Monique Coleman Reflected On The End Of “High School Musical” And Opened Up About The “Heartbreak” Of Being Deliberately Excluded From The Promo Tour For The Third Movie

iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Flew To New York And Auditioned For “Winter’s Bone” Pretending She Was “A Stranger” After She Was Turned Down At The LA Casting
We all know Jennifer Lawrence as one of the biggest actors of the 2010s after her career skyrocketed when she was cast as Katniss Everdeen in the big screen adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s bestselling book series, The Hunger Games. Jennifer starred in all four movies as well as plenty...
