Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
14news.com
Feed Evansville community food share held at Hartke Pool
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers with Feed Evansville hosted a community food share event from on Thursday. Over 400 cars could be seen in the distance, all the way back to the Lloyd Expressway before boxes were loaded into people’s vehicles at noon. Food boxes included cans of corn, green beans and peas, as well as a box of stuffing, chicken broth, bread and squash.
This Map Shows Where the Best Christmas Light Displays in Evansville are Located
Crank up the Christmas music, pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate, and hit the road to see some of the best light displays in the Evansville area. There's something a little extra special about the holiday season. Sure the days are shorter, and the temperature is getting colder, but the nights are lit up with gorgeous Christmas lights, and that helps make the other stuff a little more bearable.
14news.com
Tri-State Facebook post connects families in need with helping hands
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Social media is making a difference in the Tri-State. One post from the Facebook page, Evansville Watch, connected those in need with those willing to help. “I’ve been hard on my luck in the past too, homeless, and somebody stepped in and helped me when I...
14news.com
‘Hope for the Holidays’ giveaway to take place in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday is the last day to sign up for the “Hope for the Holidays” giveaway event. “Hope for the Holidays” is a giveaway set up by the groups 4Good Community and Foster Care in the US. Officials say they’ll be giving away toys,...
Buy one get one gift cards created for local businesses
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County officials have created a gift card that supports local businesses, and for a limited time people can buy a card and get a card free. Seventy businesses are participating, and officials tell us the county had federal pandemic money to use for the Warrick Bucks program. Success Warrick […]
14news.com
Tri-State Food Bank in need of volunteers and donations
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State Food Bank is seeing an increased need from those facing food insecurity. Volunteers are asking for the community’s help to ensure everyone is cared for. Julie Gaisser has been volunteering at the Tri-State Food Bank for about two weeks. She says she meant...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Another mobile food distribution event is happening soon for residents in Evansville. Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold it's next mobile food share event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It's happening at Bosse Field from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, or until boxes run out. No ID or requirements...
14news.com
Henderson Co. Gentlemen’s Club hosts community hygiene drive
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One local organization is helping families get through the holiday season with a hygiene drive. The Henderson County Gentlemen’s Club is a fairly new organization created by a group of 63 high school boys. The hygiene drive was held at South Heights Elementary on Thursday.
End of the year, end of Uncle Rudy’s; local gun shop closes its doors
Local gun shop Uncle Rudy's made an announcement on social media regarding the future of their shop on Tuesday.
Evansville’s Top Trending Animal in 2022 is One You Probably Never Heard of Before
The top trending animal on Google for the Evansville area only comes out at night, and chances are, you might not have even heard of it. Google just released its year-end trends. The local year in search for the Evansville area in 2022 revealed quite a few interesting things. Some of these trends that Google found include:
Tis the Season for Free Christmas Fun in Owensboro…But You’ll Need to Hurry
Lights. Camera. Action. No, we're not making a movie; I'm getting you ready for holiday festivities. Everywhere you turn, there are lights. Hopefully, the camera on your mobile device works. All that's left is to spring into action and start capturing memories. I'm bowled over by the Christmas lights I've...
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
Princess Gemma Has Been at an Evansville Shelter for Almost 5 Years – Needs a Christmas Miracle Family
Gemma is an 11-year-old Cane Corso mix female. She is a solid 90 pounds, but there is no body shaming at ITV. In her time with ITV, Gemma has come to rule the roost and our hearts. She is MUCH loved and is generally known as "Princess Gemma." Gemma is a celebrity here at ITV. She gets plush accommodations in her kennel with extra pillows and frequently lounges in the office or roams the front during off hours.
Iconic Evansville Harley-Davidson Dealership Changes Ownership & Name
An icon among motorcycle enthusiasts in and around Evansville, as well as those passing through, has gained new ownership and will be changing its name. For 63 years Bud's Harley-Davidson has served the motorcycle community here in Evansville with four generations having a hand in the business. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Bud's closed its doors for the last time, ending the family's Harley legacy, according to a post made to Facebook.
wevv.com
GattiTown at Eastland Mall for sale
The GattiTown location on North Green River Road in Evansville has just been put up for sale according to the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Exchange. The location shows to be 21,500 square feet with the sale price estimated to be $1.75 million. GattiTown, also known as Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, was...
14news.com
Salvation Army Red Kettles matching up to $10k this weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Donations made to the Salvation Army Red Kettles this Friday and Saturday could have double the impact in 2023. According to a press release, on Dec. 16 and 17 donations at Vanderburgh and Warrick County kettles will be matched thanks to an anonymous $10,000 gift. Officials...
wevv.com
Evansville gun shop and firing range to permanently close
Uncle Rudy's Indoor firing range in Evansville will be closed by the end of the year. The firing range's owner took to social media to announce the closure. Uncle Rudy's owner decided to close its doors due to the market conditions. The owner says rising costs are one of the...
Lawman Tactical to open “Guntry Club” soon
As the popular saying goes, one door closes and another one opens. In this case, on the heels of Uncle Rudy's closing, another gun business is getting ready to open theirs.
hancockclarion.com
Christmas gifts coming from Santa Sacks!
The Christmas Giveaway day is Thursday, December 15th at the Lewisport Community Center. “Everyone will come by the community center at 10:00 a.m.,” Noel said, “and the last time everyone went to the Food Pantry, they got a card. They drive in and give us their card. some will have food vouchers, toy vouchers and clothes vouchers. If they are senior citizens and they don’t have kids, they’ll just get food. If it’s a family that has kids and their kids need a coat, or shoes or socks or anything, then we will give them food, clothing and their toys.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breaking overnight, an Evansville Olympian taking home more hardware. Lilly King placed second in the 200 meter breaststroke at the FINA world swimming championships. A division chief for an Evansville fire department lost his home and dogs in a fire. Now, his fellow firefighters are working...
