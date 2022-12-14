Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Death Of Sidekick Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the loss of her sidekick, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. The dancer and TV personality died by suicide Tuesday (December 13), his wife Allison Holker confirmed. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory," she said in a statement.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
iheart.com
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's Fling May Be Over
Pete Davidson's latest outing has fans wondering if his fling with Emily Ratajkowski has come to an end. Despite recent reports that the pair are getting more serious, a new report from TMZ revealed that the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted at a NY Rangers hockey game on Thursday night (December 16th) with actress and co-star, Chase Sui Wonders. The story was later updated to reveal that actress Rachel Sennott was also with the pair. All three starred in the 2022 film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.
30 Memes About Christmas That'll Have You Laughing All The Way
Christmas any time of year should be acceptable. At least we have Christmas jokes, right?
Comments / 0