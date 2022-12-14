ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, KS

Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
TOPEKA, KS
Fatal Kan. hit-and-run driver put victim in his vehicle, fled

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run crash and asking for help to locate a suspect identified as 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado of Emporia. Just before 7:30p.m. Thursday the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a car striking a pedestrian at 6th...
EMPORIA, KS
Police: 2 armed robberies in same Kan. building days apart

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies in Lawrence that may involve the same suspects. Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a business in the 900 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence for a report of an armed robbery. A male suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee before making off with cash and fleeing on foot.
LAWRENCE, KS
Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge

MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
16-year-old Kansas boy dies after pickup, motorcycle crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as Ethan Long, 16, of Olathe. Lenexa Police reported that just before 9p.m. Tuesday, pickup was on northbound Woodland Road and was making a left turn onto Falcon Ridge Drive. A motorcycle driven by Long was...
LENEXA, KS
Police: Gunfire struck child's bed at Kansas home

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating shots fired that could have been deadly in Lawrence. Just before 8p.m. someone fired gunshots into multiple homes in the area around 27th and Louisiana Street, according to a media release. One round struck a child's bed. Fortunately, no one was in the...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

20 arrested, $8K in stolen property recovered in Kan. police operation

JOHNSON COUNTY—From Dec. 6-10, police conducted a special operation to combat retail thefts in Lenexa, according to a media release. This operation comprised personnel from our various units including the K9 Unit, Bike Unit, Directed Patrol Unit, Uniform Patrol, and Communications. These individuals worked to saturate the high-density shopping areas around W. 95th Street and Quivira.
LENEXA, KS
kggfradio.com

Bomb Threat In Yates Center High School

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Yates Center High School. The Woodson County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at about 5:05 pm on Monday from a subject who said they were a student of YCHS. The caller claimed they were bullied earlier in the day and had broken into the school via a window.
YATES CENTER, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Law enforcement 'taking a beating', Emporia chief says

Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve. Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Drivers urged to avoid East Logan between Warren and Weaver as house move begins

Drivers in southeast Emporia are asked to avoid the area of Logan Avenue between Warren Way and Weaver Street until further notice. The Smoots house is being moved from that area — eventually — to Road 90 east of Kansas Highway 99. However, Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says the semi trailer and the house got stuck near East Logan, which has tied up traffic just east of the Simmons Pet Food facility.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Kansas veteran sentenced to prison for defrauding VA out of disability benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas veteran will spend three years in prison for defrauding the VA out of half a million dollars in disability benefits. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Bruce Hay, 54, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran, has been sentenced to 37 months - 3.08 years - in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. He has also been ordered to pay more than $537,000 in restitution.
KANSAS STATE
