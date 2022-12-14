Read full article on original website
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is a steal at $200 off
There are a lot of great budget gaming laptops on the market, but the Acer Nitro 5 sits is one of the few that are regularly recommended. Not only does it have a great build, but it also looks sleek, and you can get it at a significant discount from Best Buy for $800 rather than the $1,000 it usually goes for.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is $400 off at Best Buy
Slim, light, and feature-packed, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 usually commands a high price. If you’ve been eyeing one for some time but couldn’t justify spending all your hard-earned cash, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals around for you. Today you can pick up the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 at Best Buy for just $1,300. It’s usually priced at $1,700, so you’re saving an eye-watering $400! With this huge of a discount, stock’s expected to sell fast, so to make sure you don’t miss out, add this deal to your basket and check out before it sells out.
Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month
Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK, to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Ideal for school, this 15-inch laptop is $139 at Walmart today
If you’re a student looking for a new laptop or want to treat someone to a portable notebook for the new year, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals around right here. You can get your hands on this Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for just $139. You’re saving $20 off the regular price of $159, but hold up before you start planning what to spend those savings on! This deal is already flying off the shelves, so if you don’t want to miss out, make sure you add it to your basket and checkout right now, before it sells out.
This gaming PC with an RTX 3060, 500GB SSD is $600 today
Knowing how to buy a gaming PC is important, especially if you don’t have a ton of tech-savvy or time. Luckily, even the lower-end pre-built gaming PCs have become rather good in the past few years, so if you’re looking to pick something up without much hassle, the iBUYPOWER Slate is an excellent option. Being a borderline mid-range option, the discount from Best Buy down to $900 from $1,000 also gives it excellent value.
Samsung’s ultra-durable 1TB portable SSD just got a big discount
When you’re out and about with your external SSD, the last thing you want to be doing is worrying about knocking it, dropping it, or getting it wet. That’s where Samsung’s T7 Shield comes in. This portable SSD’s rugged build is designed for durability, and right now you can grab it with 1TB of storage for $90, saving $40 off the regular price of $130, or pick up the 2TB model for just $180, down from $250, saving a massive $70. Whichever storage variant you choose, you’re making big savings, which means this deal’s sure to fly off the shelves. There are no guarantees it will still be around tomorrow, so if you want to bag a bargain, snap it up now!
Save $650 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop with an RTX 3060
You need to buy from gaming laptop deals if you want a machine that will be able to keep up with the increasing requirements of modern video games. You don’t have to empty your savings account when purchasing one though, because there are offers like Lenovo’s 30% discount for the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Pro, which slashes its original price of $2,150 by $650, bringing it down to $1,500. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, and if you want to get the gaming laptop before the holidays, you need to push through with the transaction right now.
You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today
If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater setup, there are few things better than a big 65-inch TV to bring the proverbial big screen to your home. While they do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
I switched to a 42-inch gaming monitor and — surprise — I love it
I switched to a nearly 42-inch gaming monitor, and I thought I would hate it. But it’s been close to a month, and the Asus ROG PG42UQ is still sitting on my desk. It’s a 41.5-inch OLED monitor, offering a juiced-up version of LG’s wildly popular C2 OLED, and it could mark a trend toward larger formats in the best gaming monitors (especially as we stare down displays like LG’s OLED Flex).
Save $250 on HP’s powerful Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop today
Instead of browsing laptop deals, you may want to check out 2-in-1 laptop deals to purchase a device with extra functionality. For example, you can go for the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, which is currently available for $1,000 following a $250 discount from HP on its sticker price of $1,250. The offer may end at any moment though, and once it’s gone, we may not see it again any time soon, so you need to finalize the transaction as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out.
1-day sale drops this gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti to $550
As recently as five years ago, gaming laptops weren’t special, often bulky, having terrible battery time, and not even being able to run games on high-quality graphics. While the battery isn’t much better, gaming laptops have made many great strides since then. Companies like Lenovo have released the Ideapad Gaming 3, a great budget gaming laptop that can run most modern games, even with a few graphical compromises. Even better, you can grab one of the best Lenovo laptop brands for just $550, rather than the $900 it usually goes for, although the deal will end soon, so you should grab it quickly!
Deal | Save 61% on 14-inch Asus Chromebook C425 with Intel Amber Lake Y CPU
Coffee Lake Intel Chromebook Deal Laptop Linux / Unix Android. Chromebooks are known for occupying one of two camps. Either they are cheap budget laptops with weak hardware, or they are powerful but pricey machines focused on web browsing. However, you can snag a budget-priced Chromebook with midrange hardware for less than US$129.
This massive 17-inch Chromebook is under $200 at Best Buy
Thinking of Chromebooks conjures images of portable devices that go for even cheaper than most laptop deals. However, you should know that there are larger options like the Asus 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is currently on sale from Best Buy at $190 off. You’ll only have to pay $199, which is nearly half its original price of $389, but you’ll need to hurry in completing the purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this offer because it may disappear at any moment.
It’s still not cheap, but this Alienware gaming PC is $850 off
One of the best gaming PC deals available today may not be the cheapest offer but it’s perfect if you’ve been waiting to invest in a truly high-end gaming PC that will last you a long time. The Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming PC is currently $3,200 at Dell. While that might not sound cheap, it’s still a huge $850 off the usual price of $4,050 so this is the ideal time to buy if you’ve been waiting to make a big purchase. Packed with great hardware, the deal won’t stick around for long so hit the buy button below or read on while we explain why it’s worth it.
Best Holiday SSD and Hard Drive Deals
These are the best SSD and HDD deals — guaranteed to expand the storage on your PC without emptying your wallet.
Nvidia kills off GameStream on Shield, points users to Steam
Nvidia is discontinuing its GameStream service on its Shield and Shield TV streaming boxes (among the best streaming devices on the market). In an email sent to GameStream users, the company announced it would start rolling out an update in mid-February that removes GameStream from the Nvidia Games app. GameStream...
HP’s popular Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off right now
If you’re planning to buy from laptop deals, you should think about going for a 2-in-1 laptop for added versatility from the device. Here’s an offer to consider: HP’s $350 discount for the popular HP Spectre x360, which brings the 2-in-1 laptop’s price down to $900 from its original price of $1,250. This bargain will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so before stocks run out, you should hurry up and finalize your purchase.
Vendor Confirms RTX 4070 Ti is a Resurrected RTX 4080 12GB
Colorful has confirmed that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is indeed Nvidia's "unlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 12GB.
