New York Post

Roslyn Singleton, ‘AGT’ and ‘Ellen Show’ star, dead at 39

Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39. Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Our wife earned her wings...
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg For Britney Spears To Receive A 'Welfare Check' After Ellen DeGeneres Reminisces On Pop Star's Early Days

Oops, fans did it again. Britney Spears’ supporters were left distraught after Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram with a stunning throwback clip of the pop star. Although the comedian meant for the Friday, December 2, post to be a sweet birthday tribute, fans couldn't help but reminisce on the icon's natural beauty before she faced her downward spiral. Seeing the “Toxic” singer’s 2003 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show also caused social media users to rethink Spears’ current mental health status, as the singer they know now is nearly unrecognizable in comparison to the blonde babe that sat beside the...
E! News

Becky G Is Engaged to Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget

Watch: Becky G Engaged to Soccer Player Sebastian Lletget. For Becky G, la respuesta es sí. The Latin pop star announced on Dec. 9 that she and soccer player Sebastian Lletget are engaged. "Our spot forever," Becky captioned her Instagram of her and Sebastian at a boardwalk. In addition...
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
OK! Magazine

Beaming Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Cozy Together While Sharing Laughs On 18th Anniversary

Love was in the air out in California on Thursday, December 1, which marked Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's 18th anniversary. To celebrate the couple's long-time love, they were seen out and about in Montecito to pick up some sweet treats for their special day. The television personality, 64, and Arrested Development actress, 49, picked up two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies from Honor Market before heading back to their car.Walking arm-in-arm, the Hollywood couple was seen exchanging laughs while complimenting each other in cozy fall sweaters. ELLEN DEGENERES ALL SMILES IN FIRST OUTING AFTER SHOCKING ALLEGATIONS FROM EX-PROTÉGÉE...
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award

Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
HollywoodLife

Becky G Engaged To Simon Lletget: Singer Shows Off Massive Ring From Soccer Star

Congratulations are in order for Becky G and soccer star Sebastian Lletget! The adorable couple revealed they got engaged via an incredible photo album posted to the pop star’s Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 9. With the FC Dallas midfielder proposing on one knee at Manhattan Beach, the “Zooted” singer captioned the sweet snaps, “Our spot forever.”
HollywoodLife

Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media

Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
