DEC Announces Finalization Of Two Policies To Implement New York’s Ambitious Climate Leadership And Community Protection Act
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the finalization of two policies that will help DEC continue to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). The policies will help guide DEC’s permitting to ensure facilities and other regulated entities are complying with the Climate Act’s stringent requirements to reduce greenhouse gases.
Governor Hochul Announces $23 Million In Funding And Awards For Transportation Electrification Initiatives
CNY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $23 million in funding and awards for transportation electrification initiatives in New York State. Today’s announcement includes $8 million made available under the third round of the Direct Current Fast Charger program to install electric vehicle infrastructure in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, including underserved communities; $7 million in awards to ChargePoint and EVGateway to improve access in upstate New York under Rounds One and Two of the Direct Current Fast Charger program; and $8 million made available for electric school buses and paratransit buses under the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program.
New York moves to ban 'independence' from party ballot lines to reduce confusion
At the height of its power, the Independence Party in New York had registered more than 400,000 voters in the state. For years, political observers, elected officials and candidates suspected many of those voters were duped into enrolling in a party when they meant to register as "blanks" -- no party affiliation at all.
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
What Happens to the Deposit Money From Cans and Bottles Not Returned in New York?
If you live in New York, returning your cans and bottles to get the deposit back is second nature – it’s just something you do and probably have been doing for the majority of your life but do you know how it all started?. The New York State...
A Look at How Much New York’s Minimum Wage Will Increase on December 31, 2022
A new bill is being introduced in New York would increase the state minimum wage to $21.25 by January 2027 and while we're not there yet, an increase is on the way and soon. While hourly waged employees won’t be receiving $21.25 per hour in 2023, they will see a bit of an increase as the state’s minimum wage will increase on December 31, 2022.
Major News For Electric Customers In New York State
The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
Full list of Thursday early dismissals for NY, NJ schools as nor’easter nears
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a nasty nor’easter set to impact New York and New Jersey Thursday, schools are announcing early dismissals. Rain and snow are expected to develop in the afternoon and become steady in the evening. For the full forecast, click here. Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated […]
New York elected leaders call for passage of 'Fair Pay for Home Care' bill
New York elected leaders launched a campaign to raise home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage.
Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul want New York to 'work for everyone' with new action plan
Adams said the cylinders of local and state governments have been "misaligned for a long time" but the current agencies are working towards improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers with their new plan.
NY lawmakers weigh tax incentive for school employees to ease shortage
Lawmakers expressed interest Wednesday to explore creating a tax incentive for school employees to address New York state's education staffing crisis. Addressing the school staffing crisis is the best way to combat student learning loss, panelists testified to members of the Assembly Education Committee during a hearing in Albany on Wednesday.
Upstate New York tree hunter just discovered the biggest tree in NY (maybe the biggest of its kind in the nation)
Hunters have a term to describe the tingling surge of adrenaline and excitement of seeing a deer for the first time: buck fever. Fred Breglia, an arborist from Cobleskill, gets tree fever. And he got a bad case of it a few weeks ago. It happened while Breglia and his...
DEC Announced Finalization of Two Policies to Implement New York’s Ambitious Proposal to Phase Out Fossil Fuels
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Today, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the finalization of two policies that will help DEC continue to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), an ambitious long-term proposal to phase out fossil fuels usage in New York state households.
New York State Offers These 6 Programs For Low-Income Residents
As many people and families are struggling to make ends meet thanks to inflation, New York State offers several programs for low-income households. Every time I walk into a store I get sticker shock. It seems like prices have almost doubled in just this year alone. It's crazy because wages aren't increasing at the same rate.
Hochul, Adams announce new 'no-holds-barred' action plan for a post-pandemic NYC
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday a new 40-point action plan for the future of New York City.
New York Power Authority announces 5-year contract agreement with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
The trustees of the New York Power Authority on Tuesday approved a new, five-year contract agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), a labor union representing more than 570 electricians, line persons, and other skilled craft employees at NYPA, the nation’s largest state public power entity providing nearly a quarter of New York’s electricity. Union representatives and NYPA leadership gathered Wednesday for a ceremonial signing of the contract at NYPA’s Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.
Adams, Hochul Promising to Transform New York City
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have outlined a plan they say will make New York “work for everyone.”
This Abandoned New York Neighborhood is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush and decaying, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Former staffer suing NY Attorney General James
A former staffer for New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the AG and her former longtime chief of staff, Ibrahim Khan.
NY law set to keep thousands of ballots from being tossed out
"I voted!" stickers at a poll site in Bedford-Stuyvesant. It’s one of several voting reforms enacted in New York this year. [ more › ]
