iheart.com

Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Death Of Sidekick Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the loss of her sidekick, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. The dancer and TV personality died by suicide Tuesday (December 13), his wife Allison Holker confirmed. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory," she said in a statement.
iheart.com

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's Fling May Be Over

Pete Davidson's latest outing has fans wondering if his fling with Emily Ratajkowski has come to an end. Despite recent reports that the pair are getting more serious, a new report from TMZ revealed that the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted at a NY Rangers hockey game on Thursday night (December 16th) with actress and co-star, Chase Sui Wonders. The story was later updated to reveal that actress Rachel Sennott was also with the pair. All three starred in the 2022 film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

