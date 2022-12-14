ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Walmart in December

The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program

It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
Phone Arena

New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas

Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.

