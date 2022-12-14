Read full article on original website
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39. Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Our wife earned her wings...
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Oops, fans did it again. Britney Spears’ supporters were left distraught after Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram with a stunning throwback clip of the pop star. Although the comedian meant for the Friday, December 2, post to be a sweet birthday tribute, fans couldn't help but reminisce on the icon's natural beauty before she faced her downward spiral. Seeing the “Toxic” singer’s 2003 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show also caused social media users to rethink Spears’ current mental health status, as the singer they know now is nearly unrecognizable in comparison to the blonde babe that sat beside the...
Thanksgiving is typically a warm, cheerful time spent among friends and family. For NCIS star Lauren Holly, however, this year’s... The post ‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family appeared first on Outsider.
Watch: Becky G Engaged to Soccer Player Sebastian Lletget. For Becky G, la respuesta es sí. The Latin pop star announced on Dec. 9 that she and soccer player Sebastian Lletget are engaged. "Our spot forever," Becky captioned her Instagram of her and Sebastian at a boardwalk. In addition...
Dancing With The Stars' pros and former competitors all reacted to Cheryl Burke's decision to leave the show.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Paula Abdul, who is one of the original judges on American Idol, is speaking out about her longtime relationship with Kelly Clarkson. Twenty years ago, Clarkson happened to win the first season of American Idol. Abdul has been fond of Clarkson since the get-go and that remains through today. Abdul,...
'Jeopardy' fans can't believe contestants missed an easy trivia question about famous movie star and dancer Gene Kelly.
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America’s Got Talent and who also rose to small screen fame as a viewer favorite on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has passed away from brain cancer. She was 39 years old. “WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at...
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Love was in the air out in California on Thursday, December 1, which marked Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's 18th anniversary. To celebrate the couple's long-time love, they were seen out and about in Montecito to pick up some sweet treats for their special day. The television personality, 64, and Arrested Development actress, 49, picked up two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies from Honor Market before heading back to their car.Walking arm-in-arm, the Hollywood couple was seen exchanging laughs while complimenting each other in cozy fall sweaters. ELLEN DEGENERES ALL SMILES IN FIRST OUTING AFTER SHOCKING ALLEGATIONS FROM EX-PROTÉGÉE...
Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert recently shared a dance video set to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid. In a new video, the couple reacted to the routine and shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits about how it was filmed. Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert React to...
Congratulations are in order for Becky G and soccer star Sebastian Lletget! The adorable couple revealed they got engaged via an incredible photo album posted to the pop star’s Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 9. With the FC Dallas midfielder proposing on one knee at Manhattan Beach, the “Zooted” singer captioned the sweet snaps, “Our spot forever.”
Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
Ever since Dancing With the Stars season 31 concluded, there has been tons of rumors about the upcoming season. These rumors include Len Goodman’s replacement, Tyra Banks leaving the show, and DWTS‘s decision to stay on Disney+. Buckle up for this whirlwind of rumored changes. Len Goodman’s Potential...
It won't be a blue Christmas for Adam Goldberg. In E! News' exclusive clip of The Goldbergs' Dec. 7 episode, the aspiring filmmaker (Sean Giambrone) gets cozy with crush Carmen (Isabella Gomez),...
The Backstreet Boys were set to celebrate the festive period with a highly anticipated special on ABC, titled "A Very Backstreet Holiday."
