DEC Announces Finalization Of Two Policies To Implement New York’s Ambitious Climate Leadership And Community Protection Act

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the finalization of two policies that will help DEC continue to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). The policies will help guide DEC’s permitting to ensure facilities and other regulated entities are complying with the Climate Act’s stringent requirements to reduce greenhouse gases.
Governor Hochul Announces $23 Million In Funding And Awards For Transportation Electrification Initiatives

CNY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $23 million in funding and awards for transportation electrification initiatives in New York State. Today’s announcement includes $8 million made available under the third round of the Direct Current Fast Charger program to install electric vehicle infrastructure in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, including underserved communities; $7 million in awards to ChargePoint and EVGateway to improve access in upstate New York under Rounds One and Two of the Direct Current Fast Charger program; and $8 million made available for electric school buses and paratransit buses under the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program.
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
Major News For Electric Customers In New York State

The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
NY lawmakers weigh tax incentive for school employees to ease shortage

Lawmakers expressed interest Wednesday to explore creating a tax incentive for school employees to address New York state's education staffing crisis. Addressing the school staffing crisis is the best way to combat student learning loss, panelists testified to members of the Assembly Education Committee during a hearing in Albany on Wednesday.
New York Power Authority announces 5-year contract agreement with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

The trustees of the New York Power Authority on Tuesday approved a new, five-year contract agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), a labor union representing more than 570 electricians, line persons, and other skilled craft employees at NYPA, the nation’s largest state public power entity providing nearly a quarter of New York’s electricity. Union representatives and NYPA leadership gathered Wednesday for a ceremonial signing of the contract at NYPA’s Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.
