers urged to avoid East Logan between Warren and Weaver as house move begins
Drivers in southeast Emporia are asked to avoid the area of Logan Avenue between Warren Way and Weaver Street until further notice. The Smoots house is being moved from that area — eventually — to Road 90 east of Kansas Highway 99. However, Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says the semi trailer and the house got stuck near East Logan, which has tied up traffic just east of the Simmons Pet Food facility.
Illness forces closure of Kansas school district until January
OSAGE COUNTY—Officials with USD 420 announced the schools in the district will be closed for the remainder of the semester starting on Wednesday, due to a high number of student absences and increasing staff absences. On Tuesday, over 40 percent of the student population was absent due to illness,...
WIBW
Kansas veteran sentenced to prison for defrauding VA out of disability benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas veteran will spend three years in prison for defrauding the VA out of half a million dollars in disability benefits. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Bruce Hay, 54, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran, has been sentenced to 37 months - 3.08 years - in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. He has also been ordered to pay more than $537,000 in restitution.
