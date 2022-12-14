ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet and cold weather is sticking around for a while. Here's what to expect

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 2 days ago
Rainy conditions are expected to continue and could change over to snow in areas northeast of Springfield, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

After patchy fog Wednesday morning – along with some areas of drizzle – rain will pick up late in the afternoon into the early evening, bringing with it high winds and colder temperatures. The amount of rain – ranging from a tenth to a quarter of an inch – will be less than what's expected in those northern areas where over an inch of rain and precipitation could fall.

Here's a look at how the weather could develop over the next several days:

How did this weather develop?

After a chilly morning – with temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s – rain began falling Tuesday around 1 p.m. across Springfield. That wet weather continued off and on before tapering off early Wednesday morning.

According to Rebekka Delaney, meteorologist for the NWS, a cold and occluded front has come into the area, leading to wetter weather.

"It is associated with a low (pressure area) that is over the (Great) Plains," Delaney said.

How does that impact today's weather?

Morning mist will soon give way to rain into this afternoon, with warmer-than-expected temperatures for this time of year. Delaney said that the kind of system coming from the cold front and low pressure has blocked off colder air coming from the north, leading to the kind of mid-50s temperatures people are expecting for Wednesday.

"It all has to do with the system that is in the area," Delaney said. "After today's highs in the 50s, it will drop down and we'll struggle to get out of the 20s during the weekend."

How cold will it get?

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s in Springfield heading into Thursday. While some sun should be in the forecast for Thursday morning, clouds will return and bring the possibility for snow into Thursday night.

Wait, snow?

Yes, there is a chance for flurries late Thursday into the evening, with increasing clouds and continued high wind gusts up to 26 mph.

However, this pales in comparison to what people north of Interstate 74 should expect. For instance, in Pontiac, scattered and isolated snow showers are expected from Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Why aren't we expected to get as much precipitation as other places?

Blame the low-pressure, Delaney said. Springfield is on the edge of the system that is moving eastward with the greater precipitation.

"That is the direction in which the low (pressure) system is moving through the area," Delaney said. "That just happens to be the endpoint for the (precipitation)."

When should the weather clear up?

Precipitation is expected to move out of Springfield on Friday, with cloudy and cold weather expected over the weekend. By Sunday, the sun should peek out of the clouds but not enough to warm things up.

"We should have sun, but it'll struggle to get out of the 20s," Delaney said. "It may be pretty outside, but it'll be cold."

As a reminder, Dec. 21 is the first day of winter.

