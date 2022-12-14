Pete Davidson's latest outing has fans wondering if his fling with Emily Ratajkowski has come to an end. Despite recent reports that the pair are getting more serious, a new report from TMZ revealed that the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted at a NY Rangers hockey game on Thursday night (December 16th) with actress and co-star, Chase Sui Wonders. The story was later updated to reveal that actress Rachel Sennott was also with the pair. All three starred in the 2022 film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

